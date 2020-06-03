Moody's affirms Crestwood Equity Partners' Ba3 CFR; outlook is negative

Crestwood Holdings downgraded to Caa1
New York, June 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, (Moody's) changed Crestwood Equity Partners
LP's (Crestwood) and Crestwood Midstream Partners LP's (Midstream)
outlooks to negative from stable. At the same time, Moody's
affirmed Crestwood's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), Ba3-PD
Probability of Default Rating (PDR) and the B2 rating on its Class A Preferred
Units. Moody's also affirmed Midstream's B1 senior
unsecured notes rating.
In addition, Moody's downgraded Crestwood Holdings LLC (Holdings)
senior secured bank credit facility and corporate family ratings to Caa1
from B3. Holdings' outlook was changed to negative from stable.
The Holdings downgrade incorporates heightened restructuring risk given
the potential for a covenant breach in the near term. The Crestwood
and Midstream outlook changes reflect the headwinds Midstream, Crestwood's
only operating asset, is expected to face over the next twelve months
due to reduced drilling activity and production curtailments undertaken
by their upstream customers.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Crestwood Holdings LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded
to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Crestwood Equity Partners LP
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba3-PD
....Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
Preferred Stock, Affirmed B2 (LGD6)
..Issuer: Crestwood Midstream Partners LP
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed B1 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Crestwood Equity Partners LP
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Crestwood Holdings LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
..Issuer: Crestwood Midstream Partners LP
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Crestwood's Ba3 CFR reflects its basin diversification, good distribution
coverage, and a contract profile with a high portion of fixed fee
and take-or-pay contracts. The rating also reflects
the company's relatively moderate stand-alone leverage,
although Crestwood's credit metrics will weaken through early 2021
due to falling throughput volumes as exploration and production (E&P)
companies reduce drilling activity to preserve liquidity in response to
a severe drop in oil prices and persistently low natural gas prices.
However, Moody's expects stand-alone year-end
2020 leverage will approach 5x, when including Moody's standard
adjustments but excluding Holdings' term loan. Leverage will
increase to between 5.5x and 5.7x when the term loan is
included.
Actions the company has taken in response to a steep drop in upstream
drilling activity related to a collapse in oil prices that began in March,
including a 17% cut in its 2020 budget for growth spending and
sharp cuts to G&A, have provided Crestwood with flexibility
to navigate a challenging environment expected to last into early 2021.
The February 2020 acquisition of NGL storage assets from Plains All American
Pipeline L.P. will help offset some of Crestwood's
2020 EBITDA erosion. Moody's also notes that the overall
environment is conducive to a distribution cut to enhance financial flexibility,
should the company choose to do so. Still, Crestwood is constrained
by its relatively small scale, the inherent volumetric risks in
its gathering and processing business, customer counterparty risk
and the additional debt burden at Holdings that is serviced by the partnership's
distributions. The company's exposure to counterparties with weak
credit profiles, in particular Chesapeake Energy Corporation (Ca,
negative), further elevates Crestwood's business risk in the
current environment.
Holdings' Caa1 CFR, in line with the rating on its secured term loan,
points to elevated restructuring risk given the distressed trading levels
of the term loan, poor prospects for recovery and the potential
for a covenant breach in the near term. Collateral coverage of
Holdings' term loan has eroded substantially with the deterioration
in Crestwood's unit price. Holdings' rating also reflects
its structural subordination to the debt at Midstream and preferred units
at Crestwood and the potential that Crestwood's weakened financial performance
could lead to a distribution cut, diminishing Holdings' ability
to service its term loan.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The E&P sector has
been significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand
and oil prices, which has in turn affected certain midstream energy
companies. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk
under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for
public health and safety. Today's action reflects the significant
impact on Crestwood's and Holdings credit quality of the breadth
and severity of the oil demand and supply shocks, and the company's
resilience to a period of low oil and natural gas prices.
Midstream's senior notes ($1.8 billion in total) are unsecured,
effectively subordinating their claim on the company's assets to
its senior secured revolving credit facility. The substantial amount
of secured debt in the capital structure results in the notes being rated
B1, one notch below the Ba3 CFR. Crestwood's preferred units
($612 million outstanding at March 31, 2020) are structurally
subordinated to Midstream's debt obligations and are rated B2.
Crestwood's SGL-3 rating reflects Moody's expectation that
the company will have adequate liquidity through mid-2021.
Pro forma for its NGL storage and terminal asset acquisition, Crestwood
had $512 million available under its $1.25 billion
revolving credit facility as of March 31, 2020. The revolver
expires in October 2023. Moody's expects Crestwood will be
able to fund Crestwood's basic cash obligations, including
capital spending and distributions, through operating cash flow.
Moody's views Holdings' liquidity as weak given its lack of
access to external funding and the potential for a near-term covenant
breach.
Financial covenants under the Crestwood credit facility are EBITDA / Interest
of at least 2.5x, net Debt / EBITDA of not more than 5.5x
and senior secured leverage ratio of not more than 3.75x.
We expect the company to maintain compliance with these covenants through
mid-2021. CEQP's next debt maturity is in 2023 when
its $700 million senior notes issue comes due. Holdings
term loan matures in March 2023.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation Crestwood's credit
metrics will weaken over the next nine to twelve months and that a delayed
recovery in upstream activity could place additional pressure on ratings.
Holdings' negative outlook reflects these fundamental challenges at Crestwood
and the potential Crestwood's weakened financial performance could lead
to a distribution cut, diminishing Holdings' ability to service
its term loan.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Crestwood's ratings may be downgraded if debt/EBITDA exceeds 5x or if
liquidity weakens materially. An increase of Holdings' debt could
also trigger a downgrade of Crestwood's ratings as the debt at that level
must be supported by the cash flow generated at the Crestwood level.
Holdings' ratings could be downgraded if it restructures or its stand-alone
credit metrics deteriorate more than expected.
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term; however, Crestwood's
ratings could be upgraded if leverage improves to below 4x and distribution
coverage sustains above 1.2x. Holdings could be upgraded
if restructuring risk abates.
Crestwood, a master limited partnership (MLP), through its
subsidiaries develops, acquires, owns or controls, and
operates primarily fee-based assets and operations within the energy
midstream sector. Through its ownership in Crestwood, Crestwood
Holdings, a private holding company owned primarily by a fund managed
by First Reserve Corporation (First Reserve), indirectly controls
Crestwood.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued [with/with no] amendment resulting from that
disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
John Thieroff
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Steven Wood
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
