Moody's affirms Cobra Holdings, Inc.'s ratings; outlook is stable

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Cobra Holdings, Inc.'s ("Cobra") ratings, including the issuer's B3 corporate family rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"). Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2 rating on Cobra's senior secured first lien credit facility (term loan to be upsized to $550 million) and the Caa2 rating on the company's senior secured second lien term loan (to be upsized to $205 million). The rating action follows the recently announced acquisitions of Investment Metrics ("IM") and Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS") in transactions which will be partially debt funded and nearly double total borrowings to nearly $770mn (Moody's adjusted) [1]. The ratings outlook is stable.

Moody's considers these sizable and leveraging acquisitions in rapid succession to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.'s ("Clearlake") July 2021 purchase of a majority stake in Cobra to be demonstrative of a high tolerance for aggressive financial strategies, presenting governance risk. However, the affirmation of the ratings also reflects the stability of company's business, good growth prospects and adequate liquidity.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Cobra Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facilites, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5 from LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cobra Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cobra's (d/b/a Confluence Technologies, Inc., ("Confluence")) B3 CFR is principally constrained by the Company's concentrated private equity ownership structure and tolerance for incremental debt-financed acquisitions and shareholder distributions which are indicative of an aggressive financial strategy that could constrain deleveraging efforts. Pro forma trailing leverage remains very high at approximately 9.5x (Moody's adjusted for operating leases, 10x excluding EBITDA addbacks for changes in deferred revenue and commissions). Cobra's credit profile is also negatively impacted by the company's limited scale as well as industry concentration in a very competitive end market comprised primarily of software providers for asset managers and servicers in the financial sector. The acquisitions of IM and CSS, which will significantly augment Cobra's revenue base, carry material integration challenges and potential business disruptions could result in weaker than expected financial performance over the next 12-18 months. These risks are partially offset by Cobra's established market niche, large subscriber base including blue-chip relationships with high retention rates, and a highly predictable recurring revenue model as a provider of SaaS based and licensed software solutions to the financial services sector. The company's credit quality also benefits from Cobra' strong profitability margins and expectations of improving free cash flow generation.

The first lien bank debt facility is rated one notch above the CFR given its senior ranking in the capital structure relative to the company's second lien loan which provides first loss support. The B2 rating on the first lien debt reflects an LGD3 loss assessment, while the Caa2 rating on the second lien loan reflects an LGD5 loss assessment. The instrument ratings reflect the B3-PD PDR and an average recovery of approximately 50% in Moody's assumed default scenario, in the aggregate, across all creditors.

Cobra's adequate liquidity reflects the company's modest pro forma cash balance and Moody's expectation of free cash flow approximating 3% of total debt over the next 12 months. Cobra's liquidity is also bolstered by an undrawn $40 million revolving credit facility. The company's term loans are not subject to financial covenants, but the revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a maximum net first lien leverage ratio of 9x which the company should be in compliance with over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be upgraded if Cobra maintains consistent revenue and EBITDA growth while adopting and adhering to a more conservative financial policy which prioritizes debt reduction such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 6.5x and annual free cash flow is sustained above 5% of debt.

The rating could be downgraded if Cobra experiences a weakening competitive position, diminished liquidity, incurs free cash flow deficits, or the company maintains aggressive financial policies that prevent meaningful debt reduction and deleveraging.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cobra, which is principally owned by Clearlake and TA Associates Management, L.P. ("TA"), provides, primarily through a SaaS-based sales model, performance reporting, analytics, regulatory reporting, risk, and data solutions to capital markets clients. Pro forma for recent acquisitions, Moody's forecasts that the company will generate sales of approximately $255 million in 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press releases 3-Nov-2021 and 9-Nov-2021.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lee Zeltser

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

