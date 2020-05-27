Moody's affirms Cox Enterprises' and Cox Communications' Baa2 ratings; outlook remains stable

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Cox Enterprises, Inc.'s ("CEI") and Cox Communications, Inc.'s ("CCI") Baa2 senior unsecured long-term debt ratings and CEI's short-term P-2 commercial paper rating. The affirmation follows the company's proposed capital structure change in which in CCI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CEI, and CEI executed new cross guarantees between the two companies in a move to try to simplify and balance the credit structure. The rating outlooks are stable.

Moody's expects that cross guarantees will be executed for all CCI and CEI bonds and bank debt resulting in pari passu ranking across the two companies' businesses as long as the guarantees are in place. However, since the guarantees are revocable at CEI's discretion we do not view them as allowing for effective and permanent credit substitution. Still, Moody's views the guarantees as credit positive since they provide further support for our view that common ownership, management and free flowing of cash between CEI and CCI creates strong linkages between the two companies' credit profiles. Given the increasingly strong linkages between the two companies, Moody's now uses the Pay TV methodology published in December 2018 as the primary methodology to evaluate CEI and CCI. CCI's Pay TV operations represent the largest and most profitable segment of consolidated CEI's operations. Prior to this change, the Pay TV methodology was the primary methodology for CCI and the Business and Consumer Service Industry methodology was the primary methodology for CEI.

Note that since the guarantees are revocable at CEI's discretion and therefore do not allow for effective and permanent credit substitution, it remains possible in the future that the ratings of CEI could be notched down from the ratings of CCI even if the revocable guarantees remain in place.

The affirmation also reflects the company's moderate leverage, though it is presently high for the ratings given the impact COVID-19 is having on the company's Cox Automotive Inc. (CAI) segment, good liquidity and significant equity value coverage of debt.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cox Communications, Inc.

....Preferred Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Junior Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Cox Enterprises, Inc.

.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2

.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa2

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: TCA Cable TV, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

..Issuer: Times Mirror Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cox Communications, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Cox Enterprises, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: TCA Cable TV, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Times Mirror Company

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa2 senior unsecured ratings of CEI and CCI reflect significant scale, reflected by over $21 billion in consolidated revenues and particularly the strength of the cable operations. The ratings are supported by CEI's ownership of CCI, a mid-sized but well managed broadband cable business, its ownership in CAI, a leader in all facets of used automotive sales in the world which has grown significantly over the last decade through acquisitions, its financial flexibility which also includes its ability to up-stream cash if needed from CCI, and management's commitment to a moderately leveraged balance sheet. The rating also considers the company's moderate acquisition-driven event risk.

For the year ended 2019, CEI's consolidated debt-to-EBITDA leverage was approximately 3.3x (including Moody's adjustments), which is down slightly from 3.4x at the end of FY 2018 primarily as a result of debt repayment alongside minor EBITDA improvement in its automotive and cable business during the year. However, due to the economic and social disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak, we expect a decline in performance and operating metrics during the next twelve months, particularly at CAI, which will increase leverage temporarily until the COVID-19 crisis subsides and the economy rebounds. In December 2019, the company sold a majority stake of Cox Media Group that comprised of broadcast television and radio stations to Apollo Global Management, reducing the diversity and scale of CEI. We expect the company will use the proceeds to either re-invest in its existing businesses, preserve liquidity due to the expected coronavirus disruptions, or repay debt as it comes due over time to reduce leverage.

Social risks for CEI can include a data breach event, where intellectual property and other internal types of sensitive records could be subject to legal or reputational issues. However, management monitors its social risks closely, including data protection, and workforce resource planning. CEI's exposure to social risks also stem from technological evolution and demographic change that is altering consumer viewing habits. The rapid and widening spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, fall in oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The automotive sector has been one of the sectors significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. We believe the cable sector has less exposure than many others, with the expectation that the demand for voice, video and data are unlikely to fall. For CEI, its exposure to advertising and automotive sales through its various businesses, have left it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions and Cox remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the COVID-19 outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Cox's governance risk is low, underpinned by conservative financial strategies and prudent M&A strategies. While the company's leverage is slightly elevated for its current rating and will face some temporary disruptions due to the negative effects of COVID-19, we believe the consolidated company is committed to reduce leverage back in line with its Baa2 ratings level.

CEI has good liquidity with about $2.5 billion of cash on hand, continued free cash flow generation and its undrawn $3.5 billion bank facility (except a small amount of letters of credit) to support projected cash needs. The company has no commercial paper outstanding and no debt maturities over the next 12 months. The revolving credit facility matures in December 2023, with CEI and CCI as co-borrowers. Either CEI or CCI can borrow the full amount under the facility, to the extent that it is undrawn by the other. We expect the company to pay future dividends consistent with recent years, which amounted to roughly $400 million annually since 2017.

The revolving credit facility is supported by a large and diverse bank group, is available on a same day basis and does not contain a material adverse change clause that would limit availability when it is most needed or to fund unanticipated cash needs. We believe CEI will maintain ample cushion under its leverage covenant over the next 12 months, allowing for continued access to the facility. Going forward, the covenants will be measured as a percentage of CEI's consolidated operating cash flow and will not include any inter-company debt.

The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will return to near or below the company's stated target of under 3.0x, providing management with increased financial flexibility over the longer term, and providing flexibility within the credit rating to carry out acquisitions or shareholder returns. CEI has stated that it remains committed to maintaining leverage appropriate for a Baa2 rating.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CEI has stated that it remains committed to maintaining leverage appropriate for a Baa2 rating. If management commits to sustaining metrics appropriate for a higher rating, including keeping consolidated leverage low and sustaining CEI stand-alone (excluding CCI) debt-to-EBITDA leverage under 2.25x (including Moody's adjustments), and having sustained EBITDA growth at CAI, upward pressure on the rating could occur. In the absence of management commitment to a higher rating, we view lower leverage as providing financial flexibility to make debt funded acquisitions or shareholder returns. CCI's credit rating could be upgraded if the company is able to sustain leverage (Moody's adjusted) below 2.0x; and the operating performance and credit metrics of CCI's parent company, Cox Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) continue to support its own Baa2 rating. A material increase in the company's scale while sustaining its credit metrics would also help to improve the credit.

Moody's would consider a downgrade to the rating if: CEI's standalone (excluding CCI) debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above 3.5x (including Moody's adjustments); or if the company's consolidated leverage is sustained above 3.25x (including Moody's adjustments); or if there is significant narrowing of liquidity; or reduced conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow; leveraging up of CCI; or spin offs or sales of major subsidiaries. The upper thresholds of leverage have contracted due to the sale of most of CMG which reduces the company's asset base and business diversity supporting the debt. It also reflects the maturing and secular pressures facing CCI. While this moderately reduces the company's financial flexibility relative to its credit rating, we believe the company's stated targets remain in line with the Baa2 rating. CCI's rating could face downward pressure if: leverage is sustained above 3.0x or if material erosion of operating cash flow and margins, a significant decline in subscribers or a weakened liquidity profile occurs.

CEI is a privately-owned company with consolidated operations primarily in automotive services, and cable TV and broadband. CEI's annual consolidated revenues were approximately $21 billion for the year ended 2019. CEI's operations include: CAI - Dealer.com, Dealertrack, Manheim, NextGear Capital, vAuto, Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, and others; and CCI -- cable operator offering video, high-speed data, and phone services. The company also maintains a minority equity interest in the CMG broadcast television assets it has sold to Apollo.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Begley

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

