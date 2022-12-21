info

Rating Action:

Moody's affirms Cogent's B2 CFR; outlook stable

21 Dec 2022

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) for Cogent Communications Group, Inc. (Cogent). Moody's has also affirmed Cogent's B2-PD probability of default rating, Ba3 senior secured rating and B3 senior unsecured rating. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1, reflecting good liquidity. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cogent Communications Group, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD2)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cogent Communications Group, Inc.

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cogent Communications Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cogent's B2 CFR is supported by a good liquidity profile, Moody's expectations for a return to higher revenue growth in 2023 closer in line with pre-Covid 19 levels due to robust internet traffic growth, solid EBITDA growth and margins, a growing and diversified customer base and a sizable and productive sales force. The company's low cost structure and targeted niche product sales approach continue to make it a nimble and formidably persistent competitor against larger companies burdened with more complex, higher cost legacy structures. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) at year-end 2022 and 2023 to be in the mid-to-high 5x area. The company is constrained by slightly negative free cash flow generation which results from its use of targeted debt leverage to optimize shareholder returns largely through its dividend policy. While liquidity currently offsets some of the risks inherent in this financial policy, Cogent's currently elevated leverage, moderate but growing scale and highly competitive end markets could also pressure the company's future credit profile absent the balanced approach to this policy that exists today.

Cogent has a simple strategy that focuses primarily on selling high speed internet access to on-net customers, typically by leasing dark fiber between its network and its customers' locations, with limited pursuit of off-net solutions for specific customer needs. Cogent's focus on internet service allows for a streamlined cost structure and uniform network architecture. Technology trends continue to be favorably aligned with Cogent's architecture, as enterprise and net-centric customers' networking and transit needs still remain heavily reliant upon dedicated internet access. Older, complex network IT architectures face obsolescence risks in favor of low cost IP networks. This trend continues to benefit Cogent and will continue to support its growth.

In the company's Corporate segment, Moody's expects underlying data demand, improving return-to-office occupancy trends and the longer term potential of increasing building tenant density profiles will prove key drivers of higher revenue growth in 2023 and beyond. Strong double-digit growth in traffic and revenue from net-centric customers during the Covid 19 pandemic and afterwards will likely slow slightly going forward but remain in the high single-digit range. The company's Netcentric segment, which can be more volatile due to foreign exchange impacts and its larger customer profile relative to the medium-sized customers in its Corporate segment, benefits from strong demand outside the US and solid demand in the US. Moody's expects sustained revenue growth improvement from its Corporate segment, driven by continued customer adoption of cloud solutions, SaaS and additional data networking services, and a steady return to more normalized dedicated internet demand trends.

In September 2022 Cogent announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the wireline business of Sprint Communications LLC (Sprint), a limited liability company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile US), for $1. T-Mobile US is the publicly traded parent of T-Mobile USA, Inc. (T-Mobile, Baa3 stable) and Sprint is a wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Mobile. Moody's does not expect this carveout transaction to have any impact on ratings. Moody's expects the integration of Sprint's wireline assets will strengthen Cogent's US fiber network footprint and facilitate its entry into the North American market for wavelength and dark fiber sales. The risk to the company's credit profile posed by acquiring these Sprint assets centers on the current annual run-rate of negative $300 million of EBITDA at this wireline business. However, Moody's believes this will be substantially, if not fully, mitigated by T-Mobile's contractual obligation for IP transit services from Cogent beginning at deal close aggregating $700 million. T-Mobile will pay Cogent $350 million in equal monthly installments during the first 12 months after transaction close, which Moody's expects by year-end 2023 pending completion of the regulatory review process. T-Mobile will pay an additional $350 million in equal monthly installments over a subsequent 42 month period, for a total of 54 months of payments while Cogent works to rationalize and improve the profitability of the wireline assets. This Sprint wireline business has been deemed non-core by T-Mobile and in Moody's view this sale transaction was structured favorably for Cogent. Moody's expects the company will be able to quickly achieve cost synergies from this acquisition and also achieve positive and growing EBITDA contributions from it over time. Cogent will benefit from an increased scale to near $1 billion of revenue by year-end 2024 and is expected to deliver sustainable and profitable revenue growth on an ongoing basis from its ability to serve new end markets post transaction close.

The instrument ratings reflect both the probability of default of Cogent, as reflected in the B2-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt, and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. Cogent's senior secured notes are rated Ba3 (LGD2), two notches above the B2 CFR to reflect their senior position in the capital structure. The uncertainty around the level of unsecured operating and capital lease rejection claims in a default scenario results in a one notch lower rating to Ba3 for the senior secured notes than indicated in Moody's LGD model. The senior secured notes are secured equally and ratably by continuing first-priority security interests in substantially all of the tangible and intangible assets of Cogent and its subsidiary guarantors. The senior secured notes are guaranteed by Cogent's domestic subsidiaries and secured by a pledge of stock of 100% of Cogent's US subsidiaries and 65% of the Company's non-US subsidiaries. In addition, the senior secured notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Cogent Holdings), Cogent's public parent. However, Cogent Holdings will not be subject to the covenants under the indenture governing these secured notes as it is not a party to the Indenture and is not governed by the indenture. Cogent's senior unsecured notes are rated B3 (LGD5), reflecting their junior position to the senior secured notes. Cogent's bond indentures restrict certain payments, such as dividends or share repurchases, if consolidated leverage is above 6.0x or if the company's fixed charge coverage ratio is less than 2.0x, both as defined within the indentures of its outstanding notes.

Moody's expects Cogent to continue to maintain good liquidity. As of September 30, 2022 aggregate cash held on a consolidated basis at Cogent Holdings totaled $323.7 million, with the bulk of that cash remaining at Cogent, the operating entity. Moody's expects Cogent to generate slightly negative free cash flow with cash balances expected to decline due to the company's equity stakeholder returns. When prudent, Moody's believes that Cogent will likely supplement its regular quarterly dividends with share buybacks and/or special dividends. As of December 31, 2021, Cogent had $30.4 million available for stock buybacks under its share repurchase program which is authorized through December 2022. Cogent does not have a revolving credit facility. While cash balances will shrink steadily, Moody's expects Cogent to maintain at least $60 million of cash at all times, a level believed to be the minimum required to run the business prudently.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's view that while Cogent's earnings and cash flow will continue to grow, equity stakeholder returns – in the form of dividends and share buybacks -- will increase in tandem. Moody's expects the company will maintain sufficient liquidity while debt levels remain relatively constant, with a return to company-targeted and historically lower debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) during 2024. Cogent's low cost structure and niche sales approach, in conjunction with its aggressive equity stakeholder return policy, will prevent the company from generating meaningful positive free cash flow for the near future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Cogent's ratings if leverage is sustained below 4x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow is positive.

Moody's could downgrade Cogent's ratings if leverage is sustained above 5.5x (Moody's adjusted) or if liquidity weakens or fails to improve.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., with headquarters in Washington, DC, is a multinational Tier 1 internet service provider. The company offers dedicated internet access and data transport over its fiber optic, IP network to corporate and net-centric customers. Cogent is among the top five largest carriers of internet traffic in the world.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Mack, CFA
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

