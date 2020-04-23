Moody's affirms CommScope's B1 CFR, changes outlook to negative

New York, April 23, 2020 -- Moody's Investor's Service ("Moody's") affirmed CommScope Holding Company, Inc.'s ("CommScope" or "the company") B1 corporate family rating (CFR), B1-PD probability of default (PD) rating and changed the outlook to negative from stable. The change to a negative outlook is due to the heightened risk of performance declines as a result of the COVID-19 driven macroeconomic headwinds in light of the companies very high leverage. Additionally, Moody's affirmed CommScope, Inc.'s (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CommScope) Ba3 senior secured rating and B3 senior unsecured rating, as well as CommScope Technologies LLC's (a wholly-owned subsidiary of CommScope) B3 senior unsecured rating. The SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating remains unchanged.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The change in outlook reflects the impact of a macroeconomic slowdown on CommScope's business and the company's ability to de-lever. While we expect certain of CommScope's end markets to remain strong through the downturn, certain segments will be negatively impacted. We expect CommScope's wireless industry segments will remain relatively strong driven by 5G preparation and buildouts and certain cable industry segments will benefit from increased bandwidth demand and network rebuilds. Set top box declines will continue to be a major headwind and enterprise focused segments will face cut backs in corporate IT infrastructure spending. Overall we expect organic revenues to decline at high single digit levels in 2020 and potentially higher depending on the severity of the downturn. CommScope's leverage was approximately 7.5x as of December 31, 2019 pro forma for a full year of the ARRIS acquisition and current headwinds will delay de-leveraging. Moody's had originally expected leverage to decline to the mid 6x range by FYE 2020 as a result of rapid debt repayment and EBITDA growth.

The B1 CFR is driven by the company's high financial leverage stemming from the ARRIS acquisition as well as volatile end market spending patterns balanced by the combined companies' scale and leading market positions supply numerous telecom, broadband and enterprise connectivity markets. CommScope is expected to have modest overall growth over the next several year as 5G spending ramps up offset by declines in the set-top box business. Although Moody's expects the company to focus on repaying debt, the recession will slow the pace of repayment.

The negative outlook reflects our expectation of near term performance declines, uncertainty around and the timing and pace of a global economic recovery, as well as CommScope's ability to de-lever over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade of CommScope's ratings is unlikely. However, an upgrade could occur if the company can return to revenue growth, leverage is on track to decline to 5.0x (including Moody's adjustments) and liquidity remains solid.

Moody's would consider a downgrade if performance does not recover within the next 12-18 months, leverage is not on track to fall below 6.5x or liquidity deteriorates materially.

The SGL-2 rating reflects good liquidity based on $600 million of cash on the balance sheet as 12/31/2019, plus another $250 million CommScope drew on the revolver in March 2020. There are no material financial covenants and we expect the company to generate over $300 million of FCF in FY 2020.

A summary of today's action follows:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD

..Issuer: CommScope Technologies LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

..Issuer: CommScope, Inc.

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is the holding company for CommScope Inc., a supplier of connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the wireless industry, telecom service and cable service providers as well as the enterprise market. CommScope acquired ARRIS, one of the largest providers of equipment to the cable television and broadband industries in April 2019. Pro forma combined revenues were approximately $9.8 billion for the fiscal year ended December 2019. CommScope is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

