Moody's affirms Crosby's CFR at B3, outlook changed to stable from negative

New York, August 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Crosby US Acquisition Corp.'s ("Crosby") corporate family rating at B3 and probability of default rating at B3-PD. Moody's also affirmed the rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities at B2 and second lien term debt at Caa2. At the same time, Moody's changed the outlook to stable from negative.

The revision of the outlook to stable reflects the company's improving prospects going into 2023 given the stabilization in most of the company's end markets, including oil & gas and the infrastructure and construction sectors that represents about 42% of revenue. Additionally, Moody's expects the acquisition of Kito Corporation ("Kito") announced on May 16th, to both reduce leverage and broaden Crosby's portfolio mix and geographic reach. Moody's further expects leverage to decline from about 8.5x as of June 30 2022 to 6.0x by year end 2022.

Moody's took the following actions on Crosby US Acquisition Corp.:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Crosby US Acquisition Corp.

....Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Crosby US Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Crosby's credit profile reflects its high financial leverage for its business risk that considers its exposure to highly cyclical and capital intensive end markets and a competitive operating landscape. For fiscal 2022, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to be about 6.0x (Moody's adjusted) pro forma for the pending acquisition of Kito, headquartered in Yamanashi, Japan. Kito is a manufacturer of manual and electric chain hoists, lever hoists, wire rope hoists, chain slings and other below-the-hook devices. The combination will significantly increase Crosby's scale as pro forma revenue and EBITDA will approximate $1.0 billion and over $175 million (Moody's adjusted), respectively, for the year ending December 31, 2022. Nevertheless, the leverage profile has improved owing to an industrial end market recovery and increased production efficiencies. Moody's expects that positive end market fundamentals will continue to support demand for Crosby's products into 2023 due to the backlog and the recent infrastructure spending bill. This should lead to moderately better credit metrics over the next year, with leverage falling to about 5.6x in 2023 and EBITA margin sustained at a healthy 14.6%, aided by synergies and cross sell opportunities with Kito.

However, Moody's does assume that Crosby could face margin pressures from labor inflation and commodity headwinds. Furthermore, the fragmented and competitive landscape for Crosby's products makes bolt-on acquisitions a potential. However, Moody's expects any acquisitions to be remote at this time until the company has completed the integration of Kito. The company's adequate liquidity, as well as its well-recognized brands, diversification by customers, product and end market and global presence that will be enhanced by the acquisition, support the credit profile.

Moody's believes that Crosby will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months. The company had about $45 million of cash at June 30, 2022 and is projected to have about $100 million by year end 2022. Moody's anticipates breakeven to modestly positive free cash flow of about $25 million over the next 24 months. The company's current $70 million revolver was fully available as of June 30, 2022 and expected to remain undrawn. The company has a favorable maturity profile, with the revolver expiring in 2024 and no other maturities ahead of that.

In terms of corporate governance, the company's high leverage in part reflects its private equity ownership. Event risk is high for potential dividends to the sponsor or debt funded acquisitions that would further increase the leverage, weaken liquidity or bring integration risks. Moody's also notes that the integration of Kito Corporation, an Asian manufacturer of lifting products, is occurring amid a broader slowdown in the general economy, which could impact the pace in achieving the company's targeted acquisition synergies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with deteriorating liquidity, including weaker than expected free cash flow or a reliance on revolver borrowings. The ratings could also be downgraded with business conditions worsening that lead to deterioration in credit metrics. A more aggressive financial policy, including debt fund shareholder distributions or acquisitions that increase leverage, could also result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded should market conditions improve along with the broader macroeconomic environment. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with sustained improvement in operating performance such that Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to be sustained below 5.0x, EBITA-to-interest above 1.5x. Further, Moody's would expect maintenance of good liquidity, including free cash flow to debt in the high single-digit range, for a rating upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74970. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Crosby US Acquisition Corp, based in Richardson, Texas, a subsidiary of Crosby Worldwide Ltd, is a manufacturer of highly engineered lifting and rigging equipment, as well as customized material handling solutions. Revenue was about $413 million for the LTM period ended June 30, 2022. Crosby is owned by affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

