Moody's affirms Consolis' B2 CFR; changes outlook to negative from stable

Frankfurt am Main, March 31, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed Compact Bidco BV's corporate family rating (CFR) at B2, its probability of default rating (PDR) at B2-PD and the instrument rating on its €300 million guaranteed senior secured notes due 2026 at B3. Compact Bidco BV is a holding company of the European producer of precast concrete building solutions Consolis Group SAS (Consolis). The outlook on all ratings has been changed to negative from stable.

"The outlook change to negative reflects on the one side weaker than expected earnings development in 2021 as cost inflation started to bite and on the other side a further intensification of cost inflation paired with a weaker economic outlook and greater uncertainty across Europe as a result of a military conflict in Ukraine," says Vitali Morgovski, a Moody's AVP –Analyst and lead analyst for Consolis.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Consolis demonstrated a favorable topline development in 2021 thanks to post pandemic recovery. Its revenue grew by 7% while its order book rose by 42%. However, the increase in raw materials led to a 14% decline in EBITDA, as adjusted by Consolis, with especially weak margin development in the last fiscal quarter. Moody's expects that the gross leverage (Moody's adjusted, based on preliminary financials) at the year-end 2021 was around 6.3x, exceeding the quantitative downgrade trigger for the existing rating category.

Moody's assumes that the company will continue to increase its revenues in 2022, predominantly through price increases. Though, persistently high raw materials inflation may prevent a meaningful recovery in its profitability margin and leverage ratio. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine energy prices in Europe reached new levels and will likely remain volatile. Whereas the direct energy costs of Consolis are insignificant, the company is exposed through its own purchase of steel and cement, which production is highly energy-intensive and which prices will likely continue to increase. Though, steel prices are still well below peak levels observed in 2021 and steel is a bigger cost item compared to cement for Consolis. Should the company not being able to manage the cost inflation efficiently, so that its profitability and leverage ratios improve over the coming 12-18 months, the rating will likely be downgraded.

Furthermore, Consolis is more vulnerable to cyclical downturns as it is mainly exposed to new-build construction. Moody's has reduced its macroeconomic growth expectations in Europe as a result of the military conflict in Ukraine, but still foresees it to be positive at 2.8% and 2.2% in 2022 and 2023, respectively. At the same time, a wide range of growth effects from the conflict are possible depending on its duration and scope.

The company's rating is additionally constrained by its track-record of weak free cash flow generation (as defined by Moody's). In 2021, based on preliminary financials, Moody's adjusted FCF was negative €28 million and the rating agency expects it to remain negative in 2022. A return to positive FCF generation is an important prerequisite for the rating outlook stabilisation.

The rating is mainly supported by (1) its market position as a leading provider of precast concrete solutions in Europe; (2) its good geographic diversification with manufacturing footprint across a number of Western and Eastern European countries, especially focused on the Nordic Region, with some additional exposure to Utilities in Emerging Markets; (3) flexible cost structure with a large proportion of variable costs; (4) growing penetration of precast concrete at cost of traditional in-situ concrete; and (5) the low capital intensity of the business.

However, the rating is constrained by (1) the company's vulnerability to cyclical and volatile new-build construction activity with a substantial share of non-residential construction; (2) high cost inflation making it difficult for the company to improve profitability, which is at a low level; (3) limited product diversification as a non-integrated concrete producer; (4) relatively high industry fragmentation and competitive nature of concrete production in Europe; and (5) limited track record of generating positive free cash flow.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative rating outlook reflects the risk that persistently high cost inflation will prevent profitability recovery and ultimately deleveraging towards 5.5x (Moody's adjusted gross debt/ EBITDA) over the coming 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's adjusted gross leverage were to sustain below 4x;

• Moody's adjusted EBIT/ Interest above 2.5x;

• Sustainably positive FCF generation;

Conversely, negative rating pressure could arise if:

• Moody's adjusted gross leverage above 5.5x;

• Moody's adjusted EBIT/ Interest below 1.5x;

• The company's liquidity profile were to weaken as a results of negative FCF, shareholder distributions or M&A;

LIQUIDITY

The liquidity profile of Compact Bidco BV has weakened since the LBO, but is still adequate. This is reflected in around €52million of cash as of December 2021 complemented by €75 million undrawn super senior revolving credit facility (RCF). The RCF with 4.5 years to maturity contains a springing covenant set at 1.4x super senior leverage ratio tested quarterly only when the facility is more than 40% drawn. Moody's expects Consolis' free cash flow generation in 2022 to be negative in the range of €10-30 million and that its liquidity will be additionally consumed by a cash outflow to complete the CWF disposal. The company has agreed to contribute €17.3 million at the deal closing in January 2022 and additional €20 million in Q4 22/ Q1 23 that will be partly funded with real estate divestments.

For the rating outlook stabilisation Moody's would expect Consolis to maintain at least an adequate liquidity profile.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATION

In the loss given default (LGD) assessment for Compact Bidco BV, Moody's ranks the €300 million guaranteed senior secured notes maturing in 2026 behind the super senior €75 million RCF (not rated) and trade payables. This structural subordination of senior secured notes results in one notch lower rating of B3 compared to the B2 CFR. Moody's assumes a standard recovery rate of 50% due to the covenant lite package consisting of bonds and loans.

The capital structure also includes €50 million of PIK notes, issued outside of the restricted group. These notes will mature after the senior secured notes and are not guaranteed by the restricted group. Therefore, Moody's does not include it in debt and leverage calculations. However, PIK notes existence implies an additional risk of potential cash leakage over time.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality. The main environmental and social risks are not material in case of Consolis. The company is less exposed than cement peers to environmental risks as its production process is significantly less energy intensive and carbon emitting. Only 5-10% of CO2-emission comes from Consolis own manufacturing and energy consumption while 80-90% is linked to raw materials (cement) reported under indirect emission (Scope 3).

The company is owned by the private equity firm Bain Capital. As a result, Moody's expects its financial policy to favour shareholders over creditors as evidenced by its higher leverage tolerance.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in Septemeber 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287900. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Paris, France, Consolis is a leading European producer of precast concrete building solutions and elements. The company holds #1 and #2 positions across a number of European markets including the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, CEE and the Baltics region with some diversification into Emerging Markets. In 2021, Consolis generated approximately €1.1 billion of revenue from continued operations and employed around 10,500 people. The Consolis Group was created in 2007 and since 2017 is ultimately owned by Bain Capital.

