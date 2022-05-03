Moody's affirms Columbus Metropolitan Library, OH's Aa1 issuer rating and Aa2 PLF note rating

New York, May 03, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed the Columbus Metropolitan Library, OH's Aa1 issuer rating. The issuer rating represents Moody's hypothetical assessment of debt supported by a general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) pledge. The library district does not currently have any outstanding debt supported by a GOULT pledge. Concurrently, the rating on the library district's outstanding public library fund (PLF) notes has been affirmed at Aa2. The library has about $93 million of outstanding PLF notes. The stable outlook on the notes has been removed.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aa1 issuer rating reflects a large and diverse tax base, a robust financial profile supported by very healthy liquidity and significant flexibility to reduce expenses. The rating also incorporates comparatively weak resident income levels for the rating, moderate leverage compared to the size of the library's operations and the fact that state funding for public libraries has been relatively static.

The rating on the library district's outstanding PLF notes has been affirmed at Aa2. Within the same methodological approach and reflecting the demographic and preference changes affecting library usage, the credit quality of the notes is reflective of the district's ability to manage its operations and respond to user changes. In addition to the credit strengths inherent in the library district's issuer rating, the Aa2 rating applied to the notes factors in the library's pledge of its second largest revenue source, state PLF receipts, to repayment of the notes. Although the state has shown a historical commitment to funding libraries through a portion of its general fund revenue, state library funding has been relatively static in relation to other spending priorities.

The rating on the PLF notes is capped at the lower of the library's issuer rating and the State of Ohio's appropriation rating (one notch below the State of Ohio's issuer rating of Aa1 stable) because the pledged revenues are subject to state budgetary appropriation.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on the notes has been removed. Moody's does not typically assign outlooks to local governments with this amount of debt.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Strengthening of resident income and wealth levels (issuer rating)

- Decline in leverage related to long-term debt and pensions (issuer rating)- An upgrade of the State of Ohio's appropriation rating (note rating)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Significant and sustained weakening of reserves (issuer rating)

- Increased leverage from debt or pensions (issuer rating)- A downgrade of the library's issuer rating or the State of Ohio's appropriation rating (note rating)- Weakened debt service coverage on the PLF notes (note rating)

LEGAL SECURITY

The outstanding notes are backed solely by a pledge of receipts from its PLF distributions from the State of Ohio. The state has allocated a fixed percentage of total tax revenue credited to the general revenue fund to the PLF, currently set at 1.70% for the 2022-2023 biennium. The statute under which the notes are issued requires the equivalent of an additional bonds test (ABT) of 2.5x maximum annual debt service.

PROFILE

The library is in Franklin County (Aaa stable), which is home to the state capital of Columbus (Aaa stable) and the Ohio State University (Aa1 stable). The library encompasses approximately 70% of Franklin County, with more than 600,000 registered borrowers. The library has a main library campus and 22 branches with a collection of about two and a half million items which circulated about seven million times in 2020.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in January 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1260094. The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US Local Governments Methodology published in March 2022 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1317546. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

