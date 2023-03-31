Moody's affirms Columbia University's (NY) Aaa, VMIG 1, and P-1 ratings; outlook stable

New York, March 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Columbia University's Aaa issuer and long-term revenue bond ratings as well as Aaa/VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings on the university's variable rate demand bonds and commercial paper, respectively. At fiscal end 2022, the university had total outstanding debt of approximately $2.5 billion. The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Affirmation of Columbia University's Aaa issuer rating is supported by its prestigious reputation, outsized wealth and scale, and low financial leverage. The university's exceptional brand and strategic positioning incorporates its superior demand, excellent donor support, and expansive research enterprise aided by the close affiliation and strategic alignment with The New York and Presbyterian Hospital. Disciplined financial management contributes to consistently favorable operating results for the consolidated enterprise that is comprised of diverse business lines including substantial academic, research, and clinical operations. A mix of retained cash flow, philanthropy, and investment returns will continue to drive steady gains to the university's already outsized total cash and investments. Detailed planning practices combined with good diversity of capital renewal sources, limited near-term borrowing plans, and regular debt amortization will support the maintenance of relatively low financial leverage and strong debt affordability. Credit challenges include lower liquidity relative to peers and significant reliance on clinical operations that are subject to the evolving risks of the healthcare industry.
Affirmation of the Aaa long-term revenue bond rating is based on the university's issuer rating and general obligation characteristics of the debt.
Affirmation of the VMIG 1 and P-1 short-term ratings reflect Columbia University's long-term rating, sufficient self-liquidity, and strong treasury management practices. Its diverse daily self-liquidity assets, when combined with two hybrid liquidity facilities with separate banks, provides strong coverage of the tender features of its variable rate debt and maturing commercial paper. The recent replacement of one of the standby credit facilities with a new bank extended the termination date to January 12, 2028. Discounted daily self-liquidity, excluding the combined $200 million of committed bank facilities, amounted to $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2022 and covered self-liquidity debt by a strong 4.9x. Treasury management has sufficient experience in managing self-liquidity debt and internal procedures are supported by a deep bench within the treasury team.
RATING OUTLOOK
The stable outlook incorporates Moody's expectations of maintenance of excellent market strength, sound operating results, and manageable financial leverage.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Not applicable
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
- Sustained weakening in operating performance
- Material decline in unrestricted liquidity relative to operating expenses
- For the VMIG 1 and P-1 ratings, a substantial erosion in self-liquidity coverage of demand debt
LEGAL SECURITY
All revenue bonds are unsecured general obligations of the university.
PROFILE
Columbia University is a highly selective elite private research university located in New York City with an enrollment of over 30,000 full-time equivalent students. The university's substantial scope of operations includes large educational, research, and clinical care enterprises. Medical Center faculty served about 2.3 million outpatients and emergency room visits and 59,000 inpatients admitted at NYP hospitals in fiscal 2022. Total operating revenue of the university topped $6.0 billion in fiscal 2022, while total cash and investments of $15.0 billion reflects a history of strong philanthropy and investment returns.
