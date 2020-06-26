Moody's affirms Crosby's ratings with CFR at B3 and first lien at B2; outlook to negative

Approximately $700 million of rated debt affected

New York, June 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) affirmed the ratings of Crosby US Acquisition Corp. ("Crosby"), including the B3 corporate family rating ("CFR"), B3-PD probability of default rating, B2 senior secured first lien debt rating and Caa2 second lien debt rating. The outlook was changed to negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The ratings, including the B3 CFR, reflect Moody's expectation of challenged end markets and the broad economic deterioration accelerated by the coronavirus to negatively impact Crosby's earnings and cash flow, weakening credit metrics into 2021. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to remain above 8x (all ratios after Moody's standard adjustments) through 2021, which is elevated for Crosby's business risk given a majority of its end markets are cyclical and capital intensive. As well, the company has modest scale in a fragmented and highly competitive landscape that exerts margin pressures. Moody's believes capital spending by energy sector customers (about 26% of revenue) and demand for new construction projects are likely to be meaningfully challenged for some time. Moreover, the uncertain timing and magnitude of the effects of the coronavirus creates significant uncertainty around business conditions and demand in all other sectors into which Crosby sells, as strong business conditions are needed to support the company's very high leverage.

Crosby has good brand recognition, a global footprint and diversification by product and end market. The company's products are often critical in nature with a high cost of failure for the projects they support, providing a good source of aftermarket demand. This should support about mid-teens range EBITA margins aided by cost reduction efforts implemented to temper the earnings headwinds, including SG&A reductions and operational efficiency initiatives undertaken over the past year.

Liquidity is adequate for the near term, based on expectations for Crosby to maintain ample availability on its $70 million revolver, of which $56 million remains undrawn, and unrestricted cash. Following a cash use of about $16 million in Q1 2020, Moody's believes the cash balance of $64 million as of March 2020 has since increased as a result of $10 million drawn on the revolver and efforts to preserve cash to help offset the coronavirus impacts. This was mainly through working capital management, cost reduction measures and substantially reducing capital expenditures to maintenance levels. However, we expect cash to be consumed by working capital needs and a ramp up in capex as demand picks up. Free cash flow is anticipated to moderate towards break-even levels in 2020 in the face of the anticipated earnings pressures.

In terms of corporate governance, the company's high leverage in part reflects its private equity ownership. Event risk is high for potential dividends to the sponsor or debt-funded acquisitions that would further increase the leverage, weaken liquidity or bring integration risks. Moody's also notes that the integration of Gunnebo Industries, a European manufacturer of lifting products acquired in May 2019, is occurring amid deteriorating market conditions that likely will slow the pace to achieve the company's targeted acquisition synergies.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of significant downward pressure on Crosby's revenue and earnings driven by weak demand fundamentals, particularly in its oil & gas markets, and the negative impact of the coronavirus on its business and broader industrial end markets. These factors could lead to weaker than expected liquidity and will sustain the company's high financial leverage, which Moody's views as likely to exceed 9x in 2020, from about 8x, before a gradual economic recovery in 2021.

Moody's took the following actions on Crosby US Acquisition Corp.:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Crosby US Acquisition Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Crosby US Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded with deteriorating liquidity, including weaker than expected free cash flow or a reliance on revolver borrowings. The ratings could also be downgraded with expectations of business conditions to worsen, leading to further deterioration in credit metrics. This includes a lack of progress with meaningfully reducing debt/EBITDA and EBITDA less capital expenditures to interest expected below 1x. A more aggressive financial policy, including debt-fund shareholder distributions or acquisitions that increase leverage, would also exert downwards rating pressure.

The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded in the near term and at least until market conditions improve along with the broader macroeconomic environment. Over time, the ratings could be upgraded with sustained improvement in operating performance such that Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to be sustained below 5x, EBITA-to-interest above 1.5x and maintenance of good liquidity, including free cash flow to debt in the high single-digit range.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Crosby US Acquisition Corp., a subsidiary of Crosby Worldwide Ltd, is a manufacturer of highly-engineered lifting and rigging equipment, as well as customized material handling solutions. The company, based in Dallas, Texas, had annual revenues of approximately $389 million as of the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Pro forma for the May 2019 acquisition of Gunnebo Industrier Holdings AB, revenues approximated $433 million. Crosby is owned by affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR).

