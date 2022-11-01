Moody's affirms Costco's Aa3 senior unsecured rating

New York, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Costco Wholesale Corporation's ("Costco") Aa3 senior unsecured rating. The outlook remains stable.

"The rating affirmation recognizes Costco's strong governance with balanced financial strategies and its superior execution ability resulting in a very strong quantitative credit profile," Moody's Vice President Mickey Chadha stated. "Costco's strong operating performance in the face of cost pressures, inflationary and macro-economic headwinds is a testament to the resiliency of its membership/warehouse business model. The company has also augmented its successful North American business with a measured expansion internationally with membership continuing to expand and renewal rates remaining high", Chadha further stated.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Costco Wholesale Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Aa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Costco Wholesale Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Costco's Aa3 rating reflects its conservative and predictable financial strategies which support low leverage and strong liquidity. The company relies on special dividends using excess cash as the main form of shareholder returns. The rating also recognizes Costco's position as the leading warehouse club operator in North America, with a destination grocery business that drives significant store traffic, an annuity-like membership model, a solid performing international presence and a complementary e-commerce business. Additional drivers of the rating include Costco's world class operating capability and its strong liquidity.

Despite a low-margin business model, with margins much lower than competitors such as Walmart, Inc. ("Walmart"), Costco continues to generate strong operating profits and cash flow. Costco's gross margin was pressured due to inflation in the fiscal year ending August 28, 2022 but its EBIT margin held steady at 3.4% primarily due to leveraging increased sales which grew a strong 15.8% for the year and the ceasing of incremental wages related to COVID-19. Moody's expects Costco to continue to set the pace in this segment against Walmart's Sam's Club and BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc., outperforming both by most measurements. Moody's also expects Costco to continue to compete effectively with competitors such as The Kroger Co., and Albertsons Companies, Inc. Costco's credit metrics, despite the impact of special dividends on retained cash flow, continue to be very strong. At August 28, 2022, debt/EBITDA was 1.1 times and EBIT/interest was 36.7 times. Although Moody's expects some weakening in metrics due to margin pressures, debt/EBITDA will remain below 1.5 times for fiscal 2023.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Costco will maintain a conservative financial profile managing shareholder distributions such that it continues to maintain its strong credit metrics and liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance remains strong and demonstrates enduring resiliency in the face of increasing competition, Costco maintains a clearly articulated, conservative and predictable financial policy, its long-term strategy remains consistent and liquidity remains strong.

Ratings could be downgraded if financial policy becomes more aggressive and less-predictable such that debt/EBITDA is sustained above 1.75x, or international expansion becomes challenged, or a significantly-weaker quantitative credit profile were to result due to weaker operating performance, or if liquidity weakens, or if there is a meaningful shift in either corporate strategy or corporate governance such that credit quality were to suffer.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356421. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Issaquah, Washington, Costco Wholesale Corporation is a leading warehouse membership club retailer with annual revenue around $227 billion. As of August 28, 2022, the company operated 838 warehouses worldwide.

