Moody's affirms Consolidated Rail's senior unsecured rating at Baa1; outlook stable

New York, November 18, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the senior unsecured debt rating of Consolidated Rail Corporation ("Consolidated Rail") at Baa1. The outlook is stable.

The affirmation of the Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to generate a consistently good operating margin, strong interest coverage and have very low debt/EBITDA.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Consolidated Rail Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Consolidated Rail Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa1 senior unsecured rating is supported by Consolidated Rail's resilient operating margin, low leverage, and modest debt burden relative it its cash flow from operations. Furthermore, the rating is also supported by the high credit quality of its largest customers - CSX Corporation ("CSX") and Norfolk Southern Corporation ("Norfolk Southern"), both with a senior unsecured rating of Baa1. Consolidated Rail owns, manages and operates most of its rail properties for the joint and exclusive benefit of the railroad subsidiaries of CSX and Norfolk Southern. Consequently, the company generates approximately 64% of its revenue through its arrangements with CSX and Norfolk Southern. Moreover CSX and Norfolk Southern have committed to one another that they shall ensure that Consolidated Rail has sufficient cash to satisfy its liabilities. The rating is constrained by Consolidated Rail's limited scale, particularly to like-rated corporates, and its high degree of customer concentration.

The stable outlook of Consolidated Rail reflects Moody's expectation that Consolidated Rail's operating performance will demonstrate resiliency even if freight volume growth softens amidst growing macroeconomic uncertainty over the next 12-18 months.

ESG factors collectively have a neutral to low impact on Consolidated Rail's ratings. Consolidated Rail faces moderately negative credit exposure to environmental risks given its extensive use of diesel-powered locomotives but minimal exposure to coal shipments. The company also faces moderately negative exposure to social risk, particularly underpinned by the high degree of unionization among its rail employees and the potential for a strike as early as December 2022. If a freight rail strike were to occur in the US, Moody's expects that this would be short-lived. The company's neutral to low governance risk benefits from the company's conservative financial policies. Norfolk Southern and CSX jointly control Consolidated Rail through their ownership interests in CRR Holdings LLC (CRR), whose major subsidiary is Green Acquisition Corporation (Green Acquisition), which owns Consolidated Rail. Norfolk Southern and CSX have equity interests in CRR of 58% and 42%, respectively, and voting interests of 50% each.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings of Consolidated Rail could be upgraded if the company experiences substantial increases in both scale and customer diversification while maintaining very strong credit metrics. A rating upgrade could occur if the ratings of Norfolk Southern and CSX are upgraded and these entities provide explicit support for Consolidated Rail's operations and obligations.

The rating could be downgraded if Moody's views the support of Consolidated Rail by its owners to weaken or the company's free cash flow deteriorates. In view of the ownership, financial and operational relationships with CSX Corporation and Norfolk Southern Corporation, a downgrade of the ratings of either of these issuers could result in a rating downgrade of Consolidated Rail.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Consolidated Rail Corporation provides switching and terminal railroad operations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Michigan. CSX Corporation and Norfolk Southern Corporation jointly control Consolidated Rail Corporation through their ownership interests in the company. Revenues were around $426 million for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022.

