Moody's affirms Columbia Pipeline Group at A3, outlook remains negative

Approximately $1.5 billion of debt securities affected

Toronto, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today affirmed the A3 senior unsecured rating of Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc. (CPG). The outlook remains negative.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Columbia Pipeline's financial metrics are currently very strong and may improve to about 100% FFO/debt by FYE 2020 as a result of credit friendly financial policies that have seen capital expenditure and debt maturities funded with retained cash flow and equity injections from the parent," said Gavin MacFarlane VP and Senior Credit Officer. "However, the company has filed a rate case with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and we expect the company to issue a substantial amount of debt in the next few months for rate-making purposes that will lead to a marked deterioration in these financial metrics," added MacFarlane.

Since CPG was purchased by TC Energy Corporation (Baa2 negative) in 2016 CPG has benefitted from credit supportive financial policies that has led to a steady improvement in financial metrics. To the extent that cash flow from operations has been insufficient to finance capex and debt maturities, its financial needs have been met with equity injections from its parent, TransCanada Pipeline Limited (TCPL, Baa1 negative). While CPG has invested about $10 billion over the period 2016-2019, driving growth in earnings and cash flow, its debt has declined by $1.25 billion, inclusive of a June 2020 $750 million maturity. Prior to today, the negative outlook on CPG was solely attributed to the negative outlooks on TC Energy and TCPL, as CPG's rating is constrained to one notch above that of its immediate parent company, TCPL. CPG's negative outlook now also reflects the probability of weaker financial metrics in conjunction with a likely debt issuance related to their pending rate case.

Columbia Gas Transmission, the largest subsidiary of CPG that accounts for more than 80% of its cash flow, filed a section 4 rate case with the FERC on July 31, 2020. We expect that CPG will issue around $4 billion of debt in conjunction with this rate case. This is Columbia Gas Transmission's first rate case in more than 20 years. Management has indicated that it filed the rate case because it has invested more than $1 billion in its assets that is not currently reflected in the rates it collects from shippers. The rate case application also requests a $3 billion rate modernization program over 7 years that would lead to capex spent under the program to be reflected in rates in a more timely manner than without a section 4 rate case.

The affirmation of CPG's rating reflects its strategically located natural gas pipelines that sit atop the Marcellus and Utica shale producing regions. These assets generate predictable cash flow that is underpinned by long-term contracts that have an average remaining life of about 7 years. About 40% of contracted capacity is with utilities which are typically investment grade counterparties. We expect that these utility customers are likely to continue to re-contract for shipping capacity.

However, the overall shipper quality has declined as the number of producer-shippers has increased. CPG's full year cash flow for 2020 is expected to increase based on contributions from several large projects that were completed in late 2019 and early 2020. Financial metrics have been a key credit strength as capital needs have been met with retained cash flow or equity injections from a credit supportive TCPL parent when required. The $4 billion of debt being issued in either late 2020 or early 2021 in conjunction with the rate case will weaken financial metrics.

We view the natural gas pipeline sector as having low exposure to carbon transition risks. In addition, we believe CPG has moderate exposure to social risks, with the primary risks related to health and safety associated with pipeline operations. From a governance perspective, the company is unusual in the sector in that it only prepares annual audited financial statements and no interim statements.

Rating Outlook

CPG's negative outlook reflects the anticipated substantial increase in debt and the possibility that FFO/debt may be sustained below 30%, depending on the outcome of the pending Columbia Gas Transmission rate case.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors That Could Lead to an Upgrade

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near to medium term. The outlook could return to stable following the outcome of the rate case if FFO/debt is forecast to be sustained above 30%. CPG is unlikely to be upgraded unless we upgrade parent TCPL as well.

Factors That Could Lead to a Downgrade

A downgrade could occur if FFO/debt is forecast to be sustained below 30% following the outcome of the rate case. A downgrade is also possible if the company is unable to continue to recontract the pipeline on favorable terms or there is a continued deterioration in counterparty credit quality. A downgrade of TCPL or a change in the parent's credit supportive financial policies could also lead to a downgrade of CPG.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

