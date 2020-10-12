Moody's affirms Convergint's B3 CFR, revises outlook to stable, from negative

Nearly $1.1 billion of rated debt affected
New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed DG Investment Intermediate
Holdings 2, Inc.'s (dba "Convergint") credit ratings,
including a B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), a B3-PD probability
of default rating, and respective B2 and Caa2 instrument ratings
on the security-systems integrator's first- and second-lien
credit facilities. However, given the anticipated strength
of the company's performance through 2020 in the face of the COVID-19
epidemic, Moody's has revised Convergint's outlook to stable,
from negative.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: DG Investment Intermediate Holdings 2,
Inc. ("Convergint")
.... Probability of default rating,
affirmed B3-PD
.... Corporate family rating, affirmed
B3
.... $814 million senior secured first-lien
term loan maturing 2025, affirmed B2 (LGD3)
.. $75 million senior secured first-lien
revolving credit facility, expiring 2023, affirmed B2 (LGD3)
.... $186 million senior secured second-lien
bank credit facility maturing 2026, affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook action
....Outlook, changed to stable,
from negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The outlook change to stable, from negative, takes into account
only minimally reduced demand for Convergint's commercial security
systems, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,
enabling the company to continue to deleverage and improve its liquidity.
Instead of the revenue shortfall Moody's had expected at the start
of the pandemic, we anticipate mid-single-digit-percentage
revenue growth in 2020, while leverage will fall below 6.5
times, as compared with close to 7.0 times at year-end
2019. By taking advantage of a highly variable cost structure and
focusing on the DSO cash conversion cycle, the company will maintain
profitability and generate free cash flows that are strong for its B3
CFR.
Convergint's operating model has proven unexpectedly resilient through
2020. Although it has had to delay work at some client sites because
of quarantine restrictions, other end-markets such as government
and education have experienced accelerated demand as those customers seek
to take advantage of empty facilities. Most of Convergint's
installation projects continue as planned, as its services are deemed
mission critical for many customers. Ratings are supported by Convergint's
strong market presence in the design, installation, and contractual
service and maintenance of electronic and physical commercial security
systems, with ancillary capabilities in fire alarm/notification
and life safety. Even against the backdrop of a possibly strong
resurgence in COVID cases through the end of 2020, Moody's expects
demand for the integration of security systems to remain relatively robust,
as commercial reliance on crucial but increasingly sophisticated and innovative
technologies grows. A dynamic technology environment allows for
periodic upgrades and retrofits, supporting the re-occurring
nature of Convergint's revenues. And security and surveillance
are becoming more of a core business process, regardless of industry,
and as such Convergint has minimal customer or end market concentration.
Convergint's ratings are supported by a sizable, better than
$1.3 billion revenue base (up from approximately $800
million when we originally rated the company, in early 2018).
The sectors most exposed to the COVID-19 shock are those that are
most sensitive to consumer demand and sentiment. Convergint serves
a diversified base of customers across industries primarily in the U.S.
and Canada. Its exposure is relatively limited to the sectors hardest
hit by the crisis, such as retail, transportation, and
energy. Nevertheless, some of the smaller companies among
Convergint's base of 3,500 customers will face financial hardship,
and particularly challenged sectors such as oil and gas and airlines may
see an outright cessation in demand for projects. Convergint is
at risk due to the project-based nature of security installation
projects and the related lack of recurring, subscription-based
revenues that would otherwise provide cushion against job delays and cancellations.
Moody's views Convergint's liquidity as very good. A full,
preemptive drawdown under the company's $75 million revolver
in March has been paid off completely, while cash has built to a
very healthy $157 million as of June 30th. The company acted
quickly to reduce variable costs and suspended discretionary travel and
marketing expenses, thus preserving its modest, very-low-double-digit
EBITDA margins. Moody's expects free cash flow in excess
of $100 million in 2020. In an effort to conserve funds,
it has also reined in its historically active acquisition program,
and Moody's expects minimal acquisition activity for the remainder
of 2020. However, the revised outlook also takes into account
the expectation that Convergint will resume acquisition activity in 2021.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
A ratings upgrade may be considered upon the achievement of ongoing strong
revenue gains, margin expansion, and significant, sustained
deleveraging below 6.0 times. Also, given the aggressive
financial strategy implied by private equity ownership and an active acquisition
platform, a ratings upgrade would be considered upon demonstration
of restrained financial strategy, as evidenced by minimal dividend
distributions and balanced funding of acquisitions.
The ratings could be downgraded if Convergint experiences reversals in
an anticipated favorable revenue and margin trends, such that Moody's
expects debt-to-EBITDA leverage to drift up; if Moody's
expects free cash flow to turn negative; or if compliance with debt
covenants becomes challenged.
DG Investment Intermediate Holdings 2, Inc. (formerly Gopher
Sub Inc.; dba Convergint) is a service-based organization
that designs, installs, and maintains building systems,
with a focus in the areas of security systems, and with ancillary
services in fire alarm/notification and life safety. The corporate
entity was formed to facilitate Ares Management's early 2018 acquisition
of Convergint from another private equity sponsor. Moody's expects
the company to generate 2020 revenues of approximately $1.35
billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Kevin Stuebe
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Karen Nickerson
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653