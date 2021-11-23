Moody's affirms Cobra Holdings, Inc.'s ratings; outlook is stable

New York, November 23, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Cobra Holdings, Inc.'s
("Cobra") ratings, including the issuer's B3 corporate family
rating ("CFR") and B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR").
Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2 rating on Cobra's senior
secured first lien credit facility (term loan to be upsized to $550
million) and the Caa2 rating on the company's senior secured second
lien term loan (to be upsized to $205 million). The rating
action follows the recently announced acquisitions of Investment Metrics
("IM") and Compliance Solutions Strategies ("CSS")
in transactions which will be partially debt funded and nearly double
total borrowings to nearly $770mn (Moody's adjusted) [1].
The ratings outlook is stable.
Moody's considers these sizable and leveraging acquisitions in rapid succession
to Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.'s ("Clearlake")
July 2021 purchase of a majority stake in Cobra to be demonstrative of
a high tolerance for aggressive financial strategies, presenting
governance risk. However, the affirmation of the ratings
also reflects the stability of company's business, good growth
prospects and adequate liquidity.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: Cobra Holdings, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facilites,
Affirmed B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5 from LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cobra Holdings, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cobra's (d/b/a Confluence Technologies, Inc., ("Confluence"))
B3 CFR is principally constrained by the Company's concentrated private
equity ownership structure and tolerance for incremental debt-financed
acquisitions and shareholder distributions which are indicative of an
aggressive financial strategy that could constrain deleveraging efforts.
Pro forma trailing leverage remains very high at approximately 9.5x
(Moody's adjusted for operating leases, 10x excluding EBITDA addbacks
for changes in deferred revenue and commissions). Cobra's credit
profile is also negatively impacted by the company's limited scale as
well as industry concentration in a very competitive end market comprised
primarily of software providers for asset managers and servicers in the
financial sector. The acquisitions of IM and CSS, which will
significantly augment Cobra's revenue base, carry material
integration challenges and potential business disruptions could result
in weaker than expected financial performance over the next 12-18
months. These risks are partially offset by Cobra's established
market niche, large subscriber base including blue-chip relationships
with high retention rates, and a highly predictable recurring revenue
model as a provider of SaaS based and licensed software solutions to the
financial services sector. The company's credit quality also
benefits from Cobra' strong profitability margins and expectations of
improving free cash flow generation.
The first lien bank debt facility is rated one notch above the CFR given
its senior ranking in the capital structure relative to the company's
second lien loan which provides first loss support. The B2 rating
on the first lien debt reflects an LGD3 loss assessment, while the
Caa2 rating on the second lien loan reflects an LGD5 loss assessment.
The instrument ratings reflect the B3-PD PDR and an average recovery
of approximately 50% in Moody's assumed default scenario,
in the aggregate, across all creditors.
Cobra's adequate liquidity reflects the company's modest pro forma
cash balance and Moody's expectation of free cash flow approximating
3% of total debt over the next 12 months. Cobra's
liquidity is also bolstered by an undrawn $40 million revolving
credit facility. The company's term loans are not subject
to financial covenants, but the revolving credit facility has a
springing covenant based on a maximum net first lien leverage ratio of
9x which the company should be in compliance with over the next 12-18
months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be upgraded if Cobra maintains consistent revenue and
EBITDA growth while adopting and adhering to a more conservative financial
policy which prioritizes debt reduction such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's
adjusted) is sustained below 6.5x and annual free cash flow is
sustained above 5% of debt.
The rating could be downgraded if Cobra experiences a weakening competitive
position, diminished liquidity, incurs free cash flow deficits,
or the company maintains aggressive financial policies that prevent meaningful
debt reduction and deleveraging.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Cobra, which is principally owned by Clearlake and TA Associates
Management, L.P. ("TA"), provides, primarily
through a SaaS-based sales model, performance reporting,
analytics, regulatory reporting, risk, and data solutions
to capital markets clients. Pro forma for recent acquisitions,
Moody's forecasts that the company will generate sales of approximately
$255 million in 2022.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Press releases 3-Nov-2021 and 9-Nov-2021.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Lee Zeltser
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653