Moody's affirms Cogent's B2 CFR; outlook stable

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has affirmed the B2 corporate family rating (CFR) for Cogent Communications Group, Inc. (Cogent). Moody's has also affirmed Cogent's B2-PD probability of default rating, Ba3 senior secured rating and B3 senior unsecured rating. The company's speculative grade liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1, reflecting good liquidity. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cogent Communications Group, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B2

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B2-PD

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD2)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Cogent Communications Group, Inc.

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-2 from SGL-1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cogent Communications Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cogent's B2 CFR is supported by a good liquidity profile, Moody's expectations for a return to higher revenue growth in 2023 closer in line with pre-Covid 19 levels due to robust internet traffic growth, solid EBITDA growth and margins, a growing and diversified customer base and a sizable and productive sales force. The company's low cost structure and targeted niche product sales approach continue to make it a nimble and formidably persistent competitor against larger companies burdened with more complex, higher cost legacy structures. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) at year-end 2022 and 2023 to be in the mid-to-high 5x area. The company is constrained by slightly negative free cash flow generation which results from its use of targeted debt leverage to optimize shareholder returns largely through its dividend policy. While liquidity currently offsets some of the risks inherent in this financial policy, Cogent's currently elevated leverage, moderate but growing scale and highly competitive end markets could also pressure the company's future credit profile absent the balanced approach to this policy that exists today.

Cogent has a simple strategy that focuses primarily on selling high speed internet access to on-net customers, typically by leasing dark fiber between its network and its customers' locations, with limited pursuit of off-net solutions for specific customer needs. Cogent's focus on internet service allows for a streamlined cost structure and uniform network architecture. Technology trends continue to be favorably aligned with Cogent's architecture, as enterprise and net-centric customers' networking and transit needs still remain heavily reliant upon dedicated internet access. Older, complex network IT architectures face obsolescence risks in favor of low cost IP networks. This trend continues to benefit Cogent and will continue to support its growth.

In the company's Corporate segment, Moody's expects underlying data demand, improving return-to-office occupancy trends and the longer term potential of increasing building tenant density profiles will prove key drivers of higher revenue growth in 2023 and beyond. Strong double-digit growth in traffic and revenue from net-centric customers during the Covid 19 pandemic and afterwards will likely slow slightly going forward but remain in the high single-digit range. The company's Netcentric segment, which can be more volatile due to foreign exchange impacts and its larger customer profile relative to the medium-sized customers in its Corporate segment, benefits from strong demand outside the US and solid demand in the US. Moody's expects sustained revenue growth improvement from its Corporate segment, driven by continued customer adoption of cloud solutions, SaaS and additional data networking services, and a steady return to more normalized dedicated internet demand trends.

In September 2022 Cogent announced it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the wireline business of Sprint Communications LLC (Sprint), a limited liability company and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile US), for $1. T-Mobile US is the publicly traded parent of T-Mobile USA, Inc. (T-Mobile, Baa3 stable) and Sprint is a wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Mobile. Moody's does not expect this carveout transaction to have any impact on ratings. Moody's expects the integration of Sprint's wireline assets will strengthen Cogent's US fiber network footprint and facilitate its entry into the North American market for wavelength and dark fiber sales. The risk to the company's credit profile posed by acquiring these Sprint assets centers on the current annual run-rate of negative $300 million of EBITDA at this wireline business. However, Moody's believes this will be substantially, if not fully, mitigated by T-Mobile's contractual obligation for IP transit services from Cogent beginning at deal close aggregating $700 million. T-Mobile will pay Cogent $350 million in equal monthly installments during the first 12 months after transaction close, which Moody's expects by year-end 2023 pending completion of the regulatory review process. T-Mobile will pay an additional $350 million in equal monthly installments over a subsequent 42 month period, for a total of 54 months of payments while Cogent works to rationalize and improve the profitability of the wireline assets. This Sprint wireline business has been deemed non-core by T-Mobile and in Moody's view this sale transaction was structured favorably for Cogent. Moody's expects the company will be able to quickly achieve cost synergies from this acquisition and also achieve positive and growing EBITDA contributions from it over time. Cogent will benefit from an increased scale to near $1 billion of revenue by year-end 2024 and is expected to deliver sustainable and profitable revenue growth on an ongoing basis from its ability to serve new end markets post transaction close.

The instrument ratings reflect both the probability of default of Cogent, as reflected in the B2-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt, and the loss given default (LGD) assessment of the debt instruments in the capital structure based on a priority of claims. Cogent's senior secured notes are rated Ba3 (LGD2), two notches above the B2 CFR to reflect their senior position in the capital structure. The uncertainty around the level of unsecured operating and capital lease rejection claims in a default scenario results in a one notch lower rating to Ba3 for the senior secured notes than indicated in Moody's LGD model. The senior secured notes are secured equally and ratably by continuing first-priority security interests in substantially all of the tangible and intangible assets of Cogent and its subsidiary guarantors. The senior secured notes are guaranteed by Cogent's domestic subsidiaries and secured by a pledge of stock of 100% of Cogent's US subsidiaries and 65% of the Company's non-US subsidiaries. In addition, the senior secured notes are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Cogent Holdings), Cogent's public parent. However, Cogent Holdings will not be subject to the covenants under the indenture governing these secured notes as it is not a party to the Indenture and is not governed by the indenture. Cogent's senior unsecured notes are rated B3 (LGD5), reflecting their junior position to the senior secured notes. Cogent's bond indentures restrict certain payments, such as dividends or share repurchases, if consolidated leverage is above 6.0x or if the company's fixed charge coverage ratio is less than 2.0x, both as defined within the indentures of its outstanding notes.

Moody's expects Cogent to continue to maintain good liquidity. As of September 30, 2022 aggregate cash held on a consolidated basis at Cogent Holdings totaled $323.7 million, with the bulk of that cash remaining at Cogent, the operating entity. Moody's expects Cogent to generate slightly negative free cash flow with cash balances expected to decline due to the company's equity stakeholder returns. When prudent, Moody's believes that Cogent will likely supplement its regular quarterly dividends with share buybacks and/or special dividends. As of December 31, 2021, Cogent had $30.4 million available for stock buybacks under its share repurchase program which is authorized through December 2022. Cogent does not have a revolving credit facility. While cash balances will shrink steadily, Moody's expects Cogent to maintain at least $60 million of cash at all times, a level believed to be the minimum required to run the business prudently.

The stable outlook is based on Moody's view that while Cogent's earnings and cash flow will continue to grow, equity stakeholder returns – in the form of dividends and share buybacks -- will increase in tandem. Moody's expects the company will maintain sufficient liquidity while debt levels remain relatively constant, with a return to company-targeted and historically lower debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) during 2024. Cogent's low cost structure and niche sales approach, in conjunction with its aggressive equity stakeholder return policy, will prevent the company from generating meaningful positive free cash flow for the near future.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade Cogent's ratings if leverage is sustained below 4x (Moody's adjusted) and free cash flow is positive.

Moody's could downgrade Cogent's ratings if leverage is sustained above 5.5x (Moody's adjusted) or if liquidity weakens or fails to improve.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., with headquarters in Washington, DC, is a multinational Tier 1 internet service provider. The company offers dedicated internet access and data transport over its fiber optic, IP network to corporate and net-centric customers. Cogent is among the top five largest carriers of internet traffic in the world.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Communications Infrastructure published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379527. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

