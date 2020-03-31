Moody's affirms Coastal Emerald Limited's debt ratings; outlook changed to negative from stable

Hong Kong, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
Coastal Emerald Limited (Coastal Emerald)'s Baa2 rating on the senior
unsecured USD bond due 2022 and the A3 rating on the unsecured and unsubordinated
USD perpetual bond guaranteed by Shandong Hi-Speed Group Co.,
Ltd (SDHG, A3 Negative). Moody's has also changed the
entity-level outlook on Coastal Emerald to negative from stable.
Coastal Emerald Limited is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of China
Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group Limited (SHFG) which is 42.78%
owned by SDHG.
The Baa2-rated senior unsecured bond due 2022 is unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by SHFG. SDHG provides a keepwell deed
and an equity interest purchase undertaking deed on the bond; the
bond also contains a cross-default provision to SDHG. The
A3-rated unsecured and unsubordinated perpetual bond is unconditionally
and irrevocably guaranteed by SDHG.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 senior unsecured bond rating -- guaranteed by SHFG and supported
by a keepwell deed and an equity interest purchase undertaking deed from
SDHG -- incorporates: 1) SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment,
2) six notches of affiliate-backed support from SHFG's parent
SDHG whose baseline credit assessment is ba1, and 3) two notches
of uplift from a high level of support from the Chinese government,
via SDHG, in times of stress.
The negative outlook reflects both the negative outlook on SDHG as well
as the lowering of SHFG's standalone assessment to caa1 from b3.
The negative outlook on the parent SDHG reflects Moody's expectation
that SDHG's credit metrics will deteriorate because of reduced toll
volume and revenue over the next 12-18 months.
The lowering of standalone assessment of SHFG to caa1 from b3 reflects
the significant deterioration in its capital adequacy and increased asset
risks. SHFG has low and volatile profitability, limited track
record under a new management, evolving business composition,
as well as low ability to internally generate cash flows and capital.
SHFG's TCE/TMA ratio, under Moody's calculation,
deteriorated to 8.5% at the end of 2019, largely as
a result of sizable investment losses and impairments recorded in 2019.
The unrealized mark-to-market losses mostly concentrated
in SHFG's investments in two single stocks which reported losses
of HK$1.1 billion and HK$252 million, respectively,
evidencing the elevated and undiversified asset risks. The investment
losses and impairments also brought SHFG's profitability further
into the negative zone.
In addition, since the second half of 2019, SHFG has continued
to grow its investment and loan portfolio by purchasing listed stocks
and bonds and lending several one-year USD loans to Chinese real
estate developers. These investments and loans further intensifies
SHFG's exposure to certain sectors -- especially the real estate
sector in China -- and elevates SHFG's asset risks, especially
given the current volatile economic and market conditions. SHFG
is also exposed to the impact of coronavirus outbreak through its finance
leasing portfolio which is highly concentrated and contains borrowers
in the airline, highways, manufacturing and tourism sectors.
Partially mitigating the worsened capital adequacy and profitability levels
is SHFG's lower liquidity and duration mismatch between its assets
and liabilities as a result of the repayment of short-term borrowings
and issuance of two offshore bonds totaling USD 1.4 billion.
SHFG also benefits from the direct and indirect funding support from the
parent and therefore pays relatively low funding costs.
The affiliated-backed support incorporated into the rating of the
senior unsecured bond due 2022 takes into account the keepwell deed which
mandates SDHG's ownership at above 40% and includes a cross-default
provision. The support also considers SDHG's ownership in
and control over SHFG as well as the operational and financial links between
the two entities.
SHFG is one of the three listed subsidiaries under SDHG and recently became
a first-tier subsidiary of the group. SHFG also carries
SDHG's name and logo. Therefore, it is in SDHG's
interest to provide extraordinary support for SHFG in times of stress
in preserving SDHG's reputation.
The high level of government support, via SDHG, incorporates
the parent's state-owned background and public policy role.
The A3 perpetual bond rating reflects the unconditional and irrevocable
guarantee from SDHG, which represents an unsecured, unsubordinated
obligation of SDHG. Therefore, the perpetual bond rating
is the same as the A3 issuer rating of SDHG.
Corporate governance is highly relevant to all finance companies' creditworthiness.
Corporate governance weakness can lead to a deterioration in a company's
credit quality, while governance strength can benefit the company's
credit profile. The governance risks at SHFG is closely connected
to the parent's supervision which is ultimately supervised and monitored
by the Shandong government. The company's CEO has recently resigned
and the search of replacement is in process. It is uncertain at
this stage whether the appointment of a new CEO would cause any significant
change in the company's strategies and risk appetite.
Moody's also regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Given the negative outlook, it is unlikely the Baa2 senior unsecured
bond rating will be upgraded in the near term. The outlook on the
entity could change back to stable if the parent's outlook is changed
back to stable and there is no material deterioration in SHFG's
standalone assessment.
SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment could improve if (1) the management
successfully implements new strategies, illustrated by increased
profitability, capital adequacy and an improved and more stable
credit profile; and (2) asset risks in the company's investment and
lending portfolios materially decrease.
Given that the perpetual bond is guaranteed by SDHG, this bond rating
is in line with SDHG's issuer rating. Therefore, if SDHG's
rating is upgraded, the perpetual bond rating would also be upgraded,
although the likelihood is limited currently given that the parent also
carries a negative outlook.
The Baa2 senior unsecured bond rating could be downgraded if SDHG's issuer
rating is downgraded.
The Baa2 senior unsecured bond rating could also be downgraded if SHFG's
standalone assessment deteriorates further. SHFG's caa1 standalone
assessment could deteriorate if (1) its capital adequacy further deteriorates
or (2) SHFG's linkage to the parent declines and SHFG no longer receives
benefits from the direct or indirect funding support from the parent.
Given that the perpetual bond is guaranteed by SDHG, this bond rating
is in line with the parent SDHG's issuer rating. Therefore,
if SDHG's rating is downgraded, the perpetual bond rating would
also be downgraded.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Incorporated in British Virgin Islands, Coastal Emerald Limited
is indirectly wholly owned by China Shandong Hi-Speed Financial
Group (SHFG). Shandong Hi-Speed Financial Group is incorporated
in Bermuda and 42.78% owned by the parent Shandong Hi-Speed
Group Co., Ltd (SDHG) which is ultimately 100% owned
by the Shandong provincial government. SHFG is consolidated on
the parent's financial statements effective June 2019 and is also the
parent's primary offshore financing and investing platform. As
of December 31, 2019, SHFG reported total assets of HK$23.2
billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Lan Wang, CFA
Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Yat Man Sally Yim, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077