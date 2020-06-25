Moody's affirms Clear Fork Valley Local School District, OH's Aa3 issuer rating; outlook negative

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Aa3 issuer rating of Clear Fork Valley Local School District, OH. Concurrently, we have also affirmed the Aa3 rating on outstanding General Obligation Limited Tax (GOLT) debt and A1 rating on outstanding certificates of participation (COPs). The credit outlook has been changed to negative. The rating and outlook affects $9.9 million of outstanding GOLT debt and $2.8 million of outstanding COPs.

The issuer rating represents Moody's hypothetical assessment of debt of the district supported by a GOULT pledge.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa3 issuer rating reflects the district's moderately sized tax base with average resident income levels, moderate debt burden and elevated pension liability. The rating also incorporates the district's currently healthy operating fund balance and liquidity, that may require successful passage of future levies to prevent further narrowing of reserves given recent declines and projected operating deficits.

The absence of distinction between the district's Aa3 issuer rating and Aa3 GOLT rating is based the district's full faith, credit and revenue pledge for debt service on the bonds.

The A1 rating on the certificates of participation is positioned one notch below the issuer rating to reflect the risk of non-appropriation and the more essential nature of the financed projects (two elementary school buildings).

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any material immediate credit risks for Clear Fork Valley Local School District. However, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of the district changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook signals the expectation that reserves will likely continue to weaken especially if the district fails to renew levies or implement significant expenditure reductions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant expansion and diversification of the tax base

- Sustained and substantial increases to operating fund balance and liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Notable tax base deterioration and/or diminished resident wealth indices

- Continued narrowing of operating fund balance and liquidity

- Large increases to the district's debt and/or pension burden

LEGAL SECURITY

The GOLT bonds are unvoted general obligations of the district subject to the State of Ohio's statutory ten-mill limitation. The district has covenanted in the bond resolution to appropriate available income tax revenues to pay debt service on the bonds.

The COPs are secured by the district's pledge to make base rent payments under the lease agreement subject to annual appropriation by the Board of Education.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Not applicable

PROFILE

Clear Fork Valley Local School District is located primarily in Richland County approximately 80 miles south of Cleveland and 60 miles north of Columbus. The district provides pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade education for roughly 1,650 students in a community of approximately 10,000 residents.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and general obligation ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the lease rating was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These rating are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

