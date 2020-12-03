Moody's affirms ConvaTec's Ba3 CFR; changes outlook to positive

London, 03 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Convatec Group PLC's (ConvaTec) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's has changed ConvaTec's outlook to positive from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"Today's outlook change to positive primarily reflects ConvaTec's improving operating and financial performance over the last few quarters in spite of some reductions in volumes brought about by coronavirus" says Frederic Duranson, a Moody's Assistant Vice President-Analyst and lead analyst for ConvaTec. "ConvaTec has a path to return to EBITDA growth which will enable it to delever to 3.5x next year, along with larger debt amortisation." Mr Duranson adds.

Following weak organic performance since its IPO at the end of 2016, ConvaTec's manufacturing, supply and sales execution began to improve in 2019. While prior year comparables were relatively weak, ConvaTec's organic revenue growth of nearly 5% (before currency effects) in the nine months to 30 September 2020 demonstrates resilience in the face of coronavirus thanks to its product diversity. The group's largest segment, Advanced Wound Care, has suffered from reduced surgery procedures and access to the community setting but coronavirus has boosted demand for critical care products while infusion devices benefit from ongoing strong demand. Revenue growth translated into EBITDA improvements in the first half of 2020 but as revenue growth slows in the second half and transformation investments ramp up, Moody's expects that 2020 EBITDA will reach its low point.

Moody's forecasts that operating costs related to ConvaTec's far-reaching transformation programme will reach up to $130 million in 2021 (including ongoing investments) and will match forecast ongoing benefits next year therefore revenue growth should be the main driver behind EBITDA gains. With the exception of the Ostomy Care segment, which faces customer destocking and whose product range is being reduced, Moody's believes that ConvaTec will achieve organic revenue growth in the 3% area in 2021. From 2022, the rating agency expects that the completion of the transformation and some related investments will boost EBITDA on top of revenue growth.

In addition to EBITDA growth from 2020, mandatory debt amortisation of $90 million next year, accelerating to $150 million in 2022, will support ConvaTec's reduction in its Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to 3.5x in 2021 and to a 3.0x area in 2022 from Moody's expectation of 3.9x for 2020. The group's ongoing solid free cash flow generation averaging over $200 million per annum (cash flow from operations less capex and dividends) since 2017 will aid this deleveraging. Moody's believes the company will maintain this level in the coming years following a dip to below $150 million this year.

Governance considerations support today's rating action. The transformation programme contributes to the simplification of the company's organisational structure, including the reduction in the number of business units and enhanced strategic and operational focus. Moody's assessment of ConvaTec's governance also takes into account the execution risks attached to the transformation plan which is still under way. The rating agency believes that the group's policies in terms of (i) leverage (management-adjusted net leverage below 2.0x), (ii) shareholder remuneration (dividend payout ratio of 35% - 45% of management-adjusted net income, of which up to 30% is typically paid in kind) and (iii) acquisitions are relatively prudent.

Social risks that Moody's considers in ConvaTec's credit profile principally relate to demographic and societal trends as well as responsible production. The group faces constant downward price pressure, particularly in European wound care markets, which may intensify in the more commoditised and competitive parts of ConvaTec's portfolio. ConvaTec is also exposed to reputational damage, additional costs and the risk of customer loss associated with product recalls, safety and manufacturing compliance issues and litigation. Some of these risks have materialised in the past for ConvaTec and have been addressed with a good degree of success.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's views ConvaTec's liquidity as good. It is supported by a cash balance of $450 million as of 30 June 2020, forecast cash flow from operating activities of around $270 million in 2020 (before capex and dividends) and full availability under the $200 million equivalent revolving credit facility maturing in 2024. The rating agency anticipates that headroom under the two maintenance covenants (net leverage and interest cover) on the term loans and RCF will be sufficient at all times.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

ConvaTec's ratings could experience positive pressure should (1) the group record consistent organic growth in revenue and EBITDA across its business lines, and (2) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably decrease toward 3.0x. Maintenance of prudent financial policies would also be a pre-requisite to any positive rating action.

Conversely, ConvaTec's ratings could come under downward pressure if (1) operating performance deteriorated, or (2) Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA was sustained above 4.0x, or (3) the group adopted a more aggressive financial policy characterised by debt-funded acquisitions or dividend payout ratio increases.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Convatec Group PLC, headquartered in Reading, UK and listed on the London Stock Exchange, is a global medical products provider focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions. The company develops and manufactures products in the areas of advanced wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and infusion devices. In the 12 months to 30 June 2020, ConvaTec reported revenues of $1.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $462 million. As of 30 November 2020, ConvaTec had a market capitalisation of GBP4.1 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Duranson

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

