Related Issuers Coastal Emerald Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Coastal Emerald Limited: New issuer - High affiliate support offset weak standalone profile Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Coastal Emerald Limited Rating Action: Moody's assigns first time debt ratings to Coastal Emerald Limited; outlook stable Rating Action: Moody's affirms Coastal Emerald Limited's debt ratings; outlook changed to negative from stable 31 Mar 2020 Hong Kong, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Coastal Emerald Limited (Coastal Emerald)'s Baa2 rating on the senior unsecured USD bond due 2022 and the A3 rating on the unsecured and unsubordinated USD perpetual bond guaranteed by Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG, A3 Negative). Moody's has also changed the entity-level outlook on Coastal Emerald to negative from stable. Coastal Emerald Limited is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited (SHFG) which is 42.78% owned by SDHG. The Baa2-rated senior unsecured bond due 2022 is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SHFG. SDHG provides a keepwell deed and an equity interest purchase undertaking deed on the bond; the bond also contains a cross-default provision to SDHG. The A3-rated unsecured and unsubordinated perpetual bond is unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SDHG. RATINGS RATIONALE The Baa2 senior unsecured bond rating -- guaranteed by SHFG and supported by a keepwell deed and an equity interest purchase undertaking deed from SDHG -- incorporates: 1) SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment, 2) six notches of affiliate-backed support from SHFG's parent SDHG whose baseline credit assessment is ba1, and 3) two notches of uplift from a high level of support from the Chinese government, via SDHG, in times of stress. The negative outlook reflects both the negative outlook on SDHG as well as the lowering of SHFG's standalone assessment to caa1 from b3. The negative outlook on the parent SDHG reflects Moody's expectation that SDHG's credit metrics will deteriorate because of reduced toll volume and revenue over the next 12-18 months. The lowering of standalone assessment of SHFG to caa1 from b3 reflects the significant deterioration in its capital adequacy and increased asset risks. SHFG has low and volatile profitability, limited track record under a new management, evolving business composition, as well as low ability to internally generate cash flows and capital. SHFG's TCE/TMA ratio, under Moody's calculation, deteriorated to 8.5% at the end of 2019, largely as a result of sizable investment losses and impairments recorded in 2019. The unrealized mark-to-market losses mostly concentrated in SHFG's investments in two single stocks which reported losses of HK$1.1 billion and HK$252 million, respectively, evidencing the elevated and undiversified asset risks. The investment losses and impairments also brought SHFG's profitability further into the negative zone. In addition, since the second half of 2019, SHFG has continued to grow its investment and loan portfolio by purchasing listed stocks and bonds and lending several one-year USD loans to Chinese real estate developers. These investments and loans further intensifies SHFG's exposure to certain sectors -- especially the real estate sector in China -- and elevates SHFG's asset risks, especially given the current volatile economic and market conditions. SHFG is also exposed to the impact of coronavirus outbreak through its finance leasing portfolio which is highly concentrated and contains borrowers in the airline, highways, manufacturing and tourism sectors. Partially mitigating the worsened capital adequacy and profitability levels is SHFG's lower liquidity and duration mismatch between its assets and liabilities as a result of the repayment of short-term borrowings and issuance of two offshore bonds totaling USD 1.4 billion. SHFG also benefits from the direct and indirect funding support from the parent and therefore pays relatively low funding costs. The affiliated-backed support incorporated into the rating of the senior unsecured bond due 2022 takes into account the keepwell deed which mandates SDHG's ownership at above 40% and includes a cross-default provision. The support also considers SDHG's ownership in and control over SHFG as well as the operational and financial links between the two entities. SHFG is one of the three listed subsidiaries under SDHG and recently became a first-tier subsidiary of the group. SHFG also carries SDHG's name and logo. Therefore, it is in SDHG's interest to provide extraordinary support for SHFG in times of stress in preserving SDHG's reputation. The high level of government support, via SDHG, incorporates the parent's state-owned background and public policy role. The A3 perpetual bond rating reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from SDHG, which represents an unsecured, unsubordinated obligation of SDHG. Therefore, the perpetual bond rating is the same as the A3 issuer rating of SDHG. Corporate governance is highly relevant to all finance companies' creditworthiness. Corporate governance weakness can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strength can benefit the company's credit profile. The governance risks at SHFG is closely connected to the parent's supervision which is ultimately supervised and monitored by the Shandong government. The company's CEO has recently resigned and the search of replacement is in process. It is uncertain at this stage whether the appointment of a new CEO would cause any significant change in the company's strategies and risk appetite. Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings: Given the negative outlook, it is unlikely the Baa2 senior unsecured bond rating will be upgraded in the near term. The outlook on the entity could change back to stable if the parent's outlook is changed back to stable and there is no material deterioration in SHFG's standalone assessment. SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment could improve if (1) the management successfully implements new strategies, illustrated by increased profitability, capital adequacy and an improved and more stable credit profile; and (2) asset risks in the company's investment and lending portfolios materially decrease. Given that the perpetual bond is guaranteed by SDHG, this bond rating is in line with SDHG's issuer rating. Therefore, if SDHG's rating is upgraded, the perpetual bond rating would also be upgraded, although the likelihood is limited currently given that the parent also carries a negative outlook. The Baa2 senior unsecured bond rating could be downgraded if SDHG's issuer rating is downgraded. The Baa2 senior unsecured bond rating could also be downgraded if SHFG's standalone assessment deteriorates further. SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment could deteriorate if (1) its capital adequacy further deteriorates or (2) SHFG's linkage to the parent declines and SHFG no longer receives benefits from the direct or indirect funding support from the parent. Given that the perpetual bond is guaranteed by SDHG, this bond rating is in line with the parent SDHG's issuer rating. Therefore, if SDHG's rating is downgraded, the perpetual bond rating would also be downgraded. The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Incorporated in British Virgin Islands, Coastal Emerald Limited is indirectly wholly owned by China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group (SHFG). Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group is incorporated in Bermuda and 42.78% owned by the parent Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG) which is ultimately 100% owned by the Shandong provincial government. SHFG is consolidated on the parent's financial statements effective June 2019 and is also the parent's primary offshore financing and investing platform. As of December 31, 2019, SHFG reported total assets of HK$23.2 billion. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004. For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure. These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com. Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569. The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating. Lan Wang, CFA

Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

