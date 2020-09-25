Moody's affirms Commerzbank AG's A1 senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings, outlook changed to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, September 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today affirmed Commerzbank AG's (Commerzbank)
long-term senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings at A1 and changed
the outlook on these ratings to negative from stable. Concurrently,
the rating agency affirmed the bank's (P)A1 senior unsecured MTN
programme ratings.
Commerzbank's other ratings and its rating inputs, including standalone
Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) were unaffected by today's rating action.
A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
-- AFFIRMATION OF SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT AND ISSUER RATINGS
The affirmation of Commerzbank's long-term senior unsecured debt
and issuer ratings at A1 reflects the agency's assessment that the
bank will be able to increase the volume of outstanding senior unsecured
debt instruments (and more junior liability classes), in order to
support and protect its rating uplift of three notches from Moody's
Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis.
Moody's assessment takes into account that a present reduction in
the volume of senior unsecured debt and lower ranking loss-absorbing
instruments relative to its balance sheet results predominantly from a
temporarily inflated balance sheet but also lower outstanding issuance
volumes. The balance sheet inflation is mostly the result of the
usage of economically attractive central bank funding in combination with
an increase in lending to corporates, which made use of credit lines
to ensure sufficient liquidity amid the pandemic.
The rating agency expects that Commerzbank will manage its liability structure
in a way that it is again compliant with the assigned benefit from the
Advanced LGF analysis through a combination of rising senior unsecured
issuances - based on its medium-term funding plan -
and a repayment of the lion share of the central banking funding it tapped
in the second quarter of 2020.
Commerzbank's consolidated assets grew by around 18.8%
to €550.6 billion at the end of June 2020, compared
with €463.6 billion in 2019, including the impact from
use of the European Central Bank's (ECB) Targeted Longer-term
Refinancing operations (TLTRO III) of €32.3 billion.[1]
The senior unsecured debt and issuer ratings are derived from Commerzbank's
baa2 BCA, three notches of rating uplift from the Advanced LGF analysis
and one notch of rating uplift from the rating agency's assumption for
government support, with Commerzbank being considered of domestic
systemic relevance.
The rating agency did not review Commerzbank standalone intrinsic strength,
summarized in the bank's BCA. Commerzbank's baa2 BCA continues
to reflects the bank's de-risked balance sheet displaying solid
asset quality, its sound balance-sheet liquidity and adequate
capitalisation, further supported by a moderate dependence on confidence-sensitive
market funding. Commerzbank's BCA also takes account of the bank's
very low profitability owing to the persistent low interest-rate
environment and its low efficiency metrics.
-- OUTLOOK CHANGE TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE
The negative outlook on Commerzbank's long-term senior unsecured
debt and issuer ratings reflects uncertainty regarding Commerzbank's
future liability structure. In particular, the negative outlook
reflects Moody's assessment of uncertainties around Commerzbank's
full delivery on the bank's medium-term funding plan,
uncertainty of the future balance sheet development in particular as regards
to lending volumes, and uncertainty as to the bank's repayment
plan for participation in the ECB's TLTRO III.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Commerzbank's ratings could be upgraded as result of an upgrade of its
BCA. Upward pressure on Commerzbank's BCA could be prompted by
a combination of (1) a significant and sustained improvement in its risk-weighted
capitalization and leverage ratio; (2) an improvement in its asset
quality through a sustained reduction in its problem loans and lower sector
and geographical concentrations; (3) a persistent and meaningful
strengthening of the bank's profitability across economic cycles;
and (4) a material decrease in Commerzbank's moderate reliance on wholesale
funding sources, coupled with a further buildup of high-quality
liquid assets.
In addition, junior senior unsecured and subordinated instrument
ratings could be upgraded if Commerzbank issued sizeable volumes of liabilities
specifically designated to absorb losses in resolution.
Downward pressure on Commerzbank's ratings could be exerted as a result
of a downgrade of its BCA, or a further reduction in the share of
senior unsecured debt (and lower ranking volumes) outstanding, which
could result in fewer notches of rating uplift from Moody's Advanced LGF
analysis.
Downward pressure on Commerzbank's BCA could be exerted following:
(1) a weakening of the operating environment in Germany; (2) a large
increase in Commerzbank's dependence on confidence-sensitive market
funding, (3) a significant reduction in the volume of its liquid
resources; and (4) a significant deterioration of Commerzbank's solvency
profile, through a weakening of its asset quality and capital adequacy
metrics or materially weaker profitability.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Commerzbank AG
..Affirmations:
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)A1
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Stable(m) from Stable
Issuer: Commerzbank AG, New York Branch
..Affirmation:
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, affirmed (P)A1
..Stable Outlook remains unaffected
Issuer: Commerzbank Finance & Covered Bond S.A.
..Affirmation:
....Long-term Issuer Rating,
affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable
..Outlook Action:
....Outlook changed to Negative from Stable
Issuer: Commerzbank U.S. Finance Inc.
..Affirmation:
....Backed Senior Unsecured Medium-Term
Note Program, affirmed (P)A1
..No Outlook assigned
Issuer: Dresdner Bank AG
..Affirmations:
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable (assumed by
Commerzbank AG)
..No Outlook assigned
Issuer: Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG
..Affirmation:
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
affirmed A1, outlook changed to Negative from Stable (assumed by
Commerzbank AG)
..No Outlook assigned
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Company Interim Report 30-Jun-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
