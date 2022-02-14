Moody's affirms Crestwood Midstream's ratings and upgrades Oasis Midstream's notes rating

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
Crestwood Equity Partners LP's (CEQP) ratings including its Ba2
Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its Ba2-PD Probability of Default
Rating (PDR), following CEQP's closing of Oasis Midstream
Partners LP (OMP) acquisition. CEQP's outlook remains stable.
Moody's also affirmed Crestwood Midstream Partners LP's (CMLP)
Ba3 senior unsecured notes rating. CMLP's outlook remains
stable.
Concurrently, Moody's upgraded OMP's senior unsecured
notes rating to Ba3 from B3. Moody's also withdrew OMP's
corporate ratings, including its B2 CFR and its B2-PD PDR.
With the closing of the acquisition transaction in February 2022,
OMP's senior unsecured notes were assumed by CMLP, a subsidiary
of CEQP, and are now the obligations of CMLP, pari passu with
CMLP's existing senior unsecured notes. This action concludes
the review for possible upgrade initiated on October 27, 2021.
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Crestwood Equity Partners LP
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative
Preferred Stock, Affirmed B1 (LGD6)
..Issuer: Crestwood Midstream Partners LP
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Oasis Midstream Partners LP
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD5) (previously under review for upgrade)
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Oasis Midstream Partners LP
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn,
previously rated B2 (previously under review for upgrade)
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD (previously under review
for upgrade)
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Crestwood Equity Partners LP
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Crestwood Midstream Partners LP
....Outlook, Remains Stable
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Oasis Midstream Partners LP
....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn
From Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
CEQP's Ba2 CFR reflects its basin diversification, good distribution
coverage, offset by its meaningful volume risk exposure.
The rating also reflects the company's relatively moderate leverage compared
to peers and its ability to generate significant free cash flow that will
allow the company to further reduce its debt. CEQP also benefits
from strong distribution coverage, with coverage likely to exceed
2x in 2021. CEQP is constrained by its relatively smaller scale,
the inherent volumetric risks in its gathering and processing business,
customer counterparty risk and still significant concentration of its
operations in the Bakken shale. CEQP's acquisition of OMP
added scale to its strategically core Williston Basin assets and will
boost cash flow in an essentially leverage neutral manner. The
good operational and geographical fit of OMP's assets provides meaningful
synergy opportunities, which CEQP estimates to be more than $25
million annually.
OMP's notes are pari passu with CMLP's $1.8
billion notes and together are unsecured, effectively subordinating
their claim on the company's assets to CMLP's $1.25
billion senior secured revolving credit facility due in December 2026.
The substantial amount of secured debt in the capital structure results
in the notes being rated Ba3, one notch below CEQP's Ba2 CFR.
Moody's withdrew the ratings of OMP pursuant to its acquisition by CEQP
and the assumption of its debt by CMLP. Following the consummation
of the transaction, OMP merged into CMLP and CMLP assumed all of
OMP's obligations including OMP's $450 million senior
notes due 2029.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
CEQP's ratings may be upgraded if the company increases its scale while
also improving its business profile by reducing volumetric risk and improving
cash flow stability. Debt/EBITDA below 3.5x and good distribution
coverage would also be supportive of an upgrade.
A downgrade of CEQP is possible if the company aggressively increases
shareholder returns, engages in debt funded acquisitions or weakens
its business profile. Debt/EBITDA above 4.5x could result
in a ratings downgrade.
Houston, Texas-based master limited partnership CEQP,
through its subsidiaries develops, acquires, owns or controls,
and operates primarily fee-based assets and operations within the
energy midstream sector. Its primary operations are located in
the Bakken, Barnett and Marcellus Shales and the Powder River and
Permian Basins.
Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of
Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
