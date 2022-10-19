info

Related Issuers
Rating Action:

Moody's affirms CommerceHub's B3 CFR following acquisition announcement; outlook remains stable

19 Oct 2022

New York, October 19, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed CommerceHub, Inc.'s ("CommerceHub") corporate family rating ("CFR") at B3 and its probability of default rating ("PDR") at B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the B2 rating on the issuer's senior secured first lien credit facility, assigned a B2 rating to CommerceHub's new $385 million senior secured first lien term loan, and affirmed the Caa2 rating on the company's second lien term loan. The rating action follows the proposed $618 million acquisition of ChannelAdvisor Corporation ("ChannelAdvisor"), a provider of SaaS-based e-commerce platform solutions for retailers and manufacturers, which will be financed with the proceeds of the new term loan as well as $325 million in equity funding from funds affiliated with GTCR LLC ("GTCR") and Sycamore Partners ("Sycamore"), both existing shareholders, as well as United Parcel Service, Inc. ("UPS", A2, Stable). [1] While Moody's views the transaction as modestly leveraging at the outset, with pro forma adjusted Debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of nearly 9x, the projected realization of meaningful operating synergies in the coming year will likely result in a contraction in debt leverage towards the mid 7.5x by the end of 2023, while doubling CommerceHub's revenue base and bolstering its product capabilities. The outlook remains stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CommerceHub, Inc.

.... Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: CommerceHub, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD6) from (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CommerceHub, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

CommerceHub's B3 CFR is constrained by the company's elevated financial leverage, limited scale, and a concentrated vertical market focus on the retail e-commerce industry. Debt/EBITDA leverage is very high following the expected closing of the ChannelAdvisor acquisition later in 2022, but Moody's expects it to moderate over the coming year, with the realization of meaningful operating synergies associated with the transaction. While strategically beneficial, the purchase of ChannelAdvisor presents material integration risks for CommerceHub, as considerable implementation costs will weigh on free cash flow generation through 2023. Additionally, CommerceHub's credit profile is negatively impacted by exposure to macroeconomic cyclicality and global supply chain disruptions, with the potential for operating challenges constraining deleveraging efforts over the next 12-18 months. Additional credit risks stem from the company's aggressive financial strategy under the concentrated private equity ownership of Insight Partners ("Insight"), GTCR, and Sycamore given the potential for additional debt funded acquisitions and dividend distributions. However, CommerceHub benefits from its established market position as a third-party dropshipping provider to top US retailers, the company's mission critical role within the retailer and supplier network, a highly recurring revenue stream supported by high order retention and subscription fees, and the company's deep retailer integration with high switching costs. The company's credit profile is also supported by good liquidity given a pro forma cash balance of $78 million at closing of the transaction and improving free cash flow prospects as integration and cost reduction initiatives are implemented over the next 12-18 months.

The B2 rating for CommerceHub's senior secured first lien credit facility reflects the company's B3-PD PDR and a loss given default ("LGD") assessment of LGD3. The first lien loan rating is one notch above the CFR and takes into account the instrument's priority in the collateral and senior ranking in the capital structure relative to CommerceHub's $210 million second lien term loan due 2028 rated Caa2 (LGD6).

CommerceHub's good liquidity is supported principally by a pro forma cash balance of $78.1 million. Moody's expects nominal free cash flow generation through 2023 due to considerable implementation costs related to the ChannelAdvisor integration during this period. The company's liquidity is also bolstered by full availability under its $50 million revolving credit facility expiring in 2025. While CommerceHub's term loans are not subject to financial covenants, the revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a maximum first lien net leverage ratio of 8.15x when usage exceeds 35% ($17.5 million). Moody's expects the company will be comfortably in compliance with this covenant over the next 12-15 months.

The stable ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CommerceHub's will realize annual pro forma revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digit percentage range in the coming 12 to 18 months with the potential for incremental gains as cross-selling initiatives following the completion of the ChannelAdvisor acquisition gain traction. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) to moderate from elevated levels concurrent with the realization of projected operating synergies in the coming year, approaching the mid 7.5x by the end of 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if strong revenue growth along with debt repayment and margin expansion lead to debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) sustained below 6x and annual free cash flow to debt sustained above 5%, while the company adheres to conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be downgraded if organic revenue growth slows to low single-digits, reflecting increased competition, customer losses, or shifts in the e-commerce business model, or if leverage (Moody's adjusted) increases from current elevated levels and the company's incurs free cash flow deficits resulting in a deterioration in liquidity. Crystallization of execution risk from the ChannelAdvisor acquisition, resulting in delayed realization of anticipated cost synergies and increase in operating costs could also result in a ratings downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CommerceHub, with headquarters in Albany, NY, provides SaaS cloud-based software that integrates retailers with suppliers to expand their e-commerce-based drop-shipping programs primarily in the U.S. and Canada. Pro forma for the ChannelAdvisor acquisition, Moody's projects the company will generate revenue of approximately $340 miilion in 2022.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of  the guarantor entity.  Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Form 8-K (SEC) 06-Sep-2022

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lee Zeltser
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Andrea Usai
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

