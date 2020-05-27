Moody's affirms Clear Channel's B3 CFR; outlook changed to negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Clear Channel
Outdoor Holdings, Inc's (Clear Channel) B3 Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) and B3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR).
In addition, the secured bank credit facility and secured notes
were affirmed at B1 and the senior subordinated notes issued by subsidiary,
Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings, Inc. were affirmed at Caa2.
The outlook was changed to negative from stable.
Clear Channel's outlook was changed to negative from stable due
to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on outdoor advertising revenue
and discretionary consumer spending, which Moody's expects will
substantially reduce revenue, profitability and liquidity during
2020. Already very high leverage levels of 10.2x as of Q1
2020 will increase significantly in the near term. Despite elevated
leverage levels, liquidity is projected to be adequate over the
next year and the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating remains unchanged
at SGL-3.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, affirmed
at B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
affirmed at B3-PD
.... Senior Secured Note due 2027, affirmed
B1 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2026,
affirmed B1 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility
due 2024, affirmed at B1 (LGD2)
..Issuer: Clear Channel Worldwide Holdings,
Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Note due 2024,
affirmed at Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, changed to Negative from
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Clear Channel's B3 CFR reflects the ongoing impact of the coronavirus
outbreak on outdoor advertising spending which will lead to higher leverage,
decreased operating cash flow, and a deterioration in liquidity
over the near term. Moody's expects Clear Channel's
lower margin European business, which includes street furniture
and transit contracts, to decline substantially in the near term
as a result of the pandemic. While Clear Channel has diversified
operations primarily in the U.S. and Europe, there
is significant exposure to larger markets which are more likely to be
adversely impacted by the coronavirus and elevate declines in operating
performance in both divisions in the near term. The outdoor advertising
industry also remains vulnerable to reduced consumer ad spending,
with contract terms generally shorter than in prior periods. As
result, Moody's expects the outdoor industry will be affected more
rapidly than in prior recessions, although performance should improve
quicker than in previous recoveries due to the lower commitment level
and ease of initiating new outdoor campaigns.
Clear Channel benefits from its market position as one of the largest
outdoor advertising companies in the world with diversified international
operations. The ability to convert traditional static billboards
to digital provides growth opportunities which Moody's expects will lead
to higher revenue and EBITDA with appeal to a broader range of advertisers
after the impact of the pandemic subsides. Outdoor advertising
is not likely to suffer from disintermediation as other traditional media
outlets have and will benefit from restrictions of the supply of additional
billboards (particularly in the US), which helps support advertising
rates and high asset valuations. The separation of Clear Channel
from iHeartCommunications, Inc. (iHeart) in Q2 2019 was a
positive that allows the company to focus on the long term growth of the
outdoor business instead of generating liquidity for the prior parent
company.
Clear Channel's leverage increased to 10.2x (excluding Moody's
standard lease adjustment) as of Q1 2020 from 9.1x as of Q4 2019
due to the $150 million revolver draw and lower EBITDA in the European
division during the first quarter. Moody's expects leverage will
increase significantly in the near term as a result of the pandemic.
Expense and capex reductions are projected to offset only a portion of
the economic impact on profitability and cash flow. Clear Channel
sold its ownership position in Clear Media which is projected to lead
to $220 million in net proceeds in Q2 2020 which will help support
liquidity during the pandemic.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The outdoor advertising
industry has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the
shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More
specifically, the weaknesses in Clear Channel's credit profile,
including its exposure to discretionary consumer spending have left it
vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating
conditions and Clear Channel remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing
to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact
on Clear Channel of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the
broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
A governance impact that Moody's considers in Clear Channel's credit profile
is the change in financial policy. Prior to the separation with
iHeart in Q2 2019, Clear Channel paid material dividends to its
prior parent company that led to reduced free cash flow and high leverage
levels. Moody's expects that Clear Channel will pursue a more conservative
policy going forward, but will be focused on preserving liquidity
in the near term.
The speculative grade liquidity rating of SGL-3 reflects Moody's
expectation that Clear Channel will maintain adequate liquidity in the
near term. Cash on the balance sheet was $372 million at
the end of Q1 2020 following the $150 draw on the $175 million
revolver due 2024 ($20mm of L/Cs outstanding). Liquidity
will benefit from the sale of its position in Clear Media which is expected
to provide $220 million in net cash proceeds in Q2 2020.
Free cash flow (FCF) has been slightly negative in recent periods and
Moody's expects that FCF will decline substantially in 2020 despite
efforts to cut capex below $110 million in 2020 from $221
million in 2019 and plans to reduce expenses by $100 million in
Q2. Additional sales of non-core assets are possible going
forward, especially outside of North America, which could
provide an additional source of liquidity.
The term loan is covenant lite and the revolver is subject to a first
lien net leverage ratio of 7.6x if the balance of the revolver
is greater than $0 and undrawn letters of credit exceed $10
million. If the total leverage ratio is equal to or less than 6.5x,
the revolver will only be subject to the first lien net leverage ratio
when greater than 35% is drawn. The first lien net leverage
ratio was 5.37x as of Q1 2020. The cushion of compliance
will tighten in the near term and Moody's projects an amendment
for the revolver will be needed in the near term.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of significant declines
in revenue and EBITDA as a result of the economic impact of the pandemic
which will lead to higher leverage levels and negative free cash flow
in 2020. The European business that has a higher percentage of
lower margin street furniture and transit revenue located in large markets,
is likely to be especially hard hit in the near term and may take longer
to recover than its higher margin US operations. Moody's
projects Clear Channel will have adequate liquidity over the next twelve
months, although additional sources of liquidity may be needed if
the coronavirus impacts the industry for a prolonged period of time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A rating upgrade is not expected in the near term for Clear Channel due
to the impact of the pandemic and very high leverage levels. However,
an upgrade could occur if leverage decreased well below 7x with a positive
free cash flow to debt ratio in the mid-single digits and an EBITDA
minus capex to interest coverage ratio of over 1.5x. An
adequate liquidity profile with a sufficient cushion of compliance with
financial covenants would also be required.
The ratings could be downgraded if leverage was sustained above 10x or
if the liquidity position deteriorated such that there was an increased
possibility of default or a distressed exchange. An EBITDA minus
capex to interest coverage ratio sustained below 1x or inability to obtain
an amendment on its financial covenant applicable to its revolver would
also lead to a downgrade.
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO), headquartered
in San Antonio, Texas, is a leading global outdoor advertising
company that generates LTM revenues of approximately $2.7
billion as of Q1 2020. iHeartCommunications, Inc.
(iHeart) previously owned 89% of CCO and former iHeart debtholders
own a material portion of CCO's equity following iHeart's exit from bankruptcy
in Q2 2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Scott Van den Bosch
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Stephen Sohn
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653