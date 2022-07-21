Moody's affirms Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc (The) at Ba2; changes outlook to negative from stable

London, July 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed the Ba2 underlying rating of GBP407.2 million of index-linked senior secured bonds due 2040 (the Bonds) issued by Coventry and Rugby Hospital Company Plc (The) (CRHC). The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's change in outlook reflects the Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust's (CWPT) issuance of a notice to the Security Trustee under the terms of a Direct Agreement of its intention to issue a partial termination notice under the project agreement (PA) with CRHC (the Notice). The Notice is solely in relation to CWPT's portion of the overall project, being the mental health unit, and the PA with University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust (UHC) in relation to the main acute hospital is not impacted by the Notice. CWPT's payments comprises around 8% of overall CRHC project revenue.

The rating affirmation reflects that even in a downside scenario where CWPT proceeds to terminate its portion of the PA but pays no termination compensation, CRHC can still meet its debt service payments. However, under this downside scenario, CRHC will need to utilize trapped cash and other reserve account balances. In addition, CRHC's financial metrics would significantly weaken.

The negative outlook reflects uncertainty around the amount of termination compensation payable by CWPT under the terms of the PA, resulting in uncertainty around the project's long term financial position, should CWPT terminate its portion of the PA.

The Ba2 rating reflects as positives (1) CRHC's long-term PA with UHC, which provides predictable and stable availability-based revenues and (2) a range of creditor protections included within CRHC's financing structure.

The Ba2 rating reflects the following credit weaknesses (1) if the Notice under the Direct Agreement partially terminates the project agreement it could lead to a deterioration in projected financial metrics, (2) ongoing fire protection remediation works at UHC's acute hospital site, albeit they are substantially complete, (3) CRHC's weak financial metrics with Moody's minimum and average debt service coverage ratios (DSCRs) of 1.02x and 1.15x, respectively, (4) an uneven DSCR profile, the smoothing of which is partly dependent on CRHC's use of contractual cash reserving and (5) a medical equipment services (MES) delivery obligation that is moderately riskier than for comparable issuers.

In October 2020, CWPT claimed that the entire mental health unit was unavailable. CWPT claimed that the site did not comply with the PA's safety condition because of non-compliant fire doors. Accordingly, CWPT applied 100% payment deductions and awarded very high monthly SFPs, in excess of PA default thresholds for the mental health unit.

In December 2021 CRHC and CWPT entered into a standstill agreement and agreed to begin adjudication proceedings. In May 2022 an adjudication concluded that upheld the application of SFPs. In June 2022 CWPT issued its Notice under the Direct Agreement of its intention to terminate the PA on the basis that the PA's SFP threshold for CWPT termination had been breached. CRHC is currently obtaining legal advice regarding its options. CWPT has been advised by the consultant P2G for several months.

If the PA is subsequently terminated after the required notice period of 60 business days under the Direct Agreement, CRHC is entitled to termination compensation if the mental health element of the project is terminated by CWPT. The amount may be determined (at CWPT's choice) either through retendering of the CWPT elements of the project or through a net present value type calculation, where any rectification costs are also factored into the determination. Therefore, the amount of termination compensation that CRHC would ultimately receive is uncertain.

The financing documents require compensation proceeds to be applied in priority to prepay around 10% (corresponding to the approximate CWPT share of the overall project) of outstanding debt. In a downside scenario where zero compensation is received (and therefore zero debt being repaid), CRHC's current debt service obligations would only be supported by the UHC cash flows. In these circumstances, Moody's estimates aggregate debt service shortfalls of around GBP9 million over 2022 to 2025. However, these shortfalls could be met using around GBP5.8 million of trapped cash and the GBP15.6 million debt service reserve account (DSRA). Subsequently DSCRs would be close to 1.0x, which is very weak.

The Bonds benefit from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of scheduled principal and interest from Assured Guaranty UK Limited (AGUK, A1 stable). The underlying rating of Ba2 reflects the credit risk of the Bonds absent the benefit of the guarantee. The overall rating of A1 is the higher of the underlying rating and AGUK's rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The rating could be upgraded if (1) CWPT elects not to terminate its part of the PA, followed by a sustained period of satisfactory performance by CRHC at the mental health unit; (2) CRHC successfully completes all required UHC remedial works to UHC's satisfaction; (3) following completion of the remedial works CRHC demonstrates a track record of adequate operational performance at the UHC site with relationships remaining satisfactory; and (4) if CWPT elects to terminate its part of the PA, any CWPT termination compensation proceeds enable sufficient debt repayment such that projected DSCR metrics do not deteriorate.

The rating could be downgraded if (1) projected DSCR metrics weaken further following CWPT proceeding to terminate its portion of the PA and receipt of compensation proceeds, (2) there is a deterioration in the relationship with UHC, or (3) CRHC experiences difficulty in completing the UHC remedial works.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Operational Privately Financed Public Infrastructure (PFI/PPP/P3) Projects Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72487. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

