Moody's affirms Council of Europe Development Bank's Aa1 ratings and the outlook remains stable

Paris, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
affirmed the Council of Europe Development Bank's (CEB) senior unsecured
and long-term issuer ratings at Aa1. Concurrently,
the CEB's senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) programme
and senior unsecured shelf ratings have been affirmed at (P)Aa1 and its
short-term commercial paper rating has been affirmed at P-1.
The outlook remains stable.
The key drivers for affirming the Aa1 rating and maintaining the stable
outlook are:
(1) Capital adequacy balances the risks associated with CEB's high
leverage against its strong asset quality and performance;
(2) Liquidity buffers remain robust and CEB has strong access to funding
(3) Despite low levels of callable capital, we see CEB's members
as having a strong ability and non-contractual willingness to support.
RATINGS RATIONALE
RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aa1 RATING AND STABLE OUTLOOK
FIRST DRIVER: CAPITAL ADEQUANCY BALANCES THE RISKS OF HIGH LEVERAGE
AGAINST STRONG ASSET QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE
The CEB's high leverage ratio remains a key constraint on the rating.
After declining steadily between 2008 and 2018, CEB's leverage
ratio has picked up again over the past two years. Leverage stood
at 622% in 2020, up from 580% in 2019 and 527%
in 2018. Over the past couple of years, the increase in leverage
was driven by the robust expansion in the loan portfolio, especially
in 2020 given CEB's response to the pandemic shock. Meanwhile,
useable equity has expanded, but at a modest pace given pressures
on profitability. Moving forward, leverage will likely stabilize
at these higher levels, especially given our expectations for somewhat
lower profitability.
High leverage is counterbalanced by very strong asset quality and performance.
The pandemic shock has not had a material impact on the credit quality
of the development-related assets portfolio, with the weighted
average borrower rating stable at Baa3. CEB's preferred creditor
status provides additional comfort over asset quality.
Finally, CEB's track record of asset performance remains outstanding,
with only one reported non-performing loan since the bank's
inception. In the European MDB space, only Eurofima and the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and European Stability Mechanism
(ESM) have similar asset quality track records.
SECOND DRIVER: ROBUST LIQUIDITY BUFFERS AND STRONG ACCESS TO FUNDING
CEB's liquidity position and access to funding remain very strong.
CEB has a large liquid assets portfolio of €8.4 billion at
the end of 2020. Liquid assets rated A2 or higher (which we consider
in our calculations of availability of liquid resources) would cover close
to 130% of net cash outflows in the next 18 months under a stress
scenario.
Access to financial markets is also very strong. Since the outbreak
of the pandemic, the bank has been able to tap the debt markets
on a regular basis, and at favourable rates, providing yet
another successful test to CEB's access to funding in turbulent
times after the euro area sovereign debt crisis. CEB's investor
base is diversified, both in terms of institution type and geography.
CEB is included in the ECB quantitative easing programme and its bonds
are included in its purchasing programme along with those of other European
MDBs.
THIRD DRIVER: CONTRACTUAL SUPPORT IS RELATIVELY WEAK, BUT
NON-CONTRACTUAL MEMBER SUPPORT IS STRONG
CEB's strength of contractual support is relatively low in the Aaa-Aa1
peer group, as measured by the ratio of callable capital over debt
stock; in 2020, this stood at 21%, which is the
second lowest level in this rating cohort (on top of three Aaa-Aa2
rated MDBs with no callable capital).
However, in our view, non-contractual support from
shareholders is high, as reflected in the track record of capital
increases and other forms of financial support, such as support
to trust funds. CEB's social mandate has been increasingly
important for member states prior to the coronavirus crisis, and
the pandemic has actually intensified the importance of its role,
especially given the bank's expertise in healthcare related financing
and support to local governments. While it is not our base case,
one risk to the relevance of CEB for shareholders relates to the very
marked increase in EU programmes as part of Next Generation EU.
CEB's involvement in InvestEU, the successor of the European
Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), in place since 2015 and exclusively
in the hands of the EIB, further demonstrates the strategic importance
of the bank. InvestEU will benefit from an EU guarantee and will
likely be implemented from the second half of 2021.
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS
Environmental risks are not material for CEB's rating. CEB's activities
are increasingly focusing on climate change, encouraging the development
of mitigation and adaptation measures. However, environmental
risks to its development asset portfolio are limited as we do not generally
see such risks as being prominent in the region.
Social risks are not material for the CEB's rating, amid the relative
social and political stability within its member states and the diversification
of its portfolio. CEB's mandate focuses on implementing socially
orientated investment projects in favour of social cohesion, but
social risks are contained.
CEB's sound governance framework is illustrated by its prudent risk management
policies, and high standard governance principles, as illustrated
by our "+1" adjustment for quality of management.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING UP
Sustained, material improvements in leverage metrics that move them
closer to the three-year Aaa median of 2.88x would exert
upward pressure on the Aa1 rating, as would stronger contractual
support metrics and weighted average shareholder ratings.
WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING DOWN
A material and sudden deterioration in the asset quality and performance
of the loan portfolio of CEB would put downward pressure on the rating.
In addition, if leverage were to rise materially from present levels
or if there were indications of declining shareholder support for CEB
this would also exert downward pressure upon the Aa1 rating.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development
Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October
2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Sarah Carlson, CFA
Senior Vice President
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alejandro Olivo
MD-Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454