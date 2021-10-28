Moody's affirms Coastal Emerald's debt ratings; changes outlook to negative

Hong Kong, October 28, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of Coastal Emerald
Limited (Coastal Emerald) and changed the entity-level outlook
to negative from stable.
Coastal Emerald is an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of China Shandong
Hi-speed Financial Group Ltd (SHFG), which was in turn 43.42%
owned by Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG,
A3 stable) as of 30 June 2021.
For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The negative outlook reflects the increased downside risk on SHFG's
caa1 standalone assessment and, in turn, the Baa2 and (P)Baa2
ratings, because of the company's concentrated exposure to
the real estate sector. The negative outlook also reflects increased
uncertainties over the extraordinary support assumptions amid an evolving
regulatory environment.
The (P)Baa2/(P)P-3 and Baa2 ratings are on the backed senior unsecured
medium-term note (MTN) program and backed debt both supported by
a keepwell deed and an equity interest purchase undertaking deed from
SDHG and guaranteed by SHFG. Therefore, a potentially weaker
standalone assessment of SHFG would affect these ratings.
The affirmation of (P)Baa2 and Baa2 senior unsecured ratings incorporate:
1) SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment, 2) six notches of affiliate-backed
support from SHFG's parent SDHG whose Baseline Credit Assessment
is ba1, and 2) two notches of uplift from a high-level of
support from the Chinese government (A1 stable), via SDHG,
in times of stress.
The (P)A3/(P)P-2 ratings are on the backed senior unsecured MTN
program guaranteed by SDHG, and the A3 rating is on the backed senior
unsecured perpetual bond also guaranteed by SDHG. The affirmation
of these ratings reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee
from SDHG, which represents an unsecured, unsubordinated obligation
of SDHG. Therefore, the A3 ratings remain the same as the
A3 issuer rating of SDHG.
Elevated asset risks and unfavorable market conditions since the third
quarter (Q3) of 2021 may exert further downward pressure on SHFG's
already low capital adequacy. This limits the company's capability
to withstand unforeseen losses without affiliate support. SHFG's
total common equity (TCE)/total managed assets (TMA) ratio, under
Moody's calculations, which excludes perpetual capital securities
from TCE, was 7.92% as of 30 June 2021.
Moody's estimates SHFG's exposure to the real estate sector
amounts to a considerable portion of total assets and is particularly
significant when compared with the company's limited amount of equity
excluding perpetual capital securities.
SHFG's real estate exposure, in order of significance,
mostly includes secured and unsecured loans lent to Chinese property developers,
listed USD bonds and listed stocks. While the bond portfolio is
diversified across issuers, the loan portfolio is highly concentrated
which was intensified by the recently increased lending to Kaisa Group
Holdings Ltd (B2, RUR).
Further, SHFG has low and volatile profitability, limited
track record under a new management, evolving business composition,
as well as low ability to internally generate cash flows and capital.
Moody's also regards SHFG's risk management weakness and high
concentration to real estate sector as a governance risk under its environmental,
social and governance (ESG) framework, given the implications for
the company's financial strategy and risk management.
Partially tempering the credit challenges is SHFG's low duration
mismatch between assets and liabilities. SHFG also benefits from
the direct and indirect funding support from the parent SDHG, and
therefore, pays relatively low funding costs.
The affiliate-backed support incorporated into the Baa2 and (P)Baa2
debt ratings supported by a keepwell deed from SDHG takes into account
SDHG's mandatory ownership at above 40% and a cross-default
provision to SDHG's offshore USD debt exceeding $30 million.
The support also considers SDHG's ownership in and control over
SHFG, as well as the operational and financial links between the
two entities.
The high level of government support, via SDHG, incorporates
the parent's state-owned background and public policy role.
The support assumptions reflect Moody's expectation that the affiliate
and government support will flow through the onshore parent to offshore
platforms. Keepwell deeds are different from explicit guarantees
in terms of the nature of judgement and procedures of enforcement,
and uncertainties have risen amid an evolving regulatory environment which
are also a driver of the negative outlook.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
Given the negative outlook, it is unlikely the Baa2 senior unsecured
and (P)Baa2 senior unsecured MTN ratings would be upgraded over the next
12-18 months.
Given that the A3 and (P)A3 ratings reflect SDHG's guarantee,
Moody's will upgrade the ratings if SDHG's issuer rating is
upgraded.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
Moody's could downgrade the Baa2 and (P)Baa2 ratings if (1) SDHG's
issuer rating is downgraded; (2) SHFG's standalone assessment
deteriorates further; or (3) there is a weakening in the level of
affiliate and government support for SHFG and its debt supported by a
keepwell deed.
Moody's could downgrade SHFG's caa1 standalone assessment
if (1) its capital adequacy further declines; or (2) SHFG's
ties to SDHG weakens and it no longer receives direct or indirect funding
support from its parent.
Given that the A3 and (P)A3 ratings reflect SDHG's guarantee,
Moody's will downgrade the ratings if SDHG's issuer rating
is downgraded.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Coastal Emerald Limited
..Affirmations:
.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured (Domestic), affirmed
at A3/Baa2
.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured MTN (Domestic),
affirmed at (P)A3/(P)Baa2
.BACKED long term Senior Unsecured MTN (Foreign),
affirmed at (P)A3/(P)Baa2
.BACKED Other Short Term (Domestic), affirmed at
(P)P-2/(P)P-3
.BACKED Other Short Term (Foreign), affirmed at (P)P-2/(P)P-3
..Outlook Actions:
.Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
The A3, (P)A3 and (P)P-2 ratings are on the debt and MTN
program, which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by
Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG, A3 stable).
The Baa2, (P)Baa2 and (P)P-3 ratings are on the debt and
MTN program, which are supported by a keepwell deed from SDHG.
The debt and MTN program supported by a keepwell deed from SDHG are also
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by SHFG.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, Coastal Emerald Limited
is indirectly wholly owned by China Shandong Hi-speed Financial
Group Ltd (SHFG). SHFG is incorporated in Bermuda and 43.42%
owned by Shandong Hi-speed Group Co., Ltd (SDHG) as
of 30 June 2021, which is ultimately 100% owned by the Shandong
provincial government. SHFG is consolidated on SDHG's financial
statements and is also SDHG's primary offshore financing and investing
platform. As of 30 June 2021, SHFG reported total assets
of HK$22.7 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Lan Wang, CFA
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Sophia Lee, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077