Moody's affirms Clearwater Paper's Ba2 CFR; outlook stable

Toronto, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Clearwater Paper Corporation's ("Clearwater") Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR), Ba2-PD probability of default rating and Ba3 senior unsecured notes rating. At the same time, Moody's has upgraded the company's speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-1 from SGL-2. The outlook remains stable.

"The affirmation reflects our expectations that Clearwater will maintain solid credit metrics and very good liquidity over the next 12-24 months as it carries out major maintenance projects", said Aziz Al Sammarai, Moody's analyst.

Affirmations:

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4) from (LGD5)

Upgrades:

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Upgraded to SGL-1 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Clearwater's Ba2 CFR benefits from good North American market positions in private label tissue and high-end consumer paperboard packaging; modest product diversity with a focus in two businesses that typically have relatively stable end market demand; financial leverage metrics that are supportive of current rating level (2.4x at LTM September 2022); and very good liquidity.

Clearwater's rating is constrained by its relatively small revenue base; significant financial exposure to market downtime and maintenance outages; and vulnerability to significantly larger and financially stronger competitors in both tissue and paperboard packaging; exposure to higher than normal market pulp prices; cost inflation that will limit margin expansion.

Clearwater has very good liquidity (SGL-1) with more than $420 million in liquidity sources compared to no current maturities. Sources include $51 million of cash (September 2022), $271 million available under the company's $275 million ABL facility expiring in November 2027 (net of $3.7 million of LCs outstanding), and about $100 million of positive free cash flow through 2023. The company is subject to a springing fixed charge covenant of 1.1:1 if revolver availability falls below the greater of 10% or $19 million. Moody's does not expect it to be applicable over the next 4 quarters (ample cushion if it springs). The company has limited ability to raise liquidity from asset sales given its secured capital structure.

The Ba3 rating on Clearwater's $545 million senior unsecured notes are one notch below the CFR, reflecting the note holders' subordinate position behind the $275 million asset based revolving credit facility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Clearwater will maintain very good liquidity and financial leverage of around 2.5x over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to grow its market position or diversity into other end markets such that operating performance is more resilient, greater visibility into the company's long term capital structure and growth strategy, adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 3x, normalized retained cash flow to adjusted debt is sustained above 20%, and EBITDA margins approach 16%.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operational performance deteriorates significantly such that normalized retained cash flow to adjusted debt is sustained below 10%, adjusted debt to EBITDA are sustained above 4.5x, EBITDA margins sustained below 10%, and liquidity weakens materially.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Paper and Forest Products published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360648. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Spokane Washington, Clearwater is a leading North American producer of private label tissue products and bleached paperboard.

