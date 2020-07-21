Moody's affirms Clear Channel 's B3 CFR and assigns B2 rating to affiliate's proposed senior secured note; outlook negative

New York, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Clear
Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc's (Clear Channel) B3 Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) and assigned a B2 rating to the proposed senior secured note
of affiliate, Clear Channel International B.V. (CCIBV).
Clear Channel's existing senior secured credit facility and senior
secured notes were affirmed at B1 while the senior unsecured notes issued
by affiliate, Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc (CCW),
were affirmed at Caa2. The outlook remains negative.
The net proceeds of the $350 million senior secured note due 2025
issued by CCIBV will be used to repay a $54.9 million promissory
note and add cash to the balance sheet. The new notes will be secured
by some of the international assets, but will not have a claim against
the high margin North American assets or be guaranteed by Clear Channel.
The transaction increases Clear Channel's pro forma cash balance to approximately
$885 million, but pro forma leverage will increase to 10.9x
from 10.2x as of Q1 2020 (excluding Moody's standard lease
adjustments). Moody's expects leverage will increase substantially
in the near term due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on outdoor
advertising revenue and discretionary consumer spending, which will
substantially reduce revenue and profitability in 2020. Despite
elevated leverage levels and negative free cash flow, liquidity,
aided by the addition of cash from the new offering, is projected
to be adequate over the next year and the Speculative Grade Liquidity
(SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3) from (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1 (LGD3) from (LGD2)
..Issuer: Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings,
Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Assignments:
..Issuer: Clear Channel International B.V.
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned B2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Clear Channel International B.V.
....Outlook, Assigned Negative
..Issuer: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings,
Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
No Outlook
RATINGS RATIONALE
Clear Channel's B3 CFR reflects the ongoing impact of the coronavirus
outbreak on the global economy and outdoor advertising spending which
will lead to substantially higher leverage and decreased operating cash
flow. Moody's expects Clear Channel's lower margin European business,
which includes street furniture and transit contracts, to decline
substantially in the near term as a result of the pandemic. While
Clear Channel has diversified operations primarily in the U.S.
and Europe, there is significant exposure to larger markets which
are more likely to be adversely impacted by the coronavirus and elevate
declines in operating performance in both divisions in the near term.
The outdoor advertising industry also remains vulnerable to reduced consumer
ad spending, with contract terms generally shorter than in prior
periods. As result, Moody's expects the outdoor industry
will be affected more rapidly than in prior recessions.
Clear Channel benefits from its market position as one of the largest
outdoor advertising companies in the world with diversified international
operations. The ability to convert traditional static billboards
to digital provides growth opportunities which Moody's expects will lead
to higher revenue and EBITDA with appeal to a broader range of advertisers
after the pandemic subsides. Outdoor advertising is not likely
to suffer from disintermediation as other traditional media outlets have
and will benefit from restrictions of the supply of additional billboards
(particularly in the US), which helps support advertising rates
and high asset valuations.
Clear Channel's pro forma leverage is very high at 10.9x (excluding
Moody's standard lease adjustment) as of Q1 2020 and Moody's expects leverage
will increase significantly in the near term as a result of the pandemic.
Expense and capex reductions are projected to offset only a portion of
the economic recession on profitability and cash flow. Clear Channel
completed the sale of its ownership position in Clear Media for $223
million in net proceeds in Q2 2020 which will be reinvested into the business
and help support liquidity during the pandemic.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. The credit profile reflects the impact
on Clear Channel of the deterioration in credit quality the pandemic has
triggered, given the company's exposure to advertising spending.
This has left the company vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions.
A governance impact that Moody's considers in Clear Channel's credit profile
is the change in financial policy. Prior to the separation with
iHeartCommunications, Inc. (iHeart) in Q2 2019, Clear
Channel paid material dividends to its prior parent company that led to
reduced free cash flow and high leverage levels. Moody's expects
that Clear Channel will pursue a more conservative policy after the impact
of the pandemic starts to abate, but will be focused on preserving
liquidity in the near term.
The speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating of SGL-3 reflects
Moody's expectation that Clear Channel will maintain adequate liquidity
in the near term. Pro forma cash on the balance sheet will be approximately
$885 million with access to a $175 million revolver due
2024 with $150 million drawn ($20mm of L/Cs outstanding)
as well as an $125 million receivables based facility due 2024
as of Q1 2020. Liquidity benefited from the sale of the company's
position in Clear Media which provided $223 million in net cash
proceeds in Q2 2020. Free cash flow (FCF) has been slightly negative
in recent periods and Moody's expects that FCF will be decline substantially
in 2020. The decrease will occur despite efforts to cut capex below
$110 million in 2020 from $221 million in 2019 and plans
to reduce expenses by $100 million in Q2. Additional sales
of non-core assets are possible going forward, especially
outside of North America, which could provide an additional source
of liquidity.
The term loan is covenant lite and the revolver is subject to a first
lien net leverage ratio of 7.6x if the balance of the revolver
is greater than $0 and undrawn letters of credit exceed $10
million. If the total leverage ratio is equal to or less than 6.5x,
the revolver will only be subject to the first lien net leverage ratio
when greater than 35% is drawn. Clear Channel executed an
amendment in June 2020 that suspends the springing covenant until Q3 2021,
but subjects the company to a minimum liquidity test of $150 million
during the suspension period.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of significant declines
in revenue and EBITDA as a result of the economic recession driven by
the pandemic which will lead to substantially higher leverage levels and
negative free cash flow in 2020. The European business that has
a higher percentage of lower margin street furniture and transit revenue
located in large markets, is likely to be especially hard hit in
the near term and take longer to recover than its higher margin US operations.
Moody's projects Clear Channel will have adequate liquidity, although
additional sources of liquidity may be needed if the coronavirus impacts
the industry for a prolonged period of time. Moody's projects
leverage levels will improve to the mid 12x range by the end of 2021 and
to under 11x by the end of 2022 as advertising spend improves after the
impact of the pandemic subsides. Moody's also projects free
cash flow will remain negative until 2022 and that Clear Channel will
be reliant on its cash balance for liquidity.
The senior secured notes issued at CCIBV were rated B2, one level
lower than the secured debt issued at parent company, Clear Channel,
reflecting CCIBV's security in only a portion of the international
assets with no claim against the higher margin North American assets and
the lack of guarantees from Clear Channel. The B2 rating on the
CCIBV notes reflects a one level override lower to Moody's Loss
Given Default (LGD) methodology as a result of the differences in security
and guarantees. The senior unsecured notes issued at affiliate
CCW are rated Caa2, two notches below the B3 CFR given the substantial
amount of secured debt in the capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is not expected in the near term for Clear Channel due
to the impact of the pandemic and very high leverage levels. However,
an upgrade could occur if leverage decreased below 7x with a positive
free cash flow to debt ratio in the mid-single digits and an EBITDA
minus capex to interest coverage ratio of over 1.5x. An
adequate liquidity profile with a sufficient cushion of compliance with
financial covenants would also be required.
The ratings could be downgraded if leverage exceeds 10x for an extended
period of time once the pandemic subsides or if the liquidity position
deteriorated such that there was an increased possibility of default or
a distressed exchange. An EBITDA minus capex to interest coverage
ratio sustained below 1x or inability to obtain an amendment on its financial
covenant applicable to its revolver if needed in the future would also
lead to a downgrade.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), headquartered
in San Antonio, Texas, is a leading global outdoor advertising
company that generates LTM revenues of approximately $2.7
billion as of Q1 2020. iHeartCommunications, Inc.
(iHeart) previously owned 89% of CCO and former iHeart debtholders
own a material portion of CCO's equity following iHeart's exit from bankruptcy
in Q2 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
