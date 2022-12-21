Moody's affirms Crown Castle's Baa3 rating; outlook positive

New York, December 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has affirmed Crown Castle Inc.'s ratings, including its Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating. The rating outlook has been revised to positive from stable. The rating affirmation reflects Crown Castle's position as one of the leading providers of shared wireless infrastructure in the United States, high visibility into future earnings due to its long-term lease structures, and robust internally generated cash flows. The REIT also maintains strong fixed charge coverage, high operating margins, and good liquidity. The positive outlook reflects strong underlying fundamentals for the REIT's tower and small cell businesses and our expectation that it will maintain, or improve upon, its recently reduced leverage profile.

The following ratings were affirmed:

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Crown Castle Inc.

....Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Preferred Shelf, Affirmed (P)Ba1

....Subordinate Shelf at (P)Ba1

....Senior Unsecured Shelf, Affirmed (P)Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Crown Castle Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Positive From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Crown Castle's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the REIT's size and scale as one of the leading independent providers of wireless infrastructure in the US, as well its strong and stable cash flow profile. Crown Castle also has good business diversification with its tower, small cell and fiber businesses, and we expect cash flow growth from its small cell business will accelerate in upcoming years as small cells are an important tool that will help wireless carriers expand the capacity of their networks, particularly with the rollout of 5G architecture. Crown Castle's credit profile also benefits from strong fixed charge coverage, modest secured debt levels and good liquidity.

Key credit challenges include Crown Castle's relatively high leverage and tenant concentrations. Given the REIT's investment objectives as it continues to build out its small cell business, we expect it will continue to operate at the higher end of its stated leverage target range, or around 5x (or high 5x including Moody's operating lease adjustments) over the next 12-18 months. Crown Castle is spending substantial amounts of capital in its fiber and small cell business, which is initially yielding returns that are attractive but more modest as compared to what it is earnings on its tower business which benefits from multiple tenancy with an average of 2.4 tenants per tower. Moody's expects that Crown Castle will gradually increase returns on its small cell business as activity is ramping up with deployments expected to double in the upcoming year and we expect increasing amounts of colocation activity that will drive high incremental profits. The REIT also has substantial tenant concentration, with the top three tenants contributing 75% of rental revenues. Crown Castle's ratings are also constrained by its exposure to technology obsolescence risk or the risk of lower lease demand as a result of substitute technologies, which is a longer-term concern.

Crown Castle maintains good liquidity, supported by robust and growing cash flows and access to a $7 billion unsecured revolver that matures in 2027. The REIT had $710 million drawn on its revolver and an additional $1.6 billion of commercial paper notes outstanding as of September 30, 2022, leaving it with substantial amounts of undrawn capacity. Upcoming debt maturities are manageable, including $787 million in 2023 and $802 million in 2024. Crown Castle's large unencumbered asset pool further enhances financial flexibility.

The positive outlook reflects strong underlying fundamentals for Crown Castle's tower and small cell businesses and our expectation that it will maintain, or improve upon, its recently reduced leverage profile.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Crown Castle's ratings could be upgraded if the REIT were to reduce leverage closer to 5.5x Net Debt/EBITDA on a sustained basis, with secured debt below 10% of gross assets and fixed charge coverage above 4.5x. Strong organic growth in excess of 4% would also be needed for an upgrade.

A downgrade would be precipitated by significant deterioration in operating performance or if the Crown Castle pursues an aggressive financial policy such that net debt/EBITDA is sustained above 6.5x, including Moody's operating lease adjustment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393395. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Lori Marks

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Philip Kibel

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

