Moody's affirms Credit Acceptance's Ba3 long-term senior unsecured rating; outlook remains stable

New York, September 15, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
affirmed the Ba3 long-term Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and senior
unsecured rating of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC). The rating
outlook remains stable.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Credit Acceptance Corporation
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
.... Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Credit Acceptance Corporation
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The ratings affirmation reflects Moody's unchanged view of Credit
Acceptance's ba3 standalone assessment, which is supported
by continued strong profitability, capitalization, and liquidity,
somewhat offset by a challenging operating conditions and high regulatory
risk in subprime auto lending in the US (Government of United States of
America, Aaa stable).
The economic dislocation caused by the coronavirus pandemic poses unique
challenges, prompting the firm to revise downwards its expected
loan portfolio cash flows by roughly $200 million in the first
quarter of 2020, which was driven by a variance of 0.9%,
1.5% and 1.9% of total contractual cash flows
relative to pre-coronavirus collection forecasts for 2018,
2019 and 2020 loan vintages, respectively. And while loan
collections have outperformed the downward revision made following first
quarter, this is in part driven by a significant level of US government
fiscal stimulus to consumers. Therefore, loan performance
may deteriorate depending on the path of the recovery and the additional
level of fiscal support to consumers, if any. However,
given the ample cushion between expected collections and the amount Credit
Acceptance advances to dealers for its loans, Moody's expects
the firm to maintain strong earnings, and solid capitalization and
liquidity in the next 12-18 months.
While the firm reported an $84 million GAAP net loss for the first
quarter of 2020 and $96 million in net income for the second quarter
of 2020, down from $164 million during each of the corresponding
periods during the prior year, the decline was driven largely by
the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) accounting
standard on 1 January 2020. The firm's own adjusted results
during the first two quarters of 2020, which are calculated similarly
to pre-CECL GAAP results, corresponded to annualized return
on assets of 9.6% and 8.5% for the first and
second quarters of 2020, respectively. And while loan originations
fell sharply during March and April, as coronavirus-related
lockdowns took place and the economic environment deteriorated rapidly,
the company reported a sharp increase in originations during the months
following as lockdown measures have relaxed.
The firm has also maintained solid capitalization, with tangible
equity accounting for 28% of tangible managed assets at 30 June
2020, compared to 32% at 31 December 2019, with the
decline driven by share repurchases in the first quarter of 2020;
Credit Acceptance did not repurchase any shares in the second quarter
of 2020. In addition, Credit Acceptance has ample liquidity,
with over $800 million in availability under its revolver and warehouse
facilities at 30 June 2020, which has since increased following
a securitization transaction in the third quarter of 2020.
Notwithstanding these positive developments in Moody's view,
Credit Acceptances faces headwinds with respect to uncertainty regarding
the economic environment, which is characterized by the ongoing
coronavirus pandemic, and the regulatory environment. During
the third quarter of 2020, the firm disclosed that it received subpoenas
from the New Jersey and Maryland Attorneys General pertaining to its originations
and collections practices and expanding both matters to include 39 other
states and the District of Columbia. During the quarter the Massachusetts
Attorney General also filed a lawsuit against the firm alleging that the
company engaged in unfair and deceptive trade practices in subprime auto
lending, debt collection and asset-backed securitization.
While the outcome of these investigations is highly uncertain, as
a subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance has been subject to a number
of regulatory inquiries during recent years, though these have not
to date resulted in material fines or a significant changes to the firm's
business practices. Nevertheless, there remains a high legal
and regulatory risk, which is a factor in determining Credit Acceptance's
standalone assessment.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Credit Acceptance's ratings could be upgraded if the company is able to
maintain its competitive position in the US subprime auto lending market
and demonstrate stable asset quality, particularly with respect
to its growing purchased loan program, while maintaining strong
profitability and debt to equity below 2.5 times, adjusted
for the impact of CECL.
CACC's ratings could be downgraded if debt to equity on a CECL-adjusted
basis increases beyond 2.5 times, or if profitability falls
below 6.5% as measured by net income to tangible managed
asset or if asset quality deteriorates. CACC's senior unsecured
ratings could also be downgraded if the proportion of senior unsecured
debt were to decline, increasing the risk of losses for these creditors
due to lower protection from reduced debt volume.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Finance Companies
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1187099.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
