Moody's affirms Confluence's B3 CFR, B2 1st Lien and Caa2 2nd lien ratings; outlook revised to negative from stable

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Confluence Technologies, Inc.'s ("Confluence") corporate family rating ("CFR") at B3, probability of default rating ("PDR") at B3-PD, senior secured first lien instrument ratings at B2, and senior secured second lien term loan rating at Caa2. The outlook was revised to negative from stable.

The revision of the outlook to negative from stable reflects Confluence's weaker than expected business performance, including modest revenue growth and the incurrence of free cash flow deficits, in the first half of 2022 and the potential for continued softness in the near term that could further weigh on the company's weakening liquidity profile.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Confluence Technologies, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facilities, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Confluence Technologies, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Confluence's B3 CFR is principally constrained by the company's elevated debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) of over 10x as of June 30, 2022, a concentrated private equity ownership structure, and tolerance for aggressive financial strategies that could detract from deleveraging efforts. Confluence's credit profile is also negatively impacted by the company's small revenue scale as well as industry concentration in a very competitive end market comprised primarily of software providers for asset managers and servicers in the financial sector. Moreover, the risks presented by macroeconomic uncertainty and rising interest rates may further pressure Confluence's limited financial flexibility. These concerns are partially mitigated by Confluence's established market niche, large subscriber base, including blue-chip asset managers and servicers, high customer retention rates, and a predictable, recurring revenue model as a provider of SaaS based and licensed software solutions to the financial services sector. The company's credit profile also benefits from Confluence's strong profitability rates and modest capital expenditure requirements, which present the potential for improving free cash flow generation in 2023 with accelerating revenue growth trends.

Confluence's liquidity profile is considered weak, featuring reliance upon approximately $46 million of availability (as of June 30, 2022) under the company's $55 million revolving credit facility expiring 2026. The company's modest cash balance of $11.9 million as of June 30, 2022 as well as Moody's expectations for negative free cash flow in 2022 and only nominal free cash flow generation in 2023 highlight the company's reliance upon its revolver for liquidity support. Moody's is increasingly concerned that Confluence's liquidity profile could become even weaker if the company is unable to realize improved free cash flow generation over the next several quarters. The company's term loans are not subject to financial covenants, but the revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a maximum net first lien leverage ratio of 9x which the company should be in compliance with over the next 12-15 months.

The instrument ratings reflect the B3-PD PDR and an average overall recovery of approximately 50% in Moody's assumed default scenario. The senior secured first lien bank debt facility is rated B2 (LGD3), which is one notch above the B3 CFR given its senior ranking in the capital structure relative to the company's senior secured second lien term loan, which provides first loss support to the senior secured first lien debts. The Caa2 (LGD5) rating assigned to the senior secured second lien term loan reflects its junior position in the debt capital structure behind the senior secured first lien debts.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's concern that although Confluence's revenues and EBITDA are expected to increase (on an organic basis) moderately over the coming 12-18 months, resulting in deleveraging towards the low 9x level, rising interest expense will constrain free cash flow to nominal levels, pressuring the company's weakening liquidity profile. The outlook may be revised to stable if operating performance trends exceed Moody's expectations, resulting in notable improvement in Confluence's liquidity profile and debt/EBITDA contracting below 9x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the negative outlook, an upgrade is not considered likely in the near term. Over the longer term, the ratings could be upgraded if Confluence maintains consistently strong revenue and EBITDA growth while adopting and adhering to a more conservative financial policy which prioritizes debt reduction such that debt to EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 6.5x and annual free cash flow is sustained around 5% of debt.

The ratings could be downgraded if Confluence experiences a weakening competitive position, incurs free cash flow deficits in 2023 or maintains aggressive financial policies that prevent meaningful debt reduction and deleveraging.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389867. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Confluence, which is principally owned by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.'s ("Clearlake") and TA Associates Management, L.P. ("TA"), provides, primarily through a SaaS based sales model, performance reporting, analytics, regulatory reporting, risk, and data solutions to capital markets clients. Moody's expects that the company will generate sales of approximately $245 million in 2023.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

