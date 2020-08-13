Moody's affirms Coca-Cola European Partners' A3/P-2 ratings; stable outlook

Milan, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
today affirmed the A3 long term issuer rating and the senior unsecured
rating of Coca-Cola European Partners plc ("CCEP" or
"the company"), the largest independent bottler by revenue
in the Coke system. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the
company's Prime-2 (P-2) short-term rating.
The outlook is stable.
"The affirmation takes into account CCEP's strong business profile and
the resilient fundamentals of the beverage industry in times of economic
stress, which are the key mitigating factors to the expected decline
in profits in 2020," says Ernesto Bisagno, a Moody's Vice
President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for
CCEP.
"The rating affirmation also reflects Moody's expectation that the
company will maintain a financial policy that balances creditor protection
and shareholder remuneration in the current uncertain environment,
and that market conditions and CCEP's performance will recover in
2021," adds Mr. Bisagno.
A full list of affected ratings is provided at the end of this press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
CCEP's A3 rating benefits from a one-notch rating uplift,
reflecting the implied support from Coca-Cola Company (The) ("TCCC",
A1 stable).
CCEP's standalone credit profile reflects the company's strong business
profile and the resilient fundamentals of the beverage industry in times
of economic stress, the key mitigating factors for the expected
decline in profit in 2020 and the expected weakening of CCEP's credit
metrics.
Despite the expected deterioration in profit in 2020, the A3 rating
is supported by (1) CCEP's strong brand portfolio and market shares
as the largest independent bottler in the Coke system; (2) steady
profit growth and strong cash flow generation; and (3) balanced financial
policy, with a medium-term targeted leverage of 2.5x-3.0x
(company's definition of net debt to adjusted EBITDA). CCEP's rating
is constrained by (1) its exposure to the low-growth environment
across Europe, and (2) track record of significant shareholder distributions,
although the company has recently suspended its share buyback until visibility
recovers.
In 2019, CCEP reported a 4.5% (3.5%
excluding incremental soft drinks taxes) revenue increase excluding forex
movements and a 6% increase in comparable operating profit to €1.7
billion, driven by a combination of increased volumes, higher
pricing and better mix.
In March 2020, the company withdrew its original guidance for 2020
whereby operating profit was expected to grow in the mid-single-digit
range. This was because of the weakened economic outlook due to
the widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak in CCEP's key markets.
As a result, in the first half of 2020, CCEP reported net
revenue and comparable operating profit down 16.5% and 48.5%,
due to a sharp decline in volumes in the away-from-home
channel, a more modest decline in home consumption, and increased
cost of sales per unit case due to the relatively high amount of fixed
costs in its cost structure. This was partially offset by a reduction
in operating costs. However, since the full lock down measures
were lifted, the decline in volumes have started to ease,
with the company indicating that July volumes were in line with June.
Assuming that the efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus are successful
and there are no further widespread lockdowns, Moody's expects
additional sequential improvement in trading performance in the second
half. Despite the sequential improvement in H2, Moody's
expects CCEP to report a 25%-30% decline in 2020
Moody's adjusted EBITDA.
However, Moody's anticipates free cash flow (FCF) after interest
and dividends paid to remain broadly neutral in 2020, or marginally
positive, supported by €200 million - €250 million
of discretionary cost savings and a €200 million reduction in capex.
Pressures on 2020 credit metrics will also be offset by the company's
decision to suspend its €1 billion share buyback programme.
Return to profit growth in 2021 will be driven by a significant improvement
in volumes from what will be a low base in 2020 and by CCEP's continued
focus on higher-margin premium products.
Based on that, the rating agency expects CCEP's Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA to increase towards 4.0x, higher than the 3.0x
threshold for the current A3 rating, and to return towards 3.0x
by 2022.
The biggest risks to Moody's expectations includes a material increase
of cases which could trigger new lockdowns, as well as a prolonged
economic contraction or a weak recovery, resulting in a shift to
buying cheaper products with lower margins. Profit recovery would
also be at risk if there were a permanent shift in consumption,
resulting in permanently lower sales volumes.
LIQUIDITY
CCEP's liquidity is excellent, underpinned by existing cash and
cash equivalents of €893 million at June 2020; neutral-to-marginally
positive FCF after interest and dividends paid over 2020-21;
and access to a €1.5 billion revolving credit facility (fully
undrawn as of December 2019) maturing in August 2025 and not subject to
any financial covenants or material adverse changes at drawings.
The company has a manageable debt maturity schedule, with around
€338 million equivalent bond due in September 2020, and €744
million equivalent of bonds maturing in 2021.
Consistent with higher summer demand, CCEP's second and third quarters
typically contribute over 60% of annual earnings and operating
cash flow. Working capital also exhibits moderate seasonality,
with a buildup in the first half of the year.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
Despite the expected decline in earnings, the stable outlook reflects
Moody's expectation that CCEP will continue to generate neutral
to marginally positive free cash flow over 2020-21, and that
the company may use additional levers at its disposal to protect its credit
metrics in case operating performance deteriorates further. However,
the rating agency expects CCEP Moody's adjusted leverage to remain above
the level required for the rating in the next 12-18 months and
only return towards 3.0x by 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the relatively high leverage, an upgrade of CCEP's ratings
is unlikely in the next 12-18 months. However, upward
rating pressure could develop if operating momentum is strong and the
company commits to sustaining debt/EBITDA closer to 2x.
CCEP's rating could be strained if its operating performance does not
show signs of improvement in 2021 and Debt/EBITDA does not return towards
3.0x by 2022.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: Coca-Cola European Partners plc
Affirmations:
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
Affirmed A3
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
Outlook Action:
....Outlook, Remains Stable
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Soft Beverage
Industry published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1053179.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
CCEP was formed in May 2016 through the merger of three bottlers:
Coca-Cola Enterprises, Inc., a producer,
distributor and marketer of non-alcoholic beverages in Belgium,
continental France, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco,
the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden; Coca-Cola Iberian
Partners, the Coca-Cola bottler for Spain, Portugal,
Andorra and Iceland; and Coca-Cola Erfrischungsgetränke
AG, which bottles, sells and distributes Coca-Cola
branded products in Germany. In 2019, the company reported
sales and EBITDA of €12.0 billion and €2.2 billion,
respectively. The Coca-Cola Company has a 19% interest
in CCEP, principals of the former Coca-Cola Iberian Partners
own 36% and the rest is publicly traded.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ernesto Bisagno, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454