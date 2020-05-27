Moody's affirms Clear Channel's B3 CFR; outlook changed to negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc's (Clear Channel) B3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). In addition, the secured bank credit facility and secured notes were affirmed at B1 and the senior subordinated notes issued by subsidiary, Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. were affirmed at Caa2. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

Clear Channel's outlook was changed to negative from stable due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on outdoor advertising revenue and discretionary consumer spending, which Moody's expects will substantially reduce revenue, profitability and liquidity during 2020. Already very high leverage levels of 10.2x as of Q1 2020 will increase significantly in the near term. Despite elevated leverage levels, liquidity is projected to be adequate over the next year and the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged at SGL-3.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at B3-PD

.... Senior Secured Note due 2027, affirmed B1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2026, affirmed B1 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2024, affirmed at B1 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Note due 2024, affirmed at Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Clear Channel's B3 CFR reflects the ongoing impact of the coronavirus outbreak on outdoor advertising spending which will lead to higher leverage, decreased operating cash flow, and a deterioration in liquidity over the near term. Moody's expects Clear Channel's lower margin European business, which includes street furniture and transit contracts, to decline substantially in the near term as a result of the pandemic. While Clear Channel has diversified operations primarily in the U.S. and Europe, there is significant exposure to larger markets which are more likely to be adversely impacted by the coronavirus and elevate declines in operating performance in both divisions in the near term. The outdoor advertising industry also remains vulnerable to reduced consumer ad spending, with contract terms generally shorter than in prior periods. As result, Moody's expects the outdoor industry will be affected more rapidly than in prior recessions, although performance should improve quicker than in previous recoveries due to the lower commitment level and ease of initiating new outdoor campaigns.

Clear Channel benefits from its market position as one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the world with diversified international operations. The ability to convert traditional static billboards to digital provides growth opportunities which Moody's expects will lead to higher revenue and EBITDA with appeal to a broader range of advertisers after the impact of the pandemic subsides. Outdoor advertising is not likely to suffer from disintermediation as other traditional media outlets have and will benefit from restrictions of the supply of additional billboards (particularly in the US), which helps support advertising rates and high asset valuations. The separation of Clear Channel from iHeartCommunications, Inc. (iHeart) in Q2 2019 was a positive that allows the company to focus on the long term growth of the outdoor business instead of generating liquidity for the prior parent company.

Clear Channel's leverage increased to 10.2x (excluding Moody's standard lease adjustment) as of Q1 2020 from 9.1x as of Q4 2019 due to the $150 million revolver draw and lower EBITDA in the European division during the first quarter. Moody's expects leverage will increase significantly in the near term as a result of the pandemic. Expense and capex reductions are projected to offset only a portion of the economic impact on profitability and cash flow. Clear Channel sold its ownership position in Clear Media which is projected to lead to $220 million in net proceeds in Q2 2020 which will help support liquidity during the pandemic.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The outdoor advertising industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in Clear Channel's credit profile, including its exposure to discretionary consumer spending have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Clear Channel remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Clear Channel of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

A governance impact that Moody's considers in Clear Channel's credit profile is the change in financial policy. Prior to the separation with iHeart in Q2 2019, Clear Channel paid material dividends to its prior parent company that led to reduced free cash flow and high leverage levels. Moody's expects that Clear Channel will pursue a more conservative policy going forward, but will be focused on preserving liquidity in the near term.

The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3 reflects Moody's expectation that Clear Channel will maintain adequate liquidity in the near term. Cash on the balance sheet was $372 million at the end of Q1 2020 following the $150 draw on the $175 million revolver due 2024 ($20mm of L/Cs outstanding). Liquidity will benefit from the sale of its position in Clear Media which is expected to provide $220 million in net cash proceeds in Q2 2020. Free cash flow (FCF) has been slightly negative in recent periods and Moody's expects that FCF will decline substantially in 2020 despite efforts to cut capex below $110 million in 2020 from $221 million in 2019 and plans to reduce expenses by $100 million in Q2. Additional sales of non-core assets are possible going forward, especially outside of North America, which could provide an additional source of liquidity.

The term loan is covenant lite and the revolver is subject to a first lien net leverage ratio of 7.6x if the balance of the revolver is greater than $0 and undrawn letters of credit exceed $10 million. If the total leverage ratio is equal to or less than 6.5x, the revolver will only be subject to the first lien net leverage ratio when greater than 35% is drawn. The first lien net leverage ratio was 5.37x as of Q1 2020. The cushion of compliance will tighten in the near term and Moody's projects an amendment for the revolver will be needed in the near term.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of significant declines in revenue and EBITDA as a result of the economic impact of the pandemic which will lead to higher leverage levels and negative free cash flow in 2020. The European business that has a higher percentage of lower margin street furniture and transit revenue located in large markets, is likely to be especially hard hit in the near term and may take longer to recover than its higher margin US operations. Moody's projects Clear Channel will have adequate liquidity over the next twelve months, although additional sources of liquidity may be needed if the coronavirus impacts the industry for a prolonged period of time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A rating upgrade is not expected in the near term for Clear Channel due to the impact of the pandemic and very high leverage levels. However, an upgrade could occur if leverage decreased well below 7x with a positive free cash flow to debt ratio in the mid-single digits and an EBITDA minus capex to interest coverage ratio of over 1.5x. An adequate liquidity profile with a sufficient cushion of compliance with financial covenants would also be required.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage was sustained above 10x or if the liquidity position deteriorated such that there was an increased possibility of default or a distressed exchange. An EBITDA minus capex to interest coverage ratio sustained below 1x or inability to obtain an amendment on its financial covenant applicable to its revolver would also lead to a downgrade.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, is a leading global outdoor advertising company that generates LTM revenues of approximately $2.7 billion as of Q1 2020. iHeartCommunications, Inc. (iHeart) previously owned 89% of CCO and former iHeart debtholders own a material portion of CCO's equity following iHeart's exit from bankruptcy in Q2 2019.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Van den Bosch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

