Moody's affirms Coopeuch's Baa1 rating, outlook changed to positive

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all of Coopeuch's ratings and assessments, including its Baa1 long-term global scale local and foreign currency deposit and foreign currency senior unsecured ratings and baa2 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA). The outlook was changed to positive, from stable. The rating agency also affirmed the cooperative's counterparty risk ratings and assessments at A3/Prime-2 and A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr), respectively.

The following ratings and assessments were affirmed:

Coopeuch

-Baseline credit assessment of baa2

-Adjusted baseline credit assessment of baa2

-Long-term global scale local currency deposit rating of Baa1, outlook to positive, from stable

-Short-term global scale local currency deposit rating of Prime-2

-Long-term global scale foreign currency deposit rating of Baa1, outlook to positive, from stable

-Short-term global scale foreign currency deposit rating of Prime-2

-Long-term counterparty risk assessment of A3(cr)

-Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-2(cr)

-Long-term global scale local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of A3

-Short-term global scale local and foreign currency counterparty risk ratings of Prime-2

-Long-term global scale foreign currency senior unsecured debt ratings of Baa1, outlook changed to positive, from stable

Outlook action:

-Outlook changed to positive, from stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to positive captures the strong asset quality, capital and profitability fundamentals maintained by Coopeuch following the economic crisis in 2020, which was supported by its granular loan book and disciplined risk management guidelines. At the same time, Coopeuch increased its holdings of liquid assets and enhanced its funding access. Moody's affirmation of all ratings and assessments assigned to Coopeuch also incorporates a historically sound capitalization and ample profitability, despite the higher credit costs incurred in 2020. Coopeuch is a small savings and loans cooperative that provides mainly retail loans to its members, which in turn provide low-cost funding and capital through monthly membership contributions, creating a mutually beneficial partnership.

Coopeuch's nonperforming loans fell to a record low 1.6% of gross loans as of March 2021, down from 3.1% in 2019, as borrowers benefitted from the proceeds from pension fund withdrawals to repay their debts. As members' payment behavior normalizes, Moody's expects an increase in nonperforming loans, which will, however, be mitigated by the cooperative's focus on payroll-deducted loans to civil servants, a feature that helps to mitigate delinquencies. Moreover, Coopeuch's buildup of reserves during the pandemic to 206% of nonperforming loans, up from 125% in December 2019, will help mitigate risks as state-aid wanes.

The cooperative's deep access to core funding already provides it stable and low-cost resources that reduces refinancing risks and supports ample margins on its core products. During 2020, members kept part of the proceeds from pension fund withdrawals with the cooperative, an effect that Moody's expects will only gradually dissipate as the cooperative continues to strengthen its product offering in order to better compete with larger commercial and state-owned banks in Chile. After a 45% increase in retail deposits in 2020, deposits represent 66% of liabilities as of March 2021, up from 59% in 2019.

A proposed new legislation will allow Coopeuch access to the Central Bank of Chile's discount window, which will boost its funding access in times of stress. The improvement in the liquidity profile, is also supported by Coopeuch's plans to maintain a higher stock of liquid assets in line with a clarification on a central bank directive for cooperatives. At 24.9% of tangible banking assets as of March 2021, liquid assets are now well above what was a low level when compared to peers, at 11% on average in 2017-19.

Capital is a key credit strength in Coopeuch's financial profile. The cooperative's tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted assets (RWAs), Moody's preferred measure of capitalization, remained at a solid 38.2% as of March 2021, with TCE increasing 7.7% year-over-year, resulting in an almost 60 basis point increase in its TCE/RWAs as of March 2021. The cooperative's dividend payout ratio, net of membership contributions, has averaged an adequate 50% of net income in the last three years.

The cooperative's profitability is ample, driven by a continued focus on higher-yielding consumer and mortgage loans to lower-income individuals. The cooperative's high operating expenses and high provisioning costs are nevertheless fully absorbed by a wide net interest margin (NIM). Coopeuch's efficiency will improve with increased automation and a larger use of online channels. During the first quarter of 2021, return on tangible assets increased to 4.83%, from 2.81% a year earlier, benefiting from a release of 27% of the provisions created during 2020, all the while maintaining a wide NIM of 9.42%.

Moody's assesses a moderate probability of government support for Coopeuch in times of stress, related to the very large number of individual associates (many of whom are low-income and public-sector employees) who keep their savings in the cooperative. As a result of government support, Coopeuch's ratings benefit from a one-notch uplift from its BCA of baa2. At the same time, Moody's assessment takes into consideration the fact that Coopeuch's deposits represent merely 0.8% of the Chilean banking system and are not systemically important.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

In line with the positive outlook, a contained increase in asset risks as loan payments normalize in the second semester of 2021, a stronger liquidity profile and the access to the central bank window would result in upward ratings pressure for Coopeuch.

Downward pressure on Coopeuch's ratings is more limited at this time, but would develop as a result of a substantial increase in risk appetite and as such a higher than expected deterioration in its asset risk metrics, which could lead to significant losses and hurt its capital.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

