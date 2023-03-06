Moody's affirms Concordia University's Aa3 ratings, outlook remains stable

Toronto, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Aa3 long-term debt ratings of Concordia University, Quebec ("Concordia"). The outlook on the ratings remains stable. Concurrently Moody's also affirmed the a2 baseline credit assessment ("BCA") of Concordia.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Concordia University, Quebec

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3

.... Baseline Credit Assessment, Affirmed a2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Concordia University, Quebec

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the a2 BCA and Aa3 ratings reflects Concordia's high quality of management which is helping the university navigate ongoing pressures from the pandemic as well as weak demographic trends in the Province of Quebec (Aa2 stable). The affirmation also reflects Concordia's very good brand and strategic position and adequate level of wealth. Offsetting these strengths are Concordia's weak leverage metrics and a significant share of revenue, 88% of revenue in fiscal 2022, tied to student levels which, at present, is a challenge given recent declining enrolment levels.

As one of two major English language universities in the francophone province of Quebec, Concordia benefits from its strategic profile, which also includes its ability to attract non-traditional university students, such as mature students attracted to professional training. The reputation of Concordia is boosted by the John Molson School of Business which routinely ranks in the top 10 business schools in Canada and within the top 100 globally.

Concordia has wealth metrics comparable to similarly rated peers which provide sufficient shock absorption capacity when required. Despite operating pressure stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the university slightly improved its coverage of operating expenses over the period 2018-2022, with cash and investments growing to 0.5x from 0.3x across these years. Moody's anticipates stability in coverage for 2023 and 2024. While coverage of total cash and investments to total adjusted debt is weaker than peers, at 0.4x in 2022. Moody's notes that this does not, however, take into account the debt services subsidies that are provided directly from Quebec for over half of Concordia's current long-term debt. Concordia's coverage of debt it services itself is therefore higher.

Management of the university is also considered a strength, given its track record of navigating through a lengthy period of considerable uncertainty on provincial funding levels about a decade ago and its commitment to progressing on key strategic initiatives during the pandemic when most peers reduced such programs to save costs. This latter decision positions the university quite well to move forward as the pandemic impacts subside. The university's high degree of insight into the costs and revenue of programs and courses also helps ensure it can adjust quickly to pressure across a very narrow portion of operations.

Management will continue to be tested as Concordia, like most other Quebec universities, must navigate a period of weak demographics in the province, which represents a key social risk facing Concordia. Concordia is particularly exposed to the weak demographics as Quebec enrolment represents roughly 70% of total enrolment. Enrolment in the higher education sector in Quebec has fallen over the past 2 years and with the province mandating that 55% of students be sourced from the province, the domestic demographic profile limits universities' ability to seek enrolment growth from other Canadian based students or international. Growth from non-Quebec sources will, at best, sustain enrolment levels. Concordia recorded a decrease in enrolment in 2021-22 and Moody's expects the same will be true once final 2022-23 numbers are released. This will likely continue into 2023-24 as well.

Compounding the weak enrolment forecast is the high share of revenue Concordia generates that is directly or indirectly tied to enrolment. In addition to tuition, government operating grants are also impacted on enrolment levels. Nearly nine-tenths of Concordia's operating revenue is dependent on enrolment levels.

The Aa3 rating incorporates the a2 BCA, which takes into consideration the above-mentioned credit factors, and Moody's assumption of a high level of support from the Province of Quebec should the university face acute liquidity stress.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable reflects Moody's forecast that despite the weak enrolment forecast and related constraints on revenue growth, the university's continued focus on controlling spending will not lead to a deterioration of EBIDA margins or annual debt service coverage across the next 2-3 years.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS FOR CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY

Concordia University, Quebec's Credit Impact Score of CIS-3 reflects the following mix of environmental, social and governance risk exposure. The environmental Issuer Profile Score (IPS) of E-2 reflects the lack of material risk across all environmental categories Moody's considers. The social IPS S-3 primarily reflects the social and demographic risk, notably from both weak domestic demographic trends and from Concordia's elevated portion of revenue driven directly and indirectly from enrolment levels. Some rigidity from Concordia's human capital structure also present moderate risk. The governance IPS G-2 signifies the neutral-to-low risk stemming from governance considerations, including sound budgeting practices, solid oversight, and risk management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A sustained material improvement to EBIDA margin as a result of positive budgetary balances, also leading to sustained material improvement in debt service coverage, could put upward pressure on the rating. An improvement in leverage metrics or a material increase to liquidity could also place upward pressure on the rating.

Conversely, sustained EBIDA margins below 3% would lead to downward pressure as they would suggest an inability of management to adequately adjust to recurrent budgetary pressure. This would also translate into a weaker quality of financial policy than currently ascribed. Additionally, a material increase in debt or sustained weakening of leverage beyond forecasted levels could also put downward pressure on the rating.

The methodologies used in these ratings were Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64864, and Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72158. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael Yake

Associate Managing Director

Sub-sovereign Group

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Marie Diron

MD-Global Sovereign Risk

Sub-sovereign Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Canada Inc.

70 York Street

Suite 1400

Toronto, ON M5J 1S9

Canada

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

