Moody's affirms Corporate Office Properties' Baa3 rating, outlook stable

New York, January 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed the Baa3 issuer rating and Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating of Corporate Office Properties, L.P., the main operating subsidiary of Corporate Office Properties Trust. The rating outlook remains stable.

The ratings affirmation reflects Corporate Office Properties' unique operating platform focused on mission critical defense and cybersecurity locations, solid portfolio occupancy, low secured debt levels, strong fixed charge coverage, and good liquidity with minimal debt maturities prior to 2026. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Corporate Office Properties' sound operating performance combined with contribution from leased development projects will drive gradual improvement in its leverage profile.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Corporate Office Properties, L.P.

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa3

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Corporate Office Properties, L.P.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating affirmation reflects Corporate Office Properties' unique operating platform and high-quality assets as its portfolio is concentrated on defense and cybersecurity locations that support missions critical to U.S. national security. The REIT's niche focus in this segment of the office market has historically led to higher tenant retention as compared with its traditional office peers. Additional credit strengths include a mostly unencumbered property portfolio, strong fixed charge coverage and good liquidity with minimal debt maturities until 2026.

Key credit challenges include geographic concentration in the Greater Baltimore/Washington, D.C. region and significant tenant exposure to the US Government, which comprised 37% of Corporate Office Properties' annualized rental revenue for 3Q22. The REIT's leverage, as measured by Net Debt/EBITDA, is also modestly high for the existing rating category at 6.8x for LTM 3Q22 although it is 5.7x adjusted for leased development projects. Corporate Office Properties also has some larger vacancies in its regional office portfolio (regional office comprises 10% of annualized rental revenue) which will be challenging to lease up in the current macro environment and a historically large appetite for development.

Corporate Office Properties maintains good liquidity. As of 3Q22, the REIT had $273 million outstanding on its unsecured revolver, which it renewed in October with a new $600 million revolver that matures in October 2026 plus two six-month extension options. The REIT also obtained a $125 million term loan, using proceeds to pay off an existing $100 million maturity. Additionally, in Dec 2022 and Jan 2023 Corporate Office Properties closed on a new joint venture with Blackstone in which it sold a 90% interest in data center shells that raised about $250 million of proceeds that provides equity capital needed to fund its development pipeline. Moody's also notes that the REIT has minimal debt maturities until 2026 and a mostly unencumbered property portfolio that enhance financial flexibility.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Corporate Office Properties' sound operating performance combined with contribution from leased development projects will drive gradual improvement in its leverage profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward ratings movement would be predicated upon maintaining effective leverage closer to 40%, net debt to EBITDA below 6x with sustainability and fixed charge at or above 3.5x. Maintaining portfolio occupancy in the same-store portfolio (at or above 92%) would also be required for an upgrade.

Ratings pressure would likely result from any material reduction in the size of the unencumbered asset pool, effective leverage above 55%, net debt to EBITDA approaching 7.0x, as well as fixed charge coverage falling below 2.5x. Any significant slowdown in leasing up vacancy in the portfolio and development pipeline would also be viewed negatively.

Corporate Office Properties Trust [NYSE: OFC] is an office real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Columbia, MD that focuses primarily on serving the specialized requirements of U.S. government agencies and defense contractors engaged in defense information technology and national security-related activities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

