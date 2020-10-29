Moody's affirms County of San Diego, CA's issuer rating at Aaa; outlook remains stable

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has affirmed County of San Diego, CA's Aaa issuer rating, Aa1 ratings on its $231.4 million outstanding lease revenue bonds and certificates of participation (COPs), and Aa2 ratings on its $456.0 million outstanding pension obligation bonds (POBs). At the same time, Moody's assigned Aa1 ratings to the county's $21.7 million Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2020A (Tax-Exempt) (County Administration Center Waterfront Park) and $23.7 million Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2020B (Federally Taxable) (Cedar and Kettner Development). The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Aaa issuer rating is equivalent to what would be the county's general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) bond rating and reflects the county's robust and diverse tax base, above-average resident wealth measures, and strong financial profile. The rating also incorporates the county's proactive and conservative management with demonstrated commitment to ensure fiscal stability. The rating also considers the county's low debt and OPEB burden and manageable pension liabilities.

The Aa1 ratings on the county's lease revenue bonds and COPs are one notch lower than the county's Aaa issuer rating, reflecting both the absence of California general obligation (GO) bond security features, which provide uplift to the GO rating, and the weaker legal structure of standard abatement leases, despite the "more essential" nature of pledged assets. The proposed 2020 Refunding COPs Series 2020A and 2020B will not be secured by a debt service reserve fund, which is a negative credit factor. However, this negative credit factor is mitigated by the fact that the county has several unencumbered assets with a total estimated value exceeding $278.9 million that can be substituted as leased assets for these COPs in the occurrence of an abatement event.

The Aa2 rating on the county's pension obligations bonds is two notches lower than the county's issuer rating, reflecting the lack of strong legal features of California GO Bonds as well as the additional risks to creditors from the county's finances and operations. The POBs are unsecured debt paid by general operating revenues. The notching also reflects the relatively poor performance of POBs in Chapter 9 bankruptcies compared to other types of municipal obligations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the county will maintain a sound financial position, its tax base will continue to be robust, and its pension burden will remain manageable. The outlook also reflects our expectation that the county will navigate through economic and financial impacts caused by the coronavirus without materially impacting its long-term credit quality.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- N/A

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Prolonged economic weakness resulting in material deterioration of the tax base, resident wealth or economic diversity

- Significant narrowing of reserves and liquidity

- Ineffective cost controls resulting in persistent structural imbalance

- Inability to manage pension costs

LEGAL SECURITY

The county's issuer rating is equivalent to what would be the county's general obligation unlimited tax bond rating. In California, local government general obligation bonds are secured by a dedicated, voter-approved property tax, which is restricted for use to the related bonds' debt service and therefore largely insulated from any operational challenges of the municipality. Security is also enhanced by a statutory lien.

The Refunding Certificates of Participation, Series 2020A (County Administrative Center Waterfront Park) and Series 2020B (Cedar and Kettner Development) are secured by base rental payments received by the San Diego County Capital Asset Leasing Corporation from the county under two Facility Leases. The base rental payments are payable by the county from its general fund for the right of the county to use and occupy certain leased properties. The lease property securing Series 2020A is the North Coastal Live Well Health Center that houses Health and Human Services functions, with a net book value of $23.5 million. The lease properties securing Series 2020B consists of the Fallbrook Branch Library, the Imperial Beach Branch Library and the Pine Valley Fire Station, with a total net book value of $27.0 million. The legal provisions of the COPs include that the county will maintain "all risk" insurance against loss or damage to the related leased properties, as applicable, including flood, but excluding earthquake, as well as rental interruption insurance for 24 months.

The county's outstanding COPs and lease revenue bonds are also secured by lease payments made by the county for use and occupancy of various leased assets which we view "more essential". Lease rental payments are payable from any source of legally available funds of the county.

The county's pension obligation bonds are also payable from any source of legally available funds of the county, including but not limited to amounts held in its general fund. The county's obligation to make all POB payments of interest and principal are imposed by law and are absolute and unconditional.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds of the Refunding COPs Series 2020A will refund the county's outstanding Certificates of Participation (County Administration Center Waterfront Park) (Series 2011).

Proceeds of the Refunding COPs Series 2020B will refund the county's Certificates of Participation (2012 Cedar and Kettner Development Project) (Series 2012).

PROFILE

San Diego County is the southernmost major metropolitan area in the State of California (Aa2 stable). The county covers 4,261 square miles, extending 70 miles along the Pacific Coast from the Mexican border to Orange County (Aa1 stable), and inland 75 miles to Imperial County (A1). Riverside County (Aa3 stable) and Orange County form the northern boundary. With a population of nearly 3.4 million, San Diego County is the second most populous county in California and the fifth largest county by population in the nation.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the lease ratings was Lease, Appropriation, Moral Obligation and Comparable Debt of US State and Local Governments published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1102364. The principal methodology used in the long-term issuer rating was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1230443. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

