Moody's affirms Cox Enterprises' and Cox Communications' Baa2 ratings; outlook remains stable

New York, May 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Cox Enterprises, Inc.'s ("CEI") and Cox Communications,
Inc.'s ("CCI") Baa2 senior unsecured long-term
debt ratings and CEI's short-term P-2 commercial paper
rating. The affirmation follows the company's proposed capital
structure change in which in CCI, a wholly-owned subsidiary
of CEI, and CEI executed new cross guarantees between the two companies
in a move to try to simplify and balance the credit structure.
The rating outlooks are stable.
Moody's expects that cross guarantees will be executed for all CCI
and CEI bonds and bank debt resulting in pari passu ranking across the
two companies' businesses as long as the guarantees are in place.
However, since the guarantees are revocable at CEI's discretion
we do not view them as allowing for effective and permanent credit substitution.
Still, Moody's views the guarantees as credit positive since
they provide further support for our view that common ownership,
management and free flowing of cash between CEI and CCI creates strong
linkages between the two companies' credit profiles. Given
the increasingly strong linkages between the two companies, Moody's
now uses the Pay TV methodology published in December 2018 as the primary
methodology to evaluate CEI and CCI. CCI's Pay TV operations
represent the largest and most profitable segment of consolidated CEI's
operations. Prior to this change, the Pay TV methodology
was the primary methodology for CCI and the Business and Consumer Service
Industry methodology was the primary methodology for CEI.
Note that since the guarantees are revocable at CEI's discretion
and therefore do not allow for effective and permanent credit substitution,
it remains possible in the future that the ratings of CEI could be notched
down from the ratings of CCI even if the revocable guarantees remain in
place.
The affirmation also reflects the company's moderate leverage,
though it is presently high for the ratings given the impact COVID-19
is having on the company's Cox Automotive Inc. (CAI) segment,
good liquidity and significant equity value coverage of debt.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Cox Communications, Inc.
....Preferred Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1
....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa2
....Junior Subordinate Shelf, Affirmed
(P)Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note
Program, Affirmed (P)Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Cox Enterprises, Inc.
.... Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-2
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: TCA Cable TV, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
..Issuer: Times Mirror Company
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa2
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Cox Communications, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Cox Enterprises, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: TCA Cable TV, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Times Mirror Company
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa2 senior unsecured ratings of CEI and CCI reflect significant scale,
reflected by over $21 billion in consolidated revenues and particularly
the strength of the cable operations. The ratings are supported
by CEI's ownership of CCI, a mid-sized but well managed broadband
cable business, its ownership in CAI, a leader in all facets
of used automotive sales in the world which has grown significantly over
the last decade through acquisitions, its financial flexibility
which also includes its ability to up-stream cash if needed from
CCI, and management's commitment to a moderately leveraged balance
sheet. The rating also considers the company's moderate acquisition-driven
event risk.
For the year ended 2019, CEI's consolidated debt-to-EBITDA
leverage was approximately 3.3x (including Moody's adjustments),
which is down slightly from 3.4x at the end of FY 2018 primarily
as a result of debt repayment alongside minor EBITDA improvement in its
automotive and cable business during the year. However, due
to the economic and social disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak,
we expect a decline in performance and operating metrics during the next
twelve months, particularly at CAI, which will increase leverage
temporarily until the COVID-19 crisis subsides and the economy
rebounds. In December 2019, the company sold a majority stake
of Cox Media Group that comprised of broadcast television and radio stations
to Apollo Global Management, reducing the diversity and scale of
CEI. We expect the company will use the proceeds to either re-invest
in its existing businesses, preserve liquidity due to the expected
coronavirus disruptions, or repay debt as it comes due over time
to reduce leverage.
Social risks for CEI can include a data breach event, where intellectual
property and other internal types of sensitive records could be subject
to legal or reputational issues. However, management monitors
its social risks closely, including data protection, and workforce
resource planning. CEI's exposure to social risks also stem from
technological evolution and demographic change that is altering consumer
viewing habits. The rapid and widening spread of the COVID-19
outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, fall in oil
prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive
credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The
combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
The automotive sector has been one of the sectors significantly affected
by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment.
We believe the cable sector has less exposure than many others,
with the expectation that the demand for voice, video and data are
unlikely to fall. For CEI, its exposure to advertising and
automotive sales through its various businesses, have left it vulnerable
in these unprecedented operating conditions and Cox remains vulnerable
to the outbreak continuing to spread. We regard the COVID-19
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
Cox's governance risk is low, underpinned by conservative
financial strategies and prudent M&A strategies. While the
company's leverage is slightly elevated for its current rating and
will face some temporary disruptions due to the negative effects of COVID-19,
we believe the consolidated company is committed to reduce leverage back
in line with its Baa2 ratings level.
CEI has good liquidity with about $2.5 billion of cash on
hand, continued free cash flow generation and its undrawn $3.5
billion bank facility (except a small amount of letters of credit) to
support projected cash needs. The company has no commercial paper
outstanding and no debt maturities over the next 12 months. The
revolving credit facility matures in December 2023, with CEI and
CCI as co-borrowers. Either CEI or CCI can borrow the full
amount under the facility, to the extent that it is undrawn by the
other. We expect the company to pay future dividends consistent
with recent years, which amounted to roughly $400 million
annually since 2017.
The revolving credit facility is supported by a large and diverse bank
group, is available on a same day basis and does not contain a material
adverse change clause that would limit availability when it is most needed
or to fund unanticipated cash needs. We believe CEI will maintain
ample cushion under its leverage covenant over the next 12 months,
allowing for continued access to the facility. Going forward,
the covenants will be measured as a percentage of CEI's consolidated operating
cash flow and will not include any inter-company debt.
The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will
return to near or below the company's stated target of under 3.0x,
providing management with increased financial flexibility over the longer
term, and providing flexibility within the credit rating to carry
out acquisitions or shareholder returns. CEI has stated that it
remains committed to maintaining leverage appropriate for a Baa2 rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
CEI has stated that it remains committed to maintaining leverage appropriate
for a Baa2 rating. If management commits to sustaining metrics
appropriate for a higher rating, including keeping consolidated
leverage low and sustaining CEI stand-alone (excluding CCI) debt-to-EBITDA
leverage under 2.25x (including Moody's adjustments), and
having sustained EBITDA growth at CAI, upward pressure on the rating
could occur. In the absence of management commitment to a higher
rating, we view lower leverage as providing financial flexibility
to make debt funded acquisitions or shareholder returns. CCI's
credit rating could be upgraded if the company is able to sustain leverage
(Moody's adjusted) below 2.0x; and the operating performance
and credit metrics of CCI's parent company, Cox Enterprises,
Inc. (CEI) continue to support its own Baa2 rating. A material
increase in the company's scale while sustaining its credit metrics would
also help to improve the credit.
Moody's would consider a downgrade to the rating if: CEI's
standalone (excluding CCI) debt-to-EBITDA is sustained above
3.5x (including Moody's adjustments); or if the company's
consolidated leverage is sustained above 3.25x (including Moody's
adjustments); or if there is significant narrowing of liquidity;
or reduced conversion of EBITDA to free cash flow; leveraging up
of CCI; or spin offs or sales of major subsidiaries. The upper
thresholds of leverage have contracted due to the sale of most of CMG
which reduces the company's asset base and business diversity supporting
the debt. It also reflects the maturing and secular pressures facing
CCI. While this moderately reduces the company's financial
flexibility relative to its credit rating, we believe the company's
stated targets remain in line with the Baa2 rating. CCI's rating
could face downward pressure if: leverage is sustained above 3.0x
or if material erosion of operating cash flow and margins, a significant
decline in subscribers or a weakened liquidity profile occurs.
CEI is a privately-owned company with consolidated operations primarily
in automotive services, and cable TV and broadband. CEI's
annual consolidated revenues were approximately $21 billion for
the year ended 2019. CEI's operations include: CAI -
Dealer.com, Dealertrack, Manheim, NextGear Capital,
vAuto, Autotrader, Kelley Blue Book, and others;
and CCI -- cable operator offering video, high-speed
data, and phone services. The company also maintains a minority
equity interest in the CMG broadcast television assets it has sold to
Apollo.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pay TV published in
December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1134554.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
