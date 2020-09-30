Moody's affirms Covestro's Baa2 rating, outlook remains negative

Frankfurt am Main, September 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today affirmed the Baa2 long term issuer and senior unsecured bond ratings of Covestro AG ("Covestro") and its (P)Baa2 senior unsecured MTN programme rating. The outlook on all ratings remains negative.

"Today's rating action to affirm Covestro's Baa2 ratings follows the company's announcement to buy the coating resins (CR) business of Royal DSM N.V. (DSM) for an enterprise value (EV) of around €1.55 billion with a sizeable equity contribution," says Martin Kohlhase, a Moody's Vice President -- Senior Credit Officer and lead analyst for Covestro.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's affirmed Covestro's Baa2 rating as the proposed funding contains a sizeable equity contribution of €450 million, representing around 29% of the EV, and will result in a gross debt increase of €600 million with the remainder paid with cash on hand and cash flows that Covestro will generate over the course of 2021 until the transaction closes. The closing date will be in Q1 2021 and will hence allow Covestro to benefit from at least Q4, which typically is a seasonally highly cash generative quarter. Covestro reported cash and cash equivalents of around €1.5 billion per 30 June 2020. Moody's expects a Moody's-adjusted gross leverage in 2021 of 3.9x and the RCF to net debt ratio 19% pro-forma for the acquired CR business.

Due to the equity contribution to fund the CR transaction, these metrics are on a similar level as those that Moody's had expected for Covestro standalone in June 2020. This assumes that the €1.65 billion funding bridge -- which has a maturity of 12 months with two 6-month extension options -- will be refinanced with the contemplated rights and debt issues as well as cash.

The acquisition of DSM's CR business complements Covestro's CR offering. Covestro's CR revenues will double to around €2.1 billion. The revenue share of sustainable resins, including waterborne resins, will grow to around €1.0 billion. The long-term demand for waterborne resins benefits from consumer preferences for more sustainable products and regulation for low volatile organic compound (VOC) products. Covestro's global market share for CR with the acquisition doubles to around 10% making it the market leader, although in a still relatively fragmented market. Covestro's current standalone CR business is geared towards the automotive/transportation end markets. DSM's business will add diversification benefits with customers from the telecom, packaging, printing & graphic art sectors as well as general industrial applications.

It also reduces Covestro's dependency on its other two divisions which are considered to be more volatile than the CR business and therefore improves its diversification overall.

The economic rationale hinges on the assumptions of the (i) successful delivery of targeted synergies of €120 million; (ii) management of the innovation businesses that are small and currently loss-making and could become a distraction for management; and (iii) integration of the acquired businesses. Based on 2021 management EBITDA expectations of €150 million, the transaction EV multiple of 10.3x pre-synergies looks reasonable and in line with other recent transactions in the sector.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the strength of the macroeconomic recovery and the impact of that on Covestro's standalone business, limited free cash flow generation as well as the delivery of expected synergies from the integration of DSM's CR activities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade ratings if Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA dropped to below 2.5x and if RCF/net debt was to be sustained above 30%. Moody's could downgrade ratings if leverage were to remain above 3.0x, RCF/net debt below 20% and in the absence of consistent positive FCF. Moody's would be more tolerant to metrics temporarily exceeding these ranges so long as management takes the right actions to preserve credit quality.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany, Covestro is a leading global producer of polyurethanes and polyurethane derivatives as well as polycarbonates. In 2019, Covestro reported sales of €12.4 billion and EBITDA of €1.6 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Martin Kohlhase

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Matthias Hellstern

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Deutschland GmbH

An der Welle 5

Frankfurt am Main 60322

Germany

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

