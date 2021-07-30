Moody's affirms Council of Europe Development Bank's Aa1 ratings and the outlook remains stable

Paris, July 30, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Council of Europe Development Bank's (CEB) senior unsecured and long-term issuer ratings at Aa1. Concurrently, the CEB's senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) programme and senior unsecured shelf ratings have been affirmed at (P)Aa1 and its short-term commercial paper rating has been affirmed at P-1. The outlook remains stable.

The key drivers for affirming the Aa1 rating and maintaining the stable outlook are:

(1) Capital adequacy balances the risks associated with CEB's high leverage against its strong asset quality and performance;

(2) Liquidity buffers remain robust and CEB has strong access to funding

(3) Despite low levels of callable capital, we see CEB's members as having a strong ability and non-contractual willingness to support.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE AFFIRMATION OF THE Aa1 RATING AND STABLE OUTLOOK

FIRST DRIVER: CAPITAL ADEQUANCY BALANCES THE RISKS OF HIGH LEVERAGE AGAINST STRONG ASSET QUALITY AND PERFORMANCE

The CEB's high leverage ratio remains a key constraint on the rating. After declining steadily between 2008 and 2018, CEB's leverage ratio has picked up again over the past two years. Leverage stood at 622% in 2020, up from 580% in 2019 and 527% in 2018. Over the past couple of years, the increase in leverage was driven by the robust expansion in the loan portfolio, especially in 2020 given CEB's response to the pandemic shock. Meanwhile, useable equity has expanded, but at a modest pace given pressures on profitability. Moving forward, leverage will likely stabilize at these higher levels, especially given our expectations for somewhat lower profitability.

High leverage is counterbalanced by very strong asset quality and performance. The pandemic shock has not had a material impact on the credit quality of the development-related assets portfolio, with the weighted average borrower rating stable at Baa3. CEB's preferred creditor status provides additional comfort over asset quality.

Finally, CEB's track record of asset performance remains outstanding, with only one reported non-performing loan since the bank's inception. In the European MDB space, only Eurofima and the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) and European Stability Mechanism (ESM) have similar asset quality track records.

SECOND DRIVER: ROBUST LIQUIDITY BUFFERS AND STRONG ACCESS TO FUNDING

CEB's liquidity position and access to funding remain very strong. CEB has a large liquid assets portfolio of €8.4 billion at the end of 2020. Liquid assets rated A2 or higher (which we consider in our calculations of availability of liquid resources) would cover close to 130% of net cash outflows in the next 18 months under a stress scenario.

Access to financial markets is also very strong. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the bank has been able to tap the debt markets on a regular basis, and at favourable rates, providing yet another successful test to CEB's access to funding in turbulent times after the euro area sovereign debt crisis. CEB's investor base is diversified, both in terms of institution type and geography. CEB is included in the ECB quantitative easing programme and its bonds are included in its purchasing programme along with those of other European MDBs.

THIRD DRIVER: CONTRACTUAL SUPPORT IS RELATIVELY WEAK, BUT NON-CONTRACTUAL MEMBER SUPPORT IS STRONG

CEB's strength of contractual support is relatively low in the Aaa-Aa1 peer group, as measured by the ratio of callable capital over debt stock; in 2020, this stood at 21%, which is the second lowest level in this rating cohort (on top of three Aaa-Aa2 rated MDBs with no callable capital).

However, in our view, non-contractual support from shareholders is high, as reflected in the track record of capital increases and other forms of financial support, such as support to trust funds. CEB's social mandate has been increasingly important for member states prior to the coronavirus crisis, and the pandemic has actually intensified the importance of its role, especially given the bank's expertise in healthcare related financing and support to local governments. While it is not our base case, one risk to the relevance of CEB for shareholders relates to the very marked increase in EU programmes as part of Next Generation EU.

CEB's involvement in InvestEU, the successor of the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), in place since 2015 and exclusively in the hands of the EIB, further demonstrates the strategic importance of the bank. InvestEU will benefit from an EU guarantee and will likely be implemented from the second half of 2021.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Environmental risks are not material for CEB's rating. CEB's activities are increasingly focusing on climate change, encouraging the development of mitigation and adaptation measures. However, environmental risks to its development asset portfolio are limited as we do not generally see such risks as being prominent in the region.

Social risks are not material for the CEB's rating, amid the relative social and political stability within its member states and the diversification of its portfolio. CEB's mandate focuses on implementing socially orientated investment projects in favour of social cohesion, but social risks are contained.

CEB's sound governance framework is illustrated by its prudent risk management policies, and high standard governance principles, as illustrated by our "+1" adjustment for quality of management.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING UP

Sustained, material improvements in leverage metrics that move them closer to the three-year Aaa median of 2.88x would exert upward pressure on the Aa1 rating, as would stronger contractual support metrics and weighted average shareholder ratings.

WHAT COULD MOVE THE RATING DOWN

A material and sudden deterioration in the asset quality and performance of the loan portfolio of CEB would put downward pressure on the rating. In addition, if leverage were to rise materially from present levels or if there were indications of declining shareholder support for CEB this would also exert downward pressure upon the Aa1 rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Multilateral Development Banks and Other Supranational Entities Methodology published in October 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1232238. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

