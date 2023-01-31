Moody's affirms Cooper-Standard's CFR at Caa2, appends /LD to PDR following distressed exchange; outlook changed to stable

New York, January 31, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.'s (Cooper-Standard) corporate family rating (CFR) at Caa2 and the Probability of Default Rating at Caa2-PD, which is appended with the /LD designation to indicate a limited default stemming from the recently completed debt exchange. The /LD will be removed after three business days. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to new senior secured first lien notes maturing 2027 and a Caa3 rating to new secured third lien notes maturing 2027. Additionally, the Ca rating on the non-tendered senior unsecured notes maturing 2026 was affirmed. The outlook was changed to stable from negative. Finally, the Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was unchanged at SGL-4.

The rating actions follow Cooper-Standard's execution of a recent refinancing of its capital structure. The transaction was initiated by an exchange for the $400 million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 for $357 million of new secured notes maturing 2027. Moody's considers this debt exchange/refinancing as a distressed exchange, which is an event of default under Moody's definition. Additionally, for the roughly $43 million of 2026 unsecured notes that were not tendered for the new secured notes, all covenants were stripped and they are further subordinated with the additional layer of more senior debt. Concurrently, Cooper-Standard issued $580 million of new senior secured notes maturing 2027 to holders of the $400 million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026. Proceeds were used to fully repay the Term Loan due 2023 and the Secured Notes due 2024. Ratings on these instruments are not impacted at this time but will be withdrawn at a later date.

The affirmation of the Caa2 CFR and change in outlook to stable reflects Moody's expectation for continued weak operating results within an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment. Lingering supply chain issues, primarily due to semiconductor and parts shortages, are easing but continue to disrupt automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) production runs. Moody's expects that higher new vehicle volumes in 2023 will drive stronger earnings following a very weak 2022. Steady progress on cost recoveries with customers and falling inventory levels will also help ease the burden on still negative free cash flow. However, ongoing friction from higher labor and energy costs will continue to constrain margin improvement.

Further, the refinancing alleviates near-term debt maturity concerns and a potential liquidity strain, but total debt outstanding is essentially unchanged. Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow and the likely use of the PIK toggle option on the new debt instruments make meaningful de-levering unlikely over the next couple of years.

Governance considerations were a factor in this rating action as the debt restructuring has negative implications for creditors as it relates to financial strategy and risk management. Accordingly, Moody's changed Cooper-Standard's Credit Impact Score to CIS-5 from CIS-4, driven by the change in the Governance Issuer Profile Score to G-5 from G-4. Despite the refinancing and debt exchange, financial leverage remains very high considering the inherent cyclicality in the automotive industry. Additionally, Moody's believes that even the newly implemented capital structure will be untenable if the company employs the PIK option, cannot improve its weak margins and generate positive free cash flow.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.

....Senior Secured First Lien Notes, Assigned B3 (LGD2)

....Senior Secured Third Lien Notes, Assigned Caa3 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Caa2-PD /LD (/LD appended)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ca, to (LGD6) from (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cooper-Standard's ratings reflect very high leverage, weak returns and Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow. Margin erosion over the past several years highlights operating inefficiencies on lower, and uneven, vehicle production volumes as well as increasingly competitive end markets. Favorably, the company maintains solid market positions in sealing systems, fuel and brake delivery systems and fluid transfer systems where demand fundamentals are largely drivetrain agnostic. A product mix skewed towards SUVs/CUVs and light trucks, including content on top selling vehicle platforms, helps mitigate the competitive, highly fragmented nature in core end markets.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the steady recovery of automotive industry production will continue through most, if not all, of 2023 with supply chain disruptions gradually easing over the course of the year. The stable outlook also anticipates that operating efficiencies will modestly boost returns.

Cooper-Standard's SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating indicates weak liquidity with Moody's expectation for cash in the $100 million range and prolonged negative free cash flow. The $180 million asset-based lending facility (ABL) expiring March 2025 remains undrawn and should provide borrowing availability in the $150 million range over the next twelve months, with availability limited in part by financial covenant restrictions that Moody's expects to persist through 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be lowered with continued margin erosion and/or accelerated cash burn, further straining overall liquidity. Indications that the revised capital structure is unsustainable could also lead to negative rating actions. Conversely, the ratings could be upgraded with evidence of improving operating efficiencies leading to stronger returns and significant progress towards generating positive free cash flow, considering that the PIK options on the secured debt fall away in two years.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc. is a global automotive supplier of sealing and trim, fuel and brake delivery systems and fluid transfer systems. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $2.5 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Eric Greaser

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

