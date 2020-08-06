Moody's affirms ComEd's A3 rating with stable outlook

Approximately $9.7 billion of debt affected
New York, August 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today
affirmed Commonwealth Edison Company's (ComEd) A3 senior unsecured
rating and its A1 senior secured rating. The rating outlook is
stable. See below for a list of rating actions.
The affirmation follows the company's announcement in July that
the company and its parent Exelon Corporation (Exelon, Baa2 stable)
have reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S.
Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois (USAO) regarding
a bribery scheme[1].
"We see the prosecution agreement as a blemish on both ComEd and
Exelon's governance track record," said Toby Shea VP
-- Sr Credit Officer, "but we also think it's a
one-time event and formulaic rate structures will provide the utility
with financial stability over the longer term horizon."
Affirmations:
..Issuer: ComEd Financing III
....Pref. Stock Preferred Stock,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Commonwealth Edison Company
....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3
....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
....Senior Secured First Mortgage Bonds,
Affirmed A1
....Underlying Senior Secured First Mortgage
Bonds, Affirmed A1
....Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility,
Affirmed A3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: ComEd Financing III
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Commonwealth Edison Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The deferred prosecution agreement provides that the USAO will dismiss
all charges after a three-year period, under the condition
that ComEd pays a $200 million fine, cooperates fully with
the government's ongoing investigations, and provides regular compliance
reporting as envisioned in the agreement.
In the deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd admitted that certain
former ComEd officials provided jobs and payments to associates of a public
official. ComEd also admitted that the purpose of the jobs and
payments was to influence legislation.
In response to this incident, Exelon hired a new chief compliance
officer and revised its legal and compliance process. Going forward,
we think Exelon's utility subsidiaries will take the necessary action
to avoid triggering any additional legal ramifications.
The agreement raises near-term regulatory and political risks.
We see the Illinois regulatory environment as being both supportive and
constructive to credit quality. For utilities that do not operate
under formulaic rates, Illinois' regulatory framework includes a
forward test year, decoupling mechanisms and bad debt expense riders.
These types of provisions accelerate the cash cycle, which is credit
positive.
We note that ComEd's formulaic rate structures are up for legislative
reauthorization in 2022. For ComEd, we view formulaic rates
as a strong credit positive. The formulaic rate structure provides
a high level of cash flow transparency and predictability, and we
think it has been a benefit for customers since its original adoption
in 2011.
ComEd's allowed ROE for its distribution assets in Illinois is among the
lowest in the U.S. for investor-owned electric utilities.
ComEd's current authorized ROE under distribution formulaic rates
is 8.91%. Its equity ratio is about 48%.
Formulaic rate regulation hurts ComEd's profitability ratios compared
to similar utility peers because the authorized ROE is set at 580 basis
points above the 30-year treasury rate two years ago. The
30-year treasury interest rate has averaged 1.59%
and if it stays at this level, the authorized distribution ROE for
2022 will be 7.4%.
We expect ComEd's CFO pre-WC to debt ratios to be around 17%
on a run rate basis, but that includes an energy efficiency spending
add-back of approximately $325 million. Excluding
the add-back, the ratio would be closer to 14%.
A one-time, $200 million fine will further hurt ComEd's
ratio of CFO pre-WC to debt by about 180 basis points.
With respect to the energy efficiency expenses, we note that GAAP
accounting categorizes most energy efficiency spending as an operating
expense. But because ComEd can earn a return on the spending,
we view the amount more like a capital expenditure. From a credit
perspective, adding back energy efficiency spending improves ComEd's
CFO pre-WC to debt ratio by about 300 basis points.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions, and markets. The combined credit
effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the
coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given
the substantial implications for public health and safety.
We are watching for electricity usage declines, utility bill payment
delinquency, and the regulatory response to counter these effects
on earnings and cash flow. As the events related to the coronavirus
unfold, we are taking into consideration a wider range of potential
outcomes, including more severe downside scenarios.
Nevertheless, we expect ComEd to be resilient to recessionary pressures
related to the coronavirus because of its regulated business model.
Moreover, ComEd has a decoupling mechanism that eliminates volume
risk and a bad debt rider. In Illinois, the moratorium was
officially lifted in July. However, ComEd voluntarily decided
to continue to hold on customer disconnects through August 31st to allow
customers additional time to enroll in bill assistance programs and payment
arrangements
Rating outlook
The stable outlook reflects the transparent and predictable cash flows
under the formula rate plan (FRP). The stable outlook incorporates
the expectation that if formulaic rates expire at the end of 2022 a more
traditional ratemaking process will remain credit supportive for ComEd.
The stable outlook also incorporates a view that ComEd will not violate
any of the terms of its prosecution agreement.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade
We may upgrade ComEd if the FRP is established permanently and its CFO
pre-WC to debt ratio rises to above 20% with energy efficiency
spending added back.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
We may downgrade ComEd if it becomes evident that the FRP will not be
extended beyond 2022, and Illinois' regulatory environment
presents itself to be more challenging than expected for ComEd.
We could also downgrade ComEd if its CFO pre-WC to debt ratio falls
below 16% on a sustained basis with the energy efficiency spending
added back.
Company Profile
ComEd is a fully regulated electric transmission and distribution company
with service territory in northern Illinois, including the City
of Chicago. Its distribution assets are regulated by the Illinois
Commerce Commission and its transmission assets are regulated by the Federal
Energy Regulatory Commission.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regulated Electric
and Gas Utilities published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072530.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company Interim Report, Form 8-K dated 17-Jul-2020
