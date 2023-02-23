Moody's affirms Continental Wind, LLC's Baa2 rating with a stable outlook

Approximately $343 million of debt affected
New York, February 23, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the Baa2 rating on Continental Wind, LLC's (CW) senior secured bonds. The outlook remains stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The affirmation of Continental Wind, LLC's Baa2 rating on its senior secured bonds reflects the benefit of long term off-take agreements with mostly creditworthy entities, historical and expected debt service coverage ratios (DSCR) typically in the 'Baa' category, long-term operations and maintenance agreements (O&M), and generation volatility typically between the original P50 and Moody's case forecast. Historically, CW's DSCR have ranged from 1.40x to 1.70x through 2021 and CW's most recent DSCR was 1.61x for the last twelve months ending September 2022. Additional credit strengths include wind resource diversity with three strongly distinct wind regimes (total of five wind regimes), consistently strong operational performance on a portfolio basis, historically strong sponsorship, wind turbine technology diversity, and state renewable portfolio requirements in most states. Bondholders further benefit from mostly traditional project finance protections like a 1st lien on assets, cash flow waterfall, and a six month debt service reserve account.
That said, some of the turbines have experienced operating issues and several plants have experienced curtailment issues for which CW has been able to manage adequately. Moreover, the project overall has inherent wind resource uncertainty, although benefits from diversification. While diverse, CW does have some cash flow concentration since the Michigan-based wind farms provide the majority of the cash flows through the bond maturity.
RATING OUTLOOK
CW's stable rating outlook considers the long term contracted cash flows and expected DSCR in the 1.50x to 1.60x range over time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Factors that could lead to a upgrade
CW could be upgraded if it is able to sustain DSCR well above 1.60x on a sustained basis.
Factors that could lead to a downgrade
CW's rating would likely be downgraded if its DSCR drops below 1.40x on a sustained basis, the borrower's plants experience major operating issues on a portfolio basis or if the borrower is negatively affected by significant off-taker credit quality deterioration.
Profile
Continental Wind, LLC (CW) owns a 661 MW portfolio of thirteen operating wind power projects spread over six states . All of the projects have long-term contracts and the projects reached commercial operations from 2008 through 2012. CW had approximately $343 million of senior secured bonds outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and the final bond maturity is in February 2033. Constellation Renewables Partners, LLC (CRP), a joint venture with an affiliate of Axium Infrastructure, indirectly owns CW. Constellation Energy Generation, LLC (CEG, Baa2) (formerly known as Exelon Generation Company, LLC), a subsidiary of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEC), 50% interest in CRP is indirectly owned through Constellation Renewables, LLC.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
