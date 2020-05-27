Moody's affirms ConvergeOne's B3 CFR; revises outlook to negative

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc.'s ("ConvergeOne") B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating ("PDR"), the B2 rating on the borrower's senior secured first lien credit facility, and the Caa2 rating on its senior secured second lien term loan. The outlook was revised to negative from stable. The outlook revision reflects Moody's expectation of a meaningful near term contraction in ConvergeOne's operating performance following the coronavirus outbreak as resulting macroeconomic weakness fuels a considerable projected decrease in technology spending throughout the company's customer base in 2020.

Moody's affirmed the following ratings:

---Corporate Family Rating-B3

---Probability of Default Rating-B3-PD

--- Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan due 2026, Assigned B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan due 2027, Assigned Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook revised to negative from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

ConvergeOne B3 CFR is principally constrained by the company's elevated financial leverage (Moody's adjusted) of over 7x trailing total debt/EBITDA as of March 31, 2020 that Moody's believes could approach 9x by the end of 2020. The issuer's credit quality is also negatively impacted by ConvergeOne's considerable revenue reliance on key vendor relationships with Cisco Systems, Inc. ("Cisco") and Avaya, Inc. ("Avaya") which together comprise over 50% of total product sales (25% of total revenue). Moreover, ConvergeOne's concentrated private equity ownership by affiliates of CVC Capital Partners ("CVC") presents uncertainties relating to corporate governance and financial strategy. While not anticipated in the near term, the risk of incremental debt-financed acquisitions, which have been integral to ConvergeOne's expansion efforts, could constrain deleveraging efforts.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. Additionally, Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial credit implications on public health and safety which have led to operational disruptions and macroeconomic challenges throughout ConvergeOne's client base and consequently weigh on the company's revenue prospects over the near term.

These risks are somewhat mitigated by the company's solid market position as a provider of integrated communications solutions and managed services to a diverse base of large enterprise customers. ConvergeOne's credit profile is also supported by the company's historically predictable revenue stream with approximately 35%-40% of the top-line stemming from recurring maintenance and managed services sales and modest capital expenditure requirements which should support positive, albeit modest, free cash flow generation.

Despite Moody's expectations for negligible free cash flow generation in 2020, ConvergeOne's adequate liquidity is principally supported by a $44.3 million cash balance as of March 31, 2020. The company's liquidity position is further bolstered by availability of approximately $70 million under its $250 million asset-based revolving credit facility (unrated). However, Moody's believes there is a risk that the company's liquidity profile could deteriorate if ConvergeOne's days sales outstanding become materially extended. While the company's term loans are not subject to financial covenants, the revolving credit facility has a springing covenant based on a minimum fixed charge coverage ratio of 1x that ConvergeOne should be comfortably in compliance with during this period.

The negative ratings outlook reflects Moody's expectation that ConvergeOne's revenues and EBITDA are likely to decrease meaningfully in 2020. The outlook could be revised to stable if ConvergeOne improves its liquidity profile and the company realizes stronger than expected operating performance trends amidst a potential recovery in technology spending.

FACTORS THAT WOULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely over the near term, the ratings could be upgraded if ConvergeOne continues to diversify its supplier base, meaningfully increases scale while maintaining profit margins, and reduces adjusted debt to EBITDA to below 6x on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if revenue contracts materially from current levels, sustained free cash flow deficits materialize, or if the company adopts more aggressive financial policies, leading to increased debt leverage or expectations for diminished liquidity.

ConvergeOne, owned by affiliates of CVC following an LBO in late 2018, is a provider of integrated communications solutions and managed services. Moody's expects the company to generate sales of approximately $1.3 billion in 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lee Zeltser

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

