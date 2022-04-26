Moody's affirms Credit Agricole Italia's Baa1 long-term deposit ratings; outlook stable

Credito Valtellinese's Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating affirmed, other ratings and assessments withdrawn

Paris, April 26, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today affirmed all the ratings and assessments of Credit Agricole Italia S.p.A. (CA Italia) including its Baa1/Prime-2 long-term and short-term deposit ratings, its ba1 standalone Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) and baa1 Adjusted BCA.

The outlook on CA Italia's long-term deposit ratings remains stable.

At the same time, Moody's has withdrawn Credito Valtellinese S.p.A.'s (Creval) ratings and assessments, which were previously aligned with those of CA Italia, including Creval's ba1 BCA, baa1 Adjusted BCA, and Baa1/Prime-2 long- and short-term deposit ratings and CRRs. At the time of withdrawal, the outlook on the long-term deposit ratings was stable.

Lastly, Moody's affirmed the Baa1 rating with a stable outlook related to the senior unsecured note originally issued by Creval with ISIN XS2084131122 and which has been transferred on 24 April 2022 to CA Italia following the merger by incorporation of Creval into CA Italia [1].

A full list of the affected ratings and assessments is provided at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

-- Affirmation of all ratings and assessments of CA Italia

In affirming CA Italia's standalone BCA of ba1, Moody's acknowledged that the bank's financial performance post acquisition was is in line with its expectations. CA Italia acquired all Creval's shares in May 2021, and merged Creval on 24 April 2022 as planned.

Following the integration of Creval, CA Italia has been improving its asset quality mainly through the securitization of EUR1.6 billion nonperforming loans (NPL), partly funded by the significant amount of badwill (worth around EUR1 billion) generated from the acquisition of Creval. CA Italia reported an NPL over gross loan ratio of 3.3% as of year-end 2021, well below the pro forma 6.6% ratio that was estimated when the acquisition of Creval was announced in November 2020.

However, the improvement in asset quality has been offset by some deterioration in CA Italia's capital. The acquisition of Creval reduced CA Italia's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) to 11.6% as of December 2021 from 12.6% as of June 2020. The funding from CA Italia's parent company, Credit Agricole S.A. (CASA, Aa3/Aa3 stable, baa2) covered EUR400 million out of the 862 million paid for the acquisition of all Creval's share capital.

Moody's also expects CA Italia's modest profitability to improve following the acquisition of Creval. The rating agency anticipates the deteriorated economic environment induced by the military conflict in Ukraine to have a limited impact on the bank's profitability. In addition, CA Italia will continue to benefit from the very high likelihood of support from its parent CASA, which drives a three-notch uplift to the baa1 Adjusted BCA.

The affirmation of CA Italia's Baa1 long-term deposit ratings reflects the affirmation of the baa1 Adjusted BCA, as well as Moody's unchanged low loss-given-failure assumption through the application of the rating agency's Advanced Loss Given Failure (LGF) analysis. Such assumption would normally result in a one-notch uplift from the bank's Adjusted BCA (baa1); however, Moody's still does not provide additional uplift to the ratings, because they are constrained at two notches above Italy's sovereign debt rating (Baa3 stable) as per the Banks methodology.

Moody's assessment of a low probability of government support for CA Italia remains unchanged and results in no uplift for its ratings.

-- Withdrawal of Creval's ratings and assessments

The withdrawal of Creval's BCA, Adjusted BCA and deposit ratings reflects the completion of the merger of the bank into CA Italia. Prior to the withdrawal, the ratings of Creval were already aligned with those of CA Italia, reflecting Moody's views of Creval's high integration with its parent and CA Italia's plan to merge the two entities.

Moody's has withdrawn these ratings for reorganisation reasons. Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service's Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

-- Affirmation of the senior unsecured debt rating

Moody's affirmed Creval's Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating with stable outlook, which refers to the notes with ISIN XS2084131122, reflecting (1) the transfer of the notes to CA Italia following the merger between CA Italia and CreVal, (2) CA Italia's baa1 Adjusted BCA, (3) Moody's assumption of a moderate loss-given-failure under its Advanced LGF analysis, which does not result in any uplift, and (4) low probability of government support, which also does not result in any uplift.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on CA Italia's long-term deposit ratings and the senior unsecured debt rating initially issued by Creval reflects Moody's expectation that CA Italia's credit profile, the level of support from its parent and the protection for its junior depositors and senior bondholders stemming from the stock of bail-in-able liabilities will not materially change over the next 12-18 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CA Italia's Baa1 long-term deposit ratings and the senior unsecured debt rating transferred from Creval are unlikely to be upgraded because these are constrained at two notches above Italy's sovereign debt bond rating, as per Moody's Banks Methodology.

Due to this constraint, a downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating would likely lead to a downgrade of CA Italia's Baa1 long-term deposit rating and the senior unsecured debt rating transferred from Creval.

The Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating related to the note initially issued by Creval could also be downgraded following a downgrade of the CA Italia's baa1 Adjusted BCA. The Adjusted BCA could be downgraded following a material deterioration in the bank's asset quality or material capital-eroding losses or both of them, a downgrade of the parent CASA's Adjusted BCA or if, in Moody's view, the level of support from CASA were to weaken.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Credit Agricole Italia S.p.A.

..Affirmations:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed Baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, affirmed P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed Baa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, affirmed P-2(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed ba1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, affirmed baa1

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, affirmed Baa1, outlook remains Stable (transferred from Credito Valtellinese S.p.A.)

..Outlook Action:

....Outlook remains Stable

Issuer: Credito Valtellinese S.p.A.

..Withdrawals:

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, previously rated Baa1

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings, previously rated P-2

....Long-term Bank Deposits, previously rated Baa1, outlook changed to Ratings Withdrawn from Stable

....Short-term Bank Deposits, previously rated P-2

....Long-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, previously rated Baa1(cr)

....Short-term Counterparty Risk Assessment, previously rated P-2(cr)

....Baseline Credit Assessment, previously rated ba1

....Adjusted Baseline Credit Assessment, previously rated baa1

....Senior Unsecured Medium-Term Note Program, previously rated (P)Baa1

....Subordinate Medium-Term Note Program, previously rated (P)Baa2

..Outlook Actions:

....Outlook changed to Ratings Withdrawn from Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in July 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1269625. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] https://dl.bourse.lu/dl?v=ZE9LiSCgC1Ev3jIu7Dh1PTbOU2sOdp9h2Bt/bHcFEAz1KF25+Uc7UuYGm3r1Esg38WqF0N5VFjUSGy4Jbiw+mUODiXvN5eMwsALijmrnhVOIEFuLYwi6/Ei5V0wCQ7MuYEfYqwuHzEYFiO4eo6eTDgk7qWQg5b2JGGlD9AXIMQ4=, 22-Apr-2022

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Guy Combot

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Financial Institutions Group

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Alain Laurin

Associate Managing Director

Financial Institutions Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's France SAS

96 Boulevard Haussmann

Paris, 75008

France

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

