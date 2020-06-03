Moody's affirms Crestwood Equity Partners' Ba3 CFR; outlook is negative

Crestwood Holdings downgraded to Caa1

New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) changed Crestwood Equity Partners LP's (Crestwood) and Crestwood Midstream Partners LP's (Midstream) outlooks to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's affirmed Crestwood's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and the B2 rating on its Class A Preferred Units. Moody's also affirmed Midstream's B1 senior unsecured notes rating.

In addition, Moody's downgraded Crestwood Holdings LLC (Holdings) senior secured bank credit facility and corporate family ratings to Caa1 from B3. Holdings' outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The Holdings downgrade incorporates heightened restructuring risk given the potential for a covenant breach in the near term. The Crestwood and Midstream outlook changes reflect the headwinds Midstream, Crestwood's only operating asset, is expected to face over the next twelve months due to reduced drilling activity and production curtailments undertaken by their upstream customers.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Crestwood Holdings LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Crestwood Equity Partners LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba3-PD

....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Affirmed B2 (LGD6)

..Issuer: Crestwood Midstream Partners LP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed B1 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Crestwood Equity Partners LP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Crestwood Holdings LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: Crestwood Midstream Partners LP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Crestwood's Ba3 CFR reflects its basin diversification, good distribution coverage, and a contract profile with a high portion of fixed fee and take-or-pay contracts. The rating also reflects the company's relatively moderate stand-alone leverage, although Crestwood's credit metrics will weaken through early 2021 due to falling throughput volumes as exploration and production (E&P) companies reduce drilling activity to preserve liquidity in response to a severe drop in oil prices and persistently low natural gas prices. However, Moody's expects stand-alone year-end 2020 leverage will approach 5x, when including Moody's standard adjustments but excluding Holdings' term loan. Leverage will increase to between 5.5x and 5.7x when the term loan is included.

Actions the company has taken in response to a steep drop in upstream drilling activity related to a collapse in oil prices that began in March, including a 17% cut in its 2020 budget for growth spending and sharp cuts to G&A, have provided Crestwood with flexibility to navigate a challenging environment expected to last into early 2021. The February 2020 acquisition of NGL storage assets from Plains All American Pipeline L.P. will help offset some of Crestwood's 2020 EBITDA erosion. Moody's also notes that the overall environment is conducive to a distribution cut to enhance financial flexibility, should the company choose to do so. Still, Crestwood is constrained by its relatively small scale, the inherent volumetric risks in its gathering and processing business, customer counterparty risk and the additional debt burden at Holdings that is serviced by the partnership's distributions. The company's exposure to counterparties with weak credit profiles, in particular Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Ca, negative), further elevates Crestwood's business risk in the current environment.

Holdings' Caa1 CFR, in line with the rating on its secured term loan, points to elevated restructuring risk given the distressed trading levels of the term loan, poor prospects for recovery and the potential for a covenant breach in the near term. Collateral coverage of Holdings' term loan has eroded substantially with the deterioration in Crestwood's unit price. Holdings' rating also reflects its structural subordination to the debt at Midstream and preferred units at Crestwood and the potential that Crestwood's weakened financial performance could lead to a distribution cut, diminishing Holdings' ability to service its term loan.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has been significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand and oil prices, which has in turn affected certain midstream energy companies. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the significant impact on Crestwood's and Holdings credit quality of the breadth and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the company's resilience to a period of low oil and natural gas prices.

Midstream's senior notes ($1.8 billion in total) are unsecured, effectively subordinating their claim on the company's assets to its senior secured revolving credit facility. The substantial amount of secured debt in the capital structure results in the notes being rated B1, one notch below the Ba3 CFR. Crestwood's preferred units ($612 million outstanding at March 31, 2020) are structurally subordinated to Midstream's debt obligations and are rated B2.

Crestwood's SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that the company will have adequate liquidity through mid-2021. Pro forma for its NGL storage and terminal asset acquisition, Crestwood had $512 million available under its $1.25 billion revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020. The revolver expires in October 2023. Moody's expects Crestwood will be able to fund Crestwood's basic cash obligations, including capital spending and distributions, through operating cash flow. Moody's views Holdings' liquidity as weak given its lack of access to external funding and the potential for a near-term covenant breach.

Financial covenants under the Crestwood credit facility are EBITDA / Interest of at least 2.5x, net Debt / EBITDA of not more than 5.5x and senior secured leverage ratio of not more than 3.75x. We expect the company to maintain compliance with these covenants through mid-2021. CEQP's next debt maturity is in 2023 when its $700 million senior notes issue comes due. Holdings term loan matures in March 2023.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation Crestwood's credit metrics will weaken over the next nine to twelve months and that a delayed recovery in upstream activity could place additional pressure on ratings. Holdings' negative outlook reflects these fundamental challenges at Crestwood and the potential Crestwood's weakened financial performance could lead to a distribution cut, diminishing Holdings' ability to service its term loan.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Crestwood's ratings may be downgraded if debt/EBITDA exceeds 5x or if liquidity weakens materially. An increase of Holdings' debt could also trigger a downgrade of Crestwood's ratings as the debt at that level must be supported by the cash flow generated at the Crestwood level. Holdings' ratings could be downgraded if it restructures or its stand-alone credit metrics deteriorate more than expected.

An upgrade is unlikely in the near term; however, Crestwood's ratings could be upgraded if leverage improves to below 4x and distribution coverage sustains above 1.2x. Holdings could be upgraded if restructuring risk abates.

Crestwood, a master limited partnership (MLP), through its subsidiaries develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates primarily fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. Through its ownership in Crestwood, Crestwood Holdings, a private holding company owned primarily by a fund managed by First Reserve Corporation (First Reserve), indirectly controls Crestwood.

