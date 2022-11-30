Moody's affirms Contemporary Amperex Technology's Baa1 ratings; changes outlook to positive

Hong Kong, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd.'s (CATL) Baa1 issuer rating and the Baa1 backed senior unsecured rating on the notes issued by Contemporary Ruiding Development Limited -- a wholly owned subsidiary of CATL -- and guaranteed by CATL.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the ratings to positive from stable.

"The change in the rating outlook to positive reflects our expectation that CATL will maintain its leading position in China's electric vehicle battery market and significantly increase its revenue scale to RMB719 billion in 2024 from RMB130 billion in 2021 and RMB45.8 billion in 2019, despite the intense competition," says Chenyi Lu, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Moody's expects CATL to expand its geographic diversification further as it generates robust revenue growth from its power battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems from the European and North American markets. Its overseas revenue accounted for 21.4% of total revenue in 2021, up significantly from 4.4% in 2019.

"The rating action also reflects our expectation that CATL's credit profile will strengthen further due to robust revenue growth, stronger earnings and prudent financial management over the next two years," adds Lu.

RATINGS RATIONALE

CATL's Baa1 issuer rating reflects the company's strong market position as a leading global supplier of electric vehicle lithium-ion batteries with strong growth prospects, the benefits it receives from the industry's high barriers to entry, its high revenue visibility, and its strong customer base. The Baa1 issuer rating also reflects the company's prudent financial policy, as illustrated by its solid net cash position.

However, the rating is constrained by the company's limited product and geographic diversification, as well as its exposure to intense market competition and regulatory changes with high investment needs.

Moody's expects the company's revenue to grow by about 138% to RMB311 billion ($43.5 billion) in 2022, by 57% in 2023 and by 47% in 2024, largely underpinned by strong growth from its power battery systems for electric vehicles. A significant increase in the company's battery production capacity, which Moody's has estimated will increase to 800 gigawatt hours (GWh) by the end of 2024 from 170 GWh at the end of 2021, will drive the segment's growth to enable the company to capture strong demand. In addition, favorable government policies in China and Europe and the global trend to reduce carbon emissions will drive robust demand for its power battery systems.

Moody's also expects CATL's adjusted EBITA margin to increase slightly to about 13.0% over the next two years from 12.7% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022, mainly underpinned by higher gross margins in its power battery systems and energy storage systems segments. The company will recover from its weak gross margins in H1 2022 because it has raised selling prices for its batteries to reflect higher material costs. The company's better cost efficiencies and strong expense control measures will further support its improved margins.

Moody's forecasts CATL will maintain a strong net cash position on a reported basis to support its expanding operations, driven by strong earnings growth, a stable dividend policy, and prudent investments to expand its operations and production capacity. The company will increase its net cash position to around RMB196 billion at the end of 2024 from RMB76.9 billion as of the end of June 2022. The improvement is underpinned by strong earnings growth, but partially offset by high capital spending.

Moody's also forecasts that CATL's leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/EBITDA, will improve to around 1.5x over 2023-24 from 2.3x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022. The improvement will be driven by strong earnings growth that is partially offset by higher adjusted debt to fund the company's higher cash balance and robust capital spending. This leverage level is strong for its Baa1 rating and provides a buffer against its high investment requirements in a fast-growing market under intense competition.

CATL's liquidity is excellent. As of 30 September 2022, the company had cash and pledged deposits of around RMB158.6 billion. Together with its Moody's-estimated operating cash flow of about RMB100 billion over the next 12 months, this is more than sufficient to cover its short-term debt of RMB22.4 billion, and its Moody's-estimated capital expenditure of around RMB68 billion and dividend payment of around RMB2.7 billion in the coming 12 months.

CATL's liquidity is also supported by its strong domestic banking relationships, ample undrawn uncommitted credit facilities and good access to capital markets, given the company's strong market position in the global electric vehicle battery market and its large operating scale.

The company has used a significant amount of bills payables to support its working capital needs as its revenue grows. Moody's expects the company to have the financial flexibility to lower its usage of such financing, given its excellent liquidity and wide access to financing channels, should the availability of bills payables change due to regulations or other reasons.

CATL's issuer rating is not affected by subordination to claims at the operating company level, as the holding company has significant operations that will likely support recovery for the holding company's debt.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations have a moderately negative impact on CATL's rating. The company has neutral-to-low environmental risk, moderately negative social risk, and moderately negative governance risk because most of its board members are non-independent. Its moderately negative social risks are driven by moderately negative human capital risk related to its need for talent to support its operations, including strong research and development teams to advance its battery offerings; and moderately negative health and safety risk related to its battery production.

These risks are partially offset by a positive societal trend to reduce carbon emissions, resulting in robust demand for electric vehicles and CATL's batteries; and the company's prudent financial policy, as reflected in its strong net cash position.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade CATL's rating if the company expands its operating scale and strengthens its market position globally; increases its product and geographic diversification while maintaining its profit margin; and maintains a significant net cash position and generates solid positive free cash flow on a sustained basis. Credit metrics that indicate a potential upgrade include adjusted debt/EBITDA below 2.0x on a sustained basis.

A downgrade of CATL's rating is unlikely over the next 12-18 months, given the positive outlook. Moody's could change CATL's outlook to stable if the company's revenue growth or market position weakens; its profit margin and credit metrics deteriorate because of increased pressure on its working capital, intense pricing competition, regulatory changes and aggressive debt-funded investments; and its liquidity weakens. Credit metrics that indicate a stable outlook include adjusted debt/EBITDA above 3.0x on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Incorporated in 2011 and headquartered in Fujian, China, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL) is a leading supplier of electric vehicle batteries, with a production capacity of 170 gigawatt hours (GWh) at the end of 2021.

The company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in June 2018. Its key shareholders are Zeng Yuqun and Li Ping, who collectively owned a 29.24% stake in the company as of the end of June 2022.

