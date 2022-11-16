Moody's affirms Corteva's A3 ratings

New York, November 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the A3 Issuer rating, A3 Senior Unsecured Notes and Prime-2 ratings of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (d/b/a Corteva Agriscience; "Corteva") reflecting its leading positions in seeds and agricultural chemicals, strong credit metrics and a management that is adhering to conservative financial policies. The outlook is stable.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

....Issuer Rating, Affirmed A3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Corteva's A3 rating reflects its (i) leading market positions in genetically modified ("GMO") and hybrid ("non-GMO") seeds and agricultural chemicals; (ii) strong distribution and farmer relationships globally; and (iii) its growing technology portfolio and robust product pipeline. Corteva is the largest pure-play seed and crop protection company in the world, with a management team that has extensive experience in these markets. Corteva is benefiting from its latest generation of GMO seeds that are integrated with specific blends of agricultural chemicals creating a technological advantage and providing tangible benefits to farmers. The best example is Corteva's Enlist E3Â® soybean seeds, which have taken substantial market share in the U.S. over the past 3 years. Sales are likely to increase in other countries that allow farmers to plant GMO seeds as weed resistance to glyphosate (the largest broad spectrum herbicide sold globally) increases.

The positives are tempered by weather related exposure to acreage planted, as well as the extreme seasonality of the business, much of which is due to the concentration in seeds and the geographic concentration in North America. Since the majority of seed sales occur in the first half of the year and payments are not due until after the harvest, working capital usually increases significantly in the first quarter, followed by relatively modest increases in the second and third quarters, resulting in a seasonal working capital build of about $3.0-$4.0 billion. The majority of these borrowings are repaid in fourth quarter when cash is collected. Competition in seeds is intense as producers introduce new GMO and hybrid seeds every year that reportedly contain new advantages for farmers, but adoption rates are usually slow, especially if the advantages are not that significant, providing some protection for the companies with larger market shares.

Corteva's LTM credit metrics as of September 30, 2022 are very strong with Debt/EBITDA of 1.3x and Retained Cash Flow ("RCF")/Debt of 45%. Metrics are expected to weaken over the next year or two as Moody's believes that management will want to utilize the financial flexibility to them at the A3 rating. Moody's expects that management will keep leverage at or below 2.0x and RCF/Debt above 35% most of the time. Metrics may rise above these levels for short periods of time due to adverse weather, crop or market conditions.

Corteva's credit rating also includes litigation risk related to PFAS chemicals. Corteva is one of three companies related to the former E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company that are facing thousands of lawsuits claiming damage from these "forever" chemicals. The Chemours Company (Ba3 stable) is also one of these three companies, currently produces PFAS chemicals and has provided an indemnification to both Corteva and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (Baa1 stable) for these liabilities. In January 2021, these three companies announced an agreement to share the first $4 billion of large settlements related to these liabilities. Corteva's liability under this agreement is contractually capped at roughly $600 million, Moody's believes that Corteva and DuPont will provide additional support to Chemours if its ultimate PFAS liabilities greatly exceed the $4 billion agreement. This agreement also set up a $1 billion escrow account to handle future large settlements and will be funded by all three companies through 2025.

Corteva has an excellent liquidity profile supported by a roughly $2.3 billion cash and marketable securities balance, the expectation for at least $1.5 billion of free cash flow over the next four quarters and access to over $5.5 billion from committed credit facilities. This liquidity provides strong support for its Prime-2 rating. Corteva has 3 committed credit facilities a $500 million 364 day facility, a $2 billion facility due in 2025 and a $3 billion facility due in 2027. The company had roughly $1.4 billion of commercial paper outstanding at September 30. 2022. The credit facilities contain a financial covenant that limits total debt/capitalization at 0.60x, the current metric is well below that level and Moody's expects Corteva to remain in compliance over the next 12-18 months

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that Corteva will continue to grow earnings in 2023 and that metrics will remain solidly supportive of the rating. It also assumes that management will utilize the financial flexibility that it has at the A3 rating to pursue acquisitions or investments that will provide complementary technologies that enhance future growth.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's is unlikely to consider an upgrade to the ratings due to management's financial priorities and uncertainty over the extent of PFAS liabilities at Chemours. However, if management changes its financial policies to ensure that adjusted leverage remains consistently below 1.5x and RDF/Debt is consistently above 50%. An upgrade would also be contingent on management maintaining very strong liquidity to support the seasonal working capital requirements. Moody's would consider a downgrade if balance sheet leverage were to rise and remain consistently in the 2.4-2.6x range or RCF/TD was sustained below 30%, while lacking good visibility to relatively quick recovery. A material weakening of liquidity could also pressure the ratings.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Corteva Inc., headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, is one of the largest Agricultural Chemicals companies, with leading positions in, and a robust pipeline for, seeds, traits and crop protection chemicals, along with an emerging presence in biologics. Revenues are roughly $17 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Joseph Princiotta

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



John Rogers

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Karen Nickerson

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

