Moody's affirms Coopeuch's Baa1 rating, outlook changed to positive

New York, June 25, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed all of Coopeuch's ratings and assessments, including its
Baa1 long-term global scale local and foreign currency deposit
and foreign currency senior unsecured ratings and baa2 Baseline Credit
Assessment (BCA). The outlook was changed to positive, from
stable. The rating agency also affirmed the cooperative's
counterparty risk ratings and assessments at A3/Prime-2 and A3(cr)/Prime-2(cr),
respectively.
The following ratings and assessments were affirmed:
Coopeuch
-Baseline credit assessment of baa2
-Adjusted baseline credit assessment of baa2
-Long-term global scale local currency deposit rating of
Baa1, outlook to positive, from stable
-Short-term global scale local currency deposit rating of
Prime-2
-Long-term global scale foreign currency deposit rating
of Baa1, outlook to positive, from stable
-Short-term global scale foreign currency deposit rating
of Prime-2
-Long-term counterparty risk assessment of A3(cr)
-Short-term counterparty risk assessment of Prime-2(cr)
-Long-term global scale local and foreign currency counterparty
risk ratings of A3
-Short-term global scale local and foreign currency counterparty
risk ratings of Prime-2
-Long-term global scale foreign currency senior unsecured
debt ratings of Baa1, outlook changed to positive, from stable
Outlook action:
-Outlook changed to positive, from stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The outlook change to positive captures the strong asset quality,
capital and profitability fundamentals maintained by Coopeuch following
the economic crisis in 2020, which was supported by its granular
loan book and disciplined risk management guidelines. At the same
time, Coopeuch increased its holdings of liquid assets and enhanced
its funding access. Moody's affirmation of all ratings and
assessments assigned to Coopeuch also incorporates a historically sound
capitalization and ample profitability, despite the higher credit
costs incurred in 2020. Coopeuch is a small savings and loans cooperative
that provides mainly retail loans to its members, which in turn
provide low-cost funding and capital through monthly membership
contributions, creating a mutually beneficial partnership.
Coopeuch's nonperforming loans fell to a record low 1.6%
of gross loans as of March 2021, down from 3.1% in
2019, as borrowers benefitted from the proceeds from pension fund
withdrawals to repay their debts. As members' payment behavior
normalizes, Moody's expects an increase in nonperforming loans,
which will, however, be mitigated by the cooperative's
focus on payroll-deducted loans to civil servants, a feature
that helps to mitigate delinquencies. Moreover, Coopeuch's
buildup of reserves during the pandemic to 206% of nonperforming
loans, up from 125% in December 2019, will help mitigate
risks as state-aid wanes.
The cooperative's deep access to core funding already provides it
stable and low-cost resources that reduces refinancing risks and
supports ample margins on its core products. During 2020,
members kept part of the proceeds from pension fund withdrawals with the
cooperative, an effect that Moody's expects will only gradually
dissipate as the cooperative continues to strengthen its product offering
in order to better compete with larger commercial and state-owned
banks in Chile. After a 45% increase in retail deposits
in 2020, deposits represent 66% of liabilities as of March
2021, up from 59% in 2019.
A proposed new legislation will allow Coopeuch access to the Central Bank
of Chile's discount window, which will boost its funding access
in times of stress. The improvement in the liquidity profile,
is also supported by Coopeuch's plans to maintain a higher stock
of liquid assets in line with a clarification on a central bank directive
for cooperatives. At 24.9% of tangible banking assets
as of March 2021, liquid assets are now well above what was a low
level when compared to peers, at 11% on average in 2017-19.
Capital is a key credit strength in Coopeuch's financial profile.
The cooperative's tangible common equity (TCE) to risk-weighted
assets (RWAs), Moody's preferred measure of capitalization,
remained at a solid 38.2% as of March 2021, with TCE
increasing 7.7% year-over-year, resulting
in an almost 60 basis point increase in its TCE/RWAs as of March 2021.
The cooperative's dividend payout ratio, net of membership
contributions, has averaged an adequate 50% of net income
in the last three years.
The cooperative's profitability is ample, driven by a continued
focus on higher-yielding consumer and mortgage loans to lower-income
individuals. The cooperative's high operating expenses and
high provisioning costs are nevertheless fully absorbed by a wide net
interest margin (NIM). Coopeuch's efficiency will improve
with increased automation and a larger use of online channels.
During the first quarter of 2021, return on tangible assets increased
to 4.83%, from 2.81% a year earlier,
benefiting from a release of 27% of the provisions created during
2020, all the while maintaining a wide NIM of 9.42%.
Moody's assesses a moderate probability of government support for
Coopeuch in times of stress, related to the very large number of
individual associates (many of whom are low-income and public-sector
employees) who keep their savings in the cooperative. As a result
of government support, Coopeuch's ratings benefit from a one-notch
uplift from its BCA of baa2. At the same time, Moody's
assessment takes into consideration the fact that Coopeuch's deposits
represent merely 0.8% of the Chilean banking system and
are not systemically important.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
In line with the positive outlook, a contained increase in asset
risks as loan payments normalize in the second semester of 2021,
a stronger liquidity profile and the access to the central bank window
would result in upward ratings pressure for Coopeuch.
Downward pressure on Coopeuch's ratings is more limited at this
time, but would develop as a result of a substantial increase in
risk appetite and as such a higher than expected deterioration in its
asset risk metrics, which could lead to significant losses and hurt
its capital.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in March 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1261354.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
