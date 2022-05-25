Moody's affirms Covanta's Ba3 CFR and downgrades senior unsecured debt to B2; outlook to negative

New York, May 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed Covanta Holding Corporation's ("Covanta") Ba3 corporate family rating, Ba3-PD probability of default rating and the Ba1 rating on its senior secured debt. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded Covanta's senior unsecured debt rating to B2 from B1. Moody's also changed the outlook to negative from stable.

The change in outlook to negative reflects higher financial risk associated with Covanta's exposure to volatile wholesale energy prices and related hedging margin requirements, which pose liquidity risks, also considering Covanta's modest readily available cash on hand. Covanta also has high debt leverage above 7x, which limits its financial flexibility. A sharp increase in power prices correlated with rising natural gas prices has materially increased the company's margin requirements on its hedged book and led Covanta to seek additional debt to shore up liquidity. Accordingly, the company plans to increase its revolver size to $600 million, from $440 million, of which $135 million was available as of May 20, 2022.

Moody's understands the credit agreement allows for providing lien-based security to hedge counterparties, which is among the company's initiatives to alleviate collateral posting requirements in cash and/or letters of credit. Moody's notes that converting any hedge counterparties to a lien-based security would dilute the security for the existing senior secured lender group, if Covanta were unable to perform on its energy supply obligations.

The downgrade of the senior unsecured debt to B2, two notches below the CFR, reflects the increase in the revolver size and Moody's expectation of a shift in Covanta's go-forward capital structure with the likelihood of an increase in senior secured debt. The B2 rating incorporates a one-notch downward override under Moody's loss-given-default analysis.

The following rating actions were taken:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Covanta Holding Corporation

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD2)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Covanta Holding Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: National Finance Authority, NH

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Niagara Area Development Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Pennsylvania Economic Dev. Fin. Auth.

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Virginia Small Business Financing Authority

....Senior Unsecured Revenue Bonds, Downgraded to B2 (LGD5) from B1 (LGD5)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Covanta Holding Corporation

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Covanta Holding Corporation

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The affirmation of the Ba3 CFR reflects Covanta's high proportion of stable waste volumes (about 70% revenue), underpinned by long term contracts that provide a recurring revenue base, which helps to offset the volatility from its commodity revenues (energy/power and recycled metals). Favorable fundamentals and pricing in Covanta's waste market should drive steady revenue growth, aided by higher prices with improving demand in its power markets, and support an improvement in credit metrics into 2023. As a result, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to fall towards a still high 6x over the next year, based on expectations of debt reduction beyond mandatory amortization and improving EBITDA.

Covanta's waste operations are supported by strategically located infrastructure of waste-to-energy ("WtE") facilities and transfer stations that make it well-positioned to benefit from growing demand for its services amid rising landfill disposal costs. Cash flow will rely on higher contract renewal pricing in the company's US domestic waste market as well as improved commodity prices (both energy and metals) in recent months. Covanta's near-term plan to carve out its European power assets eliminates the prospect of future cash flows from those assets. Moody's continues to view the merchant power market as challenging, noting that energy and recycled metals prices will remain volatile.

Moody's expects Covanta to maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months, with modest unrestricted cash balances and access to the upsized committed credit facility ($600 million) offsetting weak cash flow in the near term. Free cash flow will be constrained in the near term by cash collateral requirements for out of the money hedge positions. The highly contracted waste revenue, along with favorable pricing and stable plant operating performance, should drive positive free cash flow (cash flow from operations after dividends and capital expenditures) in 2023. The company had $42 million of unrestricted cash at December 31, 2021, with the majority held by international subsidiaries and not readily available for near-term liquidity needs. The company is subject to a springing first lien net leverage covenant, tested if revolver borrowings exceed 35% of the facility size. Moody's expects Covanta to remain in compliance.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with weakening liquidity or if Covanta's key credit metrics fail to improve from current levels, including no clear progress of a steady decline in leverage towards 6x. A deterioration in the waste or power market dynamics, resulting in a contraction in revenue or margins and/or higher cash flow volatility could also lead to a downgrade. Meaningful debt funded acquisitions or shareholder friendly initiatives that weaken the metrics could also drive downwards rating pressure.

The ratings could be upgraded if Covanta mitigates financial, market and operational risk such that its revenue and cash flow increase meaningfully and become more consistent and predictable, or if debt is materially reduced. Stronger metrics, including EBIT margin sustained above 10% and debt-to-EBITDA expected to remain below 4x, could also lead to an upgrade. The maintenance of good liquidity would also be a prerequisite for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/54482. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, Covanta Holding Corporation is one of the world's largest developers, owners and operators of waste management infrastructure with 41 waste-to-energy (WtE) projects. Waste and services represented approximately 70% of consolidated revenues as of December 31, 2021, while electricity and steam represented 20% and the remainder came from recycled metals and other businesses. Covanta's total revenue approximated $2.1 billion as of the same period.

Covanta is a portfolio company of EQT Investors (EQT), a private equity firm, which has approximately €71 billion of assets under management in 2021.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

