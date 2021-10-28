Moody's affirms Coastal Emerald's debt ratings; changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of Coastal Emerald Limited (Coastal Emerald) and changed the entity-level outlook to negative from stable.

Coastal Emerald is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of China Shandong Hi-speed Financial Group Ltd (SHFG), which was in turn 43.42% owned by Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG, A3 stable) as of 30 June 2021.

For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The negative outlook reflects the increased downside risk on SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment and, in turn, the Baa2 and (P)Baa2 ratings, because of the company's concentrated exposure to the real estate sector. The negative outlook also reflects increased uncertainties over the extraordinary support assumptions amid an evolving regulatory environment.

The (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 and Baa2 ratings are on the backed senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program and backed debt both supported by a keepwell deed and an equity interest purchase undertaking deed from SDHG and guaranteed by SHFG. Therefore, a potentially weaker standalone assessment of SHFG would affect these ratings.

The affirmation of (P)Baa2 and Baa2 senior unsecured ratings incorporate: 1) SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment, 2) six notches of affiliate-backed support from SHFG's parent SDHG whose Baseline Credit Assessment is ba1, and 2) two notches of uplift from a high-level of support from the Chinese government (A1 stable), via SDHG, in times of stress.

The (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings are on the backed senior unsecured MTN program guaranteed by SDHG, and the A3 rating is on the backed senior unsecured perpetual bond also guaranteed by SDHG. The affirmation of these ratings reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from SDHG, which represents an unsecured, unsubordinated obligation of SDHG. Therefore, the A3 ratings remain the same as the A3 issuer rating of SDHG.

Elevated asset risks and unfavorable market conditions since the third quarter (Q3) of 2021 may exert further downward pressure on SHFG's already low capital adequacy. This limits the company's capability to withstand unforeseen losses without affiliate support. SHFG's total common equity (TCE)/total managed assets (TMA) ratio, under Moody's calculations, which excludes perpetual capital securities from TCE, was 7.92% as of 30 June 2021.

Moody's estimates SHFG's exposure to the real estate sector amounts to a considerable portion of total assets and is particularly significant when compared with the company's limited amount of equity excluding perpetual capital securities.

SHFG's real estate exposure, in order of significance, mostly includes secured and unsecured loans lent to Chinese property developers, listed USD bonds and listed stocks. While the bond portfolio is diversified across issuers, the loan portfolio is highly concentrated which was intensified by the recently increased lending to Kaisa Group Holdings Ltd (B2, RUR).

Further, SHFG has low and volatile profitability, limited track record under a new management, evolving business composition, as well as low ability to internally generate cash flows and capital.

Moody's also regards SHFG's risk management weakness and high concentration to real estate sector as a governance risk under its environmental, social and governance (ESG) framework, given the implications for the company's financial strategy and risk management.

Partially tempering the credit challenges is SHFG's low duration mismatch between assets and liabilities. SHFG also benefits from the direct and indirect funding support from the parent SDHG, and therefore, pays relatively low funding costs.

The affiliate-backed support incorporated into the Baa2 and (P)Baa2 debt ratings supported by a keepwell deed from SDHG takes into account SDHG's mandatory ownership at above 40% and a cross-default provision to SDHG's offshore USD debt exceeding $30 million. The support also considers SDHG's ownership in and control over SHFG, as well as the operational and financial links between the two entities.

The high level of government support, via SDHG, incorporates the parent's state-owned background and public policy role.

The support assumptions reflect Moody's expectation that the affiliate and government support will flow through the onshore parent to offshore platforms. Keepwell deeds are different from explicit guarantees in terms of the nature of judgement and procedures of enforcement, and uncertainties have risen amid an evolving regulatory environment which are also a driver of the negative outlook.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

Given the negative outlook, it is unlikely the Baa2 senior unsecured and (P)Baa2 senior unsecured MTN ratings would be upgraded over the next 12-18 months.

Given that the A3 and (P)A3 ratings reflect SDHG's guarantee, Moody's will upgrade the ratings if SDHG's issuer rating is upgraded.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

Moody's could downgrade the Baa2 and (P)Baa2 ratings if (1) SDHG's issuer rating is downgraded; (2) SHFG's standalone assessment deteriorates further; or (3) there is a weakening in the level of affiliate and government support for SHFG and its debt supported by a keepwell deed.

Moody's could downgrade SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment if (1) its capital adequacy further declines; or (2) SHFG's ties to SDHG weakens and it no longer receives direct or indirect funding support from its parent.

Given that the A3 and (P)A3 ratings reflect SDHG's guarantee, Moody's will downgrade the ratings if SDHG's issuer rating is downgraded.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Coastal Emerald Limited

..Affirmations:

.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured (Domestic), affirmed at A3/Baa2

.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured MTN (Domestic), affirmed at (P)A3/(P)Baa2

.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured MTN (Foreign), affirmed at (P)A3/(P)Baa2

.BACKED Other Short Term (Domestic), affirmed at (P)P-2/(P)P-3

.BACKED Other Short Term (Foreign), affirmed at (P)P-2/(P)P-3

..Outlook Actions:

.Outlook changed to Negative from Stable

The A3, (P)A3 and (P)P-2 ratings are on the debt and MTN program, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG, A3 stable). The Baa2, (P)Baa2 and (P)P-3 ratings are on the debt and MTN program, which are supported by a keepwell deed from SDHG.

The debt and MTN program supported by a keepwell deed from SDHG are also unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SHFG.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Coastal Emerald Limited is indirectly wholly owned by China Shandong Hi-speed Financial Group Ltd (SHFG). SHFG is incorporated in Bermuda and 43.42% owned by Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG) as of 30 June 2021, which is ultimately 100% owned by the Shandong provincial government. SHFG is consolidated on SDHG's financial statements and is also SDHG's primary offshore financing and investing platform. As of 30 June 2021, SHFG reported total assets of HK$22.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

