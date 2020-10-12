Moody's affirms Corelle Brands' Ba3 CFR; downgrades first lien term loan to Ba3

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Corelle Brands Holdings Inc.'s (Corelle Brands) Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). At the same time, Moody's downgraded the company's senior secured first lien term loan due 2024 to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook remains stable.

Today's ratings actions follows Corelle Brands' refinancing of its existing Corelle Brands $150 million and Instant Brands CAD $90 million asset based lending revolving (ABL) facilities (both unrated) with a new $250 million ABL facility due 2025 (unrated). In addition, the company will repay the remaining $75 million outstanding balance on its senior secured bridge term loan due 2021 (unrated) using cash on hand.

The ratings affirmation reflects that the transaction reduces Corelle Brands' financial leverage and addresses near term maturities. Moody's estimates the company's debt/EBITDA leverage at around 2.4x, pro forma for the transaction as of the last twelve months period (LTM) ending July 5, 2020, compared to 3.0x as of fiscal year end December 31, 2019. The reduction in financial leverage provides cushion within the company's rating to absorb further variation around operating results or a modest shareholder distribution given its private equity ownership.

The downgrade of the company's existing senior secured first lien term loan due 2024 is the result of the lower amount of subordinated debt in the capital structure because of the reduction of the unsecured seller notes due 2024 (unrated) to $100 million from $243 million, providing less loss absorption to the first lien debt under Moody's loss given default model.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: Corelle Brands Holdings Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD2)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: Corelle Brands Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed at Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed at Ba3-PD

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Corelle Brands Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Corelle Brands' Ba3 CFR broadly reflects the company's relatively modest revenue scale with annual revenue of around $1.0 billion, and its high degree of operational risks relative to the rated consumer durable universe. The legacy Corelle Brand's business operates in the cyclical and mature housewares category, and it's highly reliant on a single, specialized manufacturing facility for its namesake brand. An extended supply chain disruption from situations such as the coronavirus would adversely affect the company's revenue and EBITDA. During the coronavirus outbreak the company has seen heightened demand for product. The Company has focused on inventory management to drive cashflows after entering the year with high Instant Brands Inventory. On Corelle Brands there is an expected partial impact on sales due to the temporary closure of its production facilities in New York and Malaysia that were not deemed essential. These factors will drive short term revenue and earnings headwind in Q4, which will raise leverage slightly. Governance factors considers the company's ownership by a private equity sponsor, which increases the risks of shareholder friendly financial policies, however this is currently mitigated by the company's moderate financial leverage.

The rating is broadly supported by the company's moderate credit metrics highlighted by debt/EBITDA leverage that Moody's estimates at around 2.4x as of the last twelve months period (LTM) ending July 5, 2020, pro forma for the ABL refinancing transaction. The rating also reflects the company's well-recognized portfolio of housewares and small kitchen appliance brands, global footprint, and good diversification of its distribution channels. Moody's expects continued good consumer demand for kitchen electrics and housewares, because of ongoing stay at home and social distancing due to the coronavirus, will support top line growth in the high single digits, resulting in positive free cash flow in the $45-$55 million range over the next 12-18 months. Corelle Brands has good liquidity supported by Moody's expectation for positive free cash flows on an annual basis, access to the new $250 million ABL due 2025 ($25 million drawn at close), and lack of near-term maturities until its existing first lien term loan expires in 2024.

Environmental, Social and Governance considerations

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Moody's analysis has considered the effect on the performance of consumer durables from the current weak US economic activity and a gradual recovery for the coming months. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Social risk factors also consider the company is exposed to changes in consumer discretionary spending power and shifts in consumer spending trends such as food at-home and away from home.

Corelle Brands is moderately exposed to environmental risks. The company uses chemicals and other raw materials as part of its glass manufacturing process and is subject to various regulations regarding emissions, managing plant waste, solid waste disposal and remediation of contaminated sites. Although Corelle Brands is in compliance with the applicable environmental laws, a failure to adhere to these regulations could result in financial penalties and remediation costs. The company is exposed to challenges related to sourcing because the company's Instant Brands segment sources almost of its products from suppliers located outside the US, primarily China. An extended supply chain disruption from situations such as the coronavirus would adversely affect the company's revenue and EBITDA.

Governance considerations include Corelle Brands' ownership by private equity sponsor Cornell Capital, which risks of shareholder friendly financial policies. However, Moody's expects the company will continue to have relatively balanced financial policies evidenced by maintaining moderately conservative credit metrics. In addition, the company funded the Instant Brands acquisition mostly with equity, which supports a more conservative leverage profile than typical private equity owned firms.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will generate positive free cash flow, and that credit metrics will remain moderate with debt/EBITDA leverage at around 3.0x over the next 12-18 months. Moody's also anticipates the company will maintain good liquidity and relatively conservative financial policies.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company grows its size and scale while sustaining debt/EBITDA below 2.5x and EBIT/interest above 4.5x. Also, the company would be expected maintain at least good liquidity. Alternatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x, if liquidity weakens following free cash flow failing to materialize as anticipated or the ABLs are drawn more than expected. Also, declining sales including for the Instant Pot, or if the company's financial strategies become more aggressive, including undertaking a large debt-financed acquisition or dividend distribution, could also lead to a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1060509. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Rosemont, IL, Corelle Brands Holdings Inc. ("Corelle Brands") manufactures, designs and markets dinnerware, bakeware, kitchen tools, range-top cookware, storage and cutlery products. In March 2019, the company acquired Instant Brands, manufacturer of the Instant Pot line of products. Following the acquisition, the company's most notable brands include Corelle, Pyrex, Corningware, OLFA, Snapware, Visions, Chicago Cutlery, and Instant Pot. The company markets its products primarily in the US, Canada, and Asia-Pacific region and sells into several channels including mass merchants, department stores, specialty retailers and the Internet, among others. Corelle Brands was acquired by Cornell Capital in May 2017. Annual revenue is around $1.0 billion.

