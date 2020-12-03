Moody's affirms ConvaTec's Ba3 CFR; changes outlook to positive

London, 03 December 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed
Convatec Group PLC's (ConvaTec) Ba3 corporate family rating (CFR)
and Ba3-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently,
Moody's has changed ConvaTec's outlook to positive from stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Today's outlook change to positive primarily reflects ConvaTec's
improving operating and financial performance over the last few quarters
in spite of some reductions in volumes brought about by coronavirus"
says Frederic Duranson, a Moody's Assistant Vice President-Analyst
and lead analyst for ConvaTec. "ConvaTec has a path to return
to EBITDA growth which will enable it to delever to 3.5x next year,
along with larger debt amortisation." Mr Duranson adds.
Following weak organic performance since its IPO at the end of 2016,
ConvaTec's manufacturing, supply and sales execution began to improve
in 2019. While prior year comparables were relatively weak,
ConvaTec's organic revenue growth of nearly 5% (before currency
effects) in the nine months to 30 September 2020 demonstrates resilience
in the face of coronavirus thanks to its product diversity. The
group's largest segment, Advanced Wound Care, has suffered
from reduced surgery procedures and access to the community setting but
coronavirus has boosted demand for critical care products while infusion
devices benefit from ongoing strong demand. Revenue growth translated
into EBITDA improvements in the first half of 2020 but as revenue growth
slows in the second half and transformation investments ramp up,
Moody's expects that 2020 EBITDA will reach its low point.
Moody's forecasts that operating costs related to ConvaTec's
far-reaching transformation programme will reach up to $130
million in 2021 (including ongoing investments) and will match forecast
ongoing benefits next year therefore revenue growth should be the main
driver behind EBITDA gains. With the exception of the Ostomy Care
segment, which faces customer destocking and whose product range
is being reduced, Moody's believes that ConvaTec will achieve
organic revenue growth in the 3% area in 2021. From 2022,
the rating agency expects that the completion of the transformation and
some related investments will boost EBITDA on top of revenue growth.
In addition to EBITDA growth from 2020, mandatory debt amortisation
of $90 million next year, accelerating to $150 million
in 2022, will support ConvaTec's reduction in its Moody's
adjusted gross debt/EBITDA to 3.5x in 2021 and to a 3.0x
area in 2022 from Moody's expectation of 3.9x for 2020.
The group's ongoing solid free cash flow generation averaging over
$200 million per annum (cash flow from operations less capex and
dividends) since 2017 will aid this deleveraging. Moody's
believes the company will maintain this level in the coming years following
a dip to below $150 million this year.
Governance considerations support today's rating action.
The transformation programme contributes to the simplification of the
company's organisational structure, including the reduction
in the number of business units and enhanced strategic and operational
focus. Moody's assessment of ConvaTec's governance
also takes into account the execution risks attached to the transformation
plan which is still under way. The rating agency believes that
the group's policies in terms of (i) leverage (management-adjusted
net leverage below 2.0x), (ii) shareholder remuneration (dividend
payout ratio of 35% - 45% of management-adjusted
net income, of which up to 30% is typically paid in kind)
and (iii) acquisitions are relatively prudent.
Social risks that Moody's considers in ConvaTec's credit profile principally
relate to demographic and societal trends as well as responsible production.
The group faces constant downward price pressure, particularly in
European wound care markets, which may intensify in the more commoditised
and competitive parts of ConvaTec's portfolio. ConvaTec is also
exposed to reputational damage, additional costs and the risk of
customer loss associated with product recalls, safety and manufacturing
compliance issues and litigation. Some of these risks have materialised
in the past for ConvaTec and have been addressed with a good degree of
success.
LIQUIDITY
Moody's views ConvaTec's liquidity as good. It is supported
by a cash balance of $450 million as of 30 June 2020, forecast
cash flow from operating activities of around $270 million in 2020
(before capex and dividends) and full availability under the $200
million equivalent revolving credit facility maturing in 2024.
The rating agency anticipates that headroom under the two maintenance
covenants (net leverage and interest cover) on the term loans and RCF
will be sufficient at all times.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
ConvaTec's ratings could experience positive pressure should (1) the group
record consistent organic growth in revenue and EBITDA across its business
lines, and (2) Moody's-adjusted gross debt/EBITDA sustainably
decrease toward 3.0x. Maintenance of prudent financial policies
would also be a pre-requisite to any positive rating action.
Conversely, ConvaTec's ratings could come under downward pressure
if (1) operating performance deteriorated, or (2) Moody's adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA was sustained above 4.0x, or (3) the group
adopted a more aggressive financial policy characterised by debt-funded
acquisitions or dividend payout ratio increases.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Product and
Device Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1071635.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Convatec Group PLC, headquartered in Reading, UK and listed
on the London Stock Exchange, is a global medical products provider
focused on therapies for the management of chronic conditions.
The company develops and manufactures products in the areas of advanced
wound care, ostomy care, continence and critical care and
infusion devices. In the 12 months to 30 June 2020, ConvaTec
reported revenues of $1.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA of
$462 million. As of 30 November 2020, ConvaTec had
a market capitalisation of GBP4.1 billion.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
