Moody's affirms Columbia, SC Parking Enterprise's A1 revenue bond rating, outlook negative

New York, August 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the A1 revenue bond rating on the City of Columbia, South Carolina Parking Enterprise. The city has an estimated $36.1 million of parking enterprise revenue debt outstanding. The outlook on the parking revenue bonds is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The A1 rating incorporates the parking system's competitive market position in downtown Columbia (Aa1 stable) near the state house, core business district and University of South Carolina. Between March and May 2020, parking revenues fell sharply after the state government instituted various travel and business restrictions and people socially distanced to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While coverage will materially weaken in fiscal 2020, the system's very strong liquidity will help bridge temporary revenue losses, and its favorable location near major employers and institutions enhances the system's ability to post a timely recovery.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The outbreak is materially harming the parking enterprise's financial performance as reduced travel and business activity in downtown Columbia is leading to significant declines in operating revenue. Following the initial outbreak in the spring of 2020, the South Carolina governor issued a stay-at-home order for all non-essential workers and restricted operations at a variety of less essential businesses. The governor's stay-at-home order was lifted in early May and less-essential businesses like restaurants and retail stores could resume operations later that month. Such developments helped demand for parking in Columbia to rebound; however, a recent material increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 and related fatalities throughout South Carolina could weaken the pace of the city's economic recovery.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around the pace of the system's financial recovery. Sustained declines in revenue would materially weaken annual debt service coverage and liquidity or cause the enterprise to tap its debt service reserve fund, any of which could result in a downward revision to the rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Material and sustained improvement in debt service coverage

- Moderation of debt burden

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- Sustained declines in revenue that materially weaken annual debt service coverage or liquidity

- Use of debt service reserve fund to make debt service payments

LEGAL SECURITY

The parking facilities bonds are secured by a pledge of and lien upon the net revenues of the city's parking enterprise. Net revenues do not include parking fines, although the city has agreed in the bond ordinance to apply any parking fines it receives to the payment of expenses of maintaining and operating the parking system.

PROFILE

The parking enterprise is a department of the City of Columbia, and its revenues are derived from the operation of several on-street and off-street parking facilities. The city has nine parking garages, five parking lots and over 5,000 on-street parking spaces.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Publicly Managed Toll Roads and Parking Facilities published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091602. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

