Moody's affirms Conagra's Baa3 ratings, outlook changed to stable

New York, June 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (Conagra) Baa3 senior unsecured notes and credit facility ratings and the company's Prime-3 commercial paper ratings. The rating outlook was changed to stable from positive.

The change to a stable outlook reflects the pressure that high commodity inflation and logistics and transportation costs is putting on margins and operating profit. Despite strong pricing action and anticipated top line growth, Moody's now expects that these pressures will keep leverage above levels that had previously been expected, making an upgrade in the next 12-18 months less likely. Moody's adjusted debt to EBITDA leverage stood at 4.7x at the end of the company's third quarter ended in February.

Moody's affirmed Conagra's ratings because of an expectation that the company will proactively manage its cost base to mitigate inflation pressures, generate comfortably positive free cash flow and reduce debt-to-EBITDA leverage over the next few quarters as pricing helps to cover costs, although it is likely to remain above 4x for the next 12-18 months.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Conagra's Baa3 ratings are supported by its diverse portfolio of well-known, branded food products, solid free cash flows and relatively large scale. Conagra had significantly reduced its financial leverage after the 2018 leveraged acquisition of Pinnacle Foods to below 4x by the May 2021 fiscal year end, and substantially completed realization of targeted transaction-related cost synergies. However, tough comparisons following a covid-related surge for its products, together with inflation and supply chain challenges have created headwinds that are pressuring margins and have increased leverage. Moody's expects that price increases will support top line growth, but that margins will remain pressured over the next few quarters. While pricing has so far not hurt volumes as much as the company had expected, Moody's believes that continued high inflation and subsequent pricing increases could begin to affect consumer purchasing behavior more significantly, which could in turn, slow recovery of margins. At the same time, Conagra's portfolio includes brands at various price points, some of which could benefit if customers seek to trade down from more premium offerings.

The company has sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations over the next year with about $1.5 billion in annual funds from operations to fund about $600 million in annual Capex, $660 million in dividends and still leave $200 - $300 million of free cash flow available for debt repayment. Moody's expects share repurchases to be minimal, just enough to offset dilution, until net debt to EBITDA leverage as measured by the company has been restored to its target of approximately 3.5x (4.2x at the end of Q3 ended February 2022). Conagra maintains a $1.6 billion commercial paper (CP) program of which $361 million was outstanding as of February 2022. To support its CP program and other short-term financing needs, Conagra maintains an undrawn $1.6 billion committed multi-year bank revolving credit line that expires on July 11, 2024. The facility provides for same-day funding, and does not contain material adverse change provisions that could limit the company's ability to draw. The company faces $687 million of debt maturities in its fiscal 2023, and $1.5 billion in its fiscal 2024, so liquidity will weaken if the company does not proactively address its 2024 revolver maturity and other note maturities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that pricing actions and cost savings initiatives will result in improving margins and leverage over time. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that Conagra will generate $200 - $300 million of annual free cash flow and proactively address upcoming maturities at a manageable cash interest cost.

Conagra's ratings could be upgraded if the company improves operating performance and maintains financial policies such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.0x and retained cash flow / net debt approaches 15%. The company would also need to generate stable to growing organic revenue and EBITDA to warrant consideration of an upgrade.

A rating downgrade is possible if operating performance deteriorates such that debt /EBITDA is likely to be sustained above 4.5x or financial policies become more aggressive. A deterioration of liquidity could also lead to a downgrade.

Environmental, Social and Governance Risk

Conagra's ESG Credit Impact Score is neutral to low (CIS-2) with little impact from ESG on the ratings. The company's exposure to environmental and social risks are considered moderately negative because of risks around sourcing natural capital for its food products, waste and pollution risks related to the use of packaging materials, and the need to maintain good customer relations and health and safety standards for its workforce. Governance considerations are neutral to low and temper the environmental and social risks given the company's moderate financial policies and consistent strategy.

Conagra, like other food manufacturers, has moderately negative environmental risk exposure (E-3). The company has neutral to low exposure to physical climate risk, carbon transition and water management given a diverse manufacturing footprint. The company has moderately negative exposure to some other environmental risks. Waste and pollution risk is moderately negative reflecting the waste created from consumer food packaging materials that often are not or cannot be recycled. The moderately negative exposure to natural capital reflects the risks around the environmentally sustainable procurement of some raw materials utilized in the production of the company's food portfolio. Key inputs include wheat, corn, oats, soybeans, beef, pork, poultry, oils, steel, aluminum, and energy. Conagra's scale, solid market positions and pricing power helps to mitigate the risk of increased procurement costs stemming from environmental factors that affect the cost and availability of these inputs, and the potential for more stringent regulations.

Similar to other companies in the packaged food sector, Conagra has moderately negative (S-3) exposure to social risks related to responsible production, health and safety standards and customer relations. Responsible production risks for Conagra reflect the sourcing of a number of raw materials, including proteins and oils. In addition, the company has moderately negative exposure to health and safety and customer relations, like other food companies that produce ingestibles and face risks related to product labeling, marketing, product recalls, and contamination. Conagra's portfolio of products also exposes the company to brand perception risk related to these issues. Conagra has neutral to low exposure to demographic and societal trends reflecting its ability to adapt its offering to changes in end-consumer preferences. Human capital has neutral to low risk given the company's readily available workforce. Conagra's good product diversification, and its commitment to sustainable production and business practices partially mitigate the risks.

Conagra's governance risk is neutral to low (G-2). We expect that Conagra's financial policies will continue to be supportive of its investment-grade profile, notwithstanding the major leveraged acquisition of Pinnacle Foods in 2018. The negative credit effect of the acquisition was tempered by i) the use of common equity to fund about a third of the transaction; ii) the temporary suspension of share repurchases and dividend increases; and iii) the company's stated commitment to prioritize debt reduction in its use of free cash flow. Conagra targets net debt/EBITDA of 3.5x to 3.6x and had reached this level six months ahead of plan after the last acquisition, before recent inflationary pressures took effect. Conagra is a widely held, publicly traded company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/66411. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

With approximately $11.4 billion in annual net sales as of the last twelve months ended in February, Chicago, Illinois-based Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is one of North America's largest manufacturers of packaged foods. Key retail food brands include Marie Callender'sÂ®, Healthy ChoiceÂ®, Slim JimÂ®, Orville Redenbacher'sÂ®, Reddi-wipÂ®, BanquetÂ®, Chef BoyardeeÂ®, Hunt'sÂ®, Birds EyeÂ®, VlasicÂ®, Wish BoneÂ®, Duncan HinesÂ®, and Gardein.

