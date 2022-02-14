Moody's affirms Crestwood Midstream's ratings and upgrades Oasis Midstream's notes rating

New York, February 14, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Crestwood Equity Partners LP's (CEQP) ratings including its Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its Ba2-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR), following CEQP's closing of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP) acquisition. CEQP's outlook remains stable. Moody's also affirmed Crestwood Midstream Partners LP's (CMLP) Ba3 senior unsecured notes rating. CMLP's outlook remains stable.

Concurrently, Moody's upgraded OMP's senior unsecured notes rating to Ba3 from B3. Moody's also withdrew OMP's corporate ratings, including its B2 CFR and its B2-PD PDR. With the closing of the acquisition transaction in February 2022, OMP's senior unsecured notes were assumed by CMLP, a subsidiary of CEQP, and are now the obligations of CMLP, pari passu with CMLP's existing senior unsecured notes. This action concludes the review for possible upgrade initiated on October 27, 2021.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Crestwood Equity Partners LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba2-PD

.... Pref. Stock Non-cumulative Preferred Stock, Affirmed B1 (LGD6)

..Issuer: Crestwood Midstream Partners LP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD4)

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Oasis Midstream Partners LP

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD5) (previously under review for upgrade)

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Oasis Midstream Partners LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2 (previously under review for upgrade)

.... Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated B2-PD (previously under review for upgrade)

.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated SGL-3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Crestwood Equity Partners LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Crestwood Midstream Partners LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Oasis Midstream Partners LP

....Outlook, Changed To Rating Withdrawn From Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

CEQP's Ba2 CFR reflects its basin diversification, good distribution coverage, offset by its meaningful volume risk exposure. The rating also reflects the company's relatively moderate leverage compared to peers and its ability to generate significant free cash flow that will allow the company to further reduce its debt. CEQP also benefits from strong distribution coverage, with coverage likely to exceed 2x in 2021. CEQP is constrained by its relatively smaller scale, the inherent volumetric risks in its gathering and processing business, customer counterparty risk and still significant concentration of its operations in the Bakken shale. CEQP's acquisition of OMP added scale to its strategically core Williston Basin assets and will boost cash flow in an essentially leverage neutral manner. The good operational and geographical fit of OMP's assets provides meaningful synergy opportunities, which CEQP estimates to be more than $25 million annually.

OMP's notes are pari passu with CMLP's $1.8 billion notes and together are unsecured, effectively subordinating their claim on the company's assets to CMLP's $1.25 billion senior secured revolving credit facility due in December 2026. The substantial amount of secured debt in the capital structure results in the notes being rated Ba3, one notch below CEQP's Ba2 CFR.

Moody's withdrew the ratings of OMP pursuant to its acquisition by CEQP and the assumption of its debt by CMLP. Following the consummation of the transaction, OMP merged into CMLP and CMLP assumed all of OMP's obligations including OMP's $450 million senior notes due 2029.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

CEQP's ratings may be upgraded if the company increases its scale while also improving its business profile by reducing volumetric risk and improving cash flow stability. Debt/EBITDA below 3.5x and good distribution coverage would also be supportive of an upgrade.

A downgrade of CEQP is possible if the company aggressively increases shareholder returns, engages in debt funded acquisitions or weakens its business profile. Debt/EBITDA above 4.5x could result in a ratings downgrade.

Houston, Texas-based master limited partnership CEQP, through its subsidiaries develops, acquires, owns or controls, and operates primarily fee-based assets and operations within the energy midstream sector. Its primary operations are located in the Bakken, Barnett and Marcellus Shales and the Powder River and Permian Basins.

Please refer to the Moody's Investors Service Policy for Withdrawal of Credit Ratings, available on its website, www.moodys.com.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

