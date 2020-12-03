Moody's affirms Columbia Pipeline Group at A3, outlook remains negative

Approximately $1.5 billion of debt securities affected
Toronto, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed the A3 senior unsecured rating of Columbia Pipeline Group,
Inc. (CPG). The outlook remains negative.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Columbia Pipeline Group, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Columbia Pipeline's financial metrics are currently very
strong and may improve to about 100% FFO/debt by FYE 2020 as a
result of credit friendly financial policies that have seen capital expenditure
and debt maturities funded with retained cash flow and equity injections
from the parent," said Gavin MacFarlane VP and Senior Credit
Officer. "However, the company has filed a rate case
with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and we expect the
company to issue a substantial amount of debt in the next few months for
rate-making purposes that will lead to a marked deterioration in
these financial metrics," added MacFarlane.
Since CPG was purchased by TC Energy Corporation (Baa2 negative) in 2016
CPG has benefitted from credit supportive financial policies that has
led to a steady improvement in financial metrics. To the extent
that cash flow from operations has been insufficient to finance capex
and debt maturities, its financial needs have been met with equity
injections from its parent, TransCanada Pipeline Limited (TCPL,
Baa1 negative). While CPG has invested about $10 billion
over the period 2016-2019, driving growth in earnings and
cash flow, its debt has declined by $1.25 billion,
inclusive of a June 2020 $750 million maturity. Prior to
today, the negative outlook on CPG was solely attributed to the
negative outlooks on TC Energy and TCPL, as CPG's rating is
constrained to one notch above that of its immediate parent company,
TCPL. CPG's negative outlook now also reflects the probability
of weaker financial metrics in conjunction with a likely debt issuance
related to their pending rate case.
Columbia Gas Transmission, the largest subsidiary of CPG that accounts
for more than 80% of its cash flow, filed a section 4 rate
case with the FERC on July 31, 2020. We expect that CPG will
issue around $4 billion of debt in conjunction with this rate case.
This is Columbia Gas Transmission's first rate case in more than
20 years. Management has indicated that it filed the rate case
because it has invested more than $1 billion in its assets that
is not currently reflected in the rates it collects from shippers.
The rate case application also requests a $3 billion rate modernization
program over 7 years that would lead to capex spent under the program
to be reflected in rates in a more timely manner than without a section
4 rate case.
The affirmation of CPG's rating reflects its strategically located
natural gas pipelines that sit atop the Marcellus and Utica shale producing
regions. These assets generate predictable cash flow that is underpinned
by long-term contracts that have an average remaining life of about
7 years. About 40% of contracted capacity is with utilities
which are typically investment grade counterparties. We expect
that these utility customers are likely to continue to re-contract
for shipping capacity.
However, the overall shipper quality has declined as the number
of producer-shippers has increased. CPG's full year cash
flow for 2020 is expected to increase based on contributions from several
large projects that were completed in late 2019 and early 2020.
Financial metrics have been a key credit strength as capital needs have
been met with retained cash flow or equity injections from a credit supportive
TCPL parent when required. The $4 billion of debt being
issued in either late 2020 or early 2021 in conjunction with the rate
case will weaken financial metrics.
We view the natural gas pipeline sector as having low exposure to carbon
transition risks. In addition, we believe CPG has moderate
exposure to social risks, with the primary risks related to health
and safety associated with pipeline operations. From a governance
perspective, the company is unusual in the sector in that it only
prepares annual audited financial statements and no interim statements.
Rating Outlook
CPG's negative outlook reflects the anticipated substantial increase
in debt and the possibility that FFO/debt may be sustained below 30%,
depending on the outcome of the pending Columbia Gas Transmission rate
case.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors That Could Lead to an Upgrade
Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely in the near to
medium term. The outlook could return to stable following the outcome
of the rate case if FFO/debt is forecast to be sustained above 30%.
CPG is unlikely to be upgraded unless we upgrade parent TCPL as well.
Factors That Could Lead to a Downgrade
A downgrade could occur if FFO/debt is forecast to be sustained below
30% following the outcome of the rate case. A downgrade
is also possible if the company is unable to continue to recontract the
pipeline on favorable terms or there is a continued deterioration in counterparty
credit quality. A downgrade of TCPL or a change in the parent's
credit supportive financial policies could also lead to a downgrade of
CPG.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines
published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
