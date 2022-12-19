Moody's affirms Comcast Corporation's A3 ratings

New York, December 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed all of Comcast Corporation's (Comcast) credit ratings, including its A3 long term senior unsecured debt ratings and its Prime-2 short term rating. All other instrument ratings and long-term ratings under Comcast Corporation and its subsidiaries were also affirmed. The outlook remains stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Comcast Corporation

....Backed Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)A3

....Backed Preferred Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Backed Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa1

....Backed Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed A3

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

..Issuer: Comcast Cable Communications, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Comcast Holdings Corporation

....Subordinate Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

....Backed Subordinate Conv./Exch. Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

..Issuer: NBCUniversal Media, LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Sky Group Finance Plc

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: Sky Limited

....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)A3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

..Issuer: U S WEST Capital Funding, Inc. (Old)

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Comcast Cable Communications, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Comcast Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Comcast Holdings Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: NBCUniversal Media, LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Sky Group Finance Plc

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Sky Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Comcast's credit profile reflects the company's diverse and leading business segments, robust free cash flow and conservative financial policy. The company is the largest cable provider in the US and the strength of its high margin broadband offering continues to drive high conversion of EBITDA into free cash flow, notwithstanding secular cord cutting pressures reducing lower-margin linear video pay-TV subscribership. The company is further supported by the strength of its portfolio of content, television networks, theme parks and Peacock streaming platform at NBCUniversal. Moody's anticipates that the company's iconic media and entertainment brands will be monetized via Peacock to help offset linear subscriber losses and falling linear engagement, while helping to diversify its revenue stream further internationally. Comcast also owns Sky Limited, which is Europe's leading media and entertainment company across six countries, with roughly 23 million subscribers. Improving operating performance along with significant repayment of debt in 2021, helped to return leverage metrics back in line with historical levels (around 2.5x-2.75x, including Moody's adjustments). Leverage had become elevated due to the Sky acquisition as well as from the effects of COVID-19 on advertising and theme park revenue in 2020 and early 2021. Current gross leverage is 2.6x (including Moody's adjustments) as of the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022. The company's broadband business has continued to experience solid growth in revenue. The economic rebound that followed the easing of COVID restrictions led to a recovery in advertising and improving attendance at theme parks. However, inflation, rising interest rates, high energy prices, supply chain challenges and uncertainty from the war in Ukraine could very well pressure consumer spending and may pose a new drag on advertising.

The company's US cable and European SKY segments represent about 73% of total revenues and have been less exposed to the pandemic. Of the NBCU revenues, a portion are derived from retransmission, reverse retransmission, and affiliate fees which are contractual on a consignment basis but do face secular pressure due to changing television consumption. The remaining revenues are associated with Studios, Theme Parks and advertising, which have rebounded well during the past year. We believe these segments are experiencing unusually high pent-up demand and have ramped up as social normalcy has begun to return and economic activity rebounded. However, they face economic challenges looking forward as the potential for recessions in the US and Europe have increased with monetary tightening efforts to reverse inflation.

Comcast's strong liquidity profile is supported by its sizeable free cash flows, which were about $10.4 billion (based on Moody's FCF calculation) during the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022, with a cash balance of $5.7 billion. The company has historically maintained a liquid balance sheet with ample cash on hand. Typically, we expect, Comcast will maintain a similar cash balance particularly since the company exited 2021 meeting its leverage target range, having reduced debt significantly. The company's liquidity position is further strengthened by access to its $11 billion credit facility maturing in March 2026 which also backs the company's $11 billion commercial paper program. As of September 30, 2022, the company had no commercial paper outstanding. The company's bank facility has same day availability and does not have a material adverse change clause which could limit availability when the company most needs liquidity. Moody's expects Comcast will maintain significant cushion under its 5.75x leverage covenant, allowing for continued access to its credit facility. Moody's expects ordinary course refinancing and the company's cash flows to amply cover maturities in 2023 and 2024, which consist of about $1 billion and $4 billion of notes, respectively.

Comcast's ESG Credit Impact Score is Neutral-to-Low (CIS-2). The company's exposure to secular societal trends in some of its businesses is mitigated by its conservative financial policies and its lengthy and strong leadership track record.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that revenue growth will remain in the low to mid-single digit range for the medium-term, and gross debt-to-EBITDA leverage will be sustained within the 2.5x to 2.75x range (including Moody's standard adjustments). We expect the company to manage the business at these current levels with excess cash used for reinvesting in the business, dividends, and share repurchases. The outlook also assumes the company will continue to maintain robust liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if gross Debt-to-EBITDA (including Moody's adjustments) is sustained under 2.25x and the conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow grows and is sustained at materially higher levels. Additionally, the company would need to remain well positioned strategically in light of current and future secular pressures in pay TV and more competitive broadband landscape which eventually may have a deflationary impact on revenues, while management remains committed to a higher rating.

Ratings could be downgraded if there is a secular erosion of margins and operating cash flow, or a significant decline in subscribers due to competition or secular disruption, particularly in the high-margin broadband segment, without debt reduction mitigation. Ratings could also be downgraded if gross leverage is sustained above 2.75x (including Moody's standard adjustments).

Comcast, with its headquarters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is a global diversified media company with three primary businesses - Comcast Cable, NBCU, and Sky. The company derives revenues from five business segments: Cable Communications, NBCU - Media, NBCU - Studios, NBCU - Theme Parks, and Sky. Consolidated revenue (excluding eliminations) for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2022, was $121.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75741. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

