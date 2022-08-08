Moody's affirms Crown's Ba1 CFR; rates new credit facilities Baa2; outlook stable

Approximately $4 billion of new debt rated

New York, August 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed Crown Holdings, Inc.'s ("Crown") Ba1 corporate family rating and Ba1-PD probability of default rating, reflecting the group's refinancing of the existing credit facilities, including its senior secured revolver and senior secured term loans. The company's speculative grade liquidity (SGL) rating was maintained at SGL-2. The rating outlook is stable.

The term loans, including its US dollar term loan and Euro term loan at the group's US and European subsidiaries, will be refinanced and upsized by about $1 billion. The upsized amount will be used to redeem the two senior unsecured Euro notes issued by Crown European Holdings S.A., totaling close to $1 billion and maturing in February 2023. The amount of the revolver remains the same. The revolver includes the US dollar, multicurrency and Canadian dollar tranches. Ratings on the existing revolvers, term loans and the two senior unsecured Euro notes will be withdrawn after closing of the transaction.

"The refinancing, including the early redemption of senior unsecured notes, does not affect Crown's leverage on a consolidated basis, supporting the affirmation of the corporate family rating," said Motoki Yanase, VP - Senior Credit Officer at Moody's.

"The ratings of the new senior secured credit facilities, including the revolver and the senior secured term loans, are rated Baa2 and brought closer to the corporate family rating to reflect the increased proportion of secured debt in Crown's debt capital structure," adds Yanase. "The senior unsecured facility ratings remain at the same level."

Moody's took the following actions:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Crown Americas LLC

.... Gtd Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Baa2 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Crown European Holdings S.A.

....Gtd Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Baa2 (LGD2)

..Issuer: Crown Metal Packaging Canada LP

....Gtd Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Baa2 (LGD2)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Crown Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

..Issuer: Crown Americas LLC

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba2 (LGD5)

..Issuer: Crown Cork & Seal Company, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba3 (LGD6)

..Issuer: Crown European Holdings S.A.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Ba1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Crown Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Crown Americas LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Crown Cork & Seal Company, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Crown European Holdings S.A.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: Crown Metal Packaging Canada LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The refinancing also extends the group's debt maturity, a credit positive. The maturity of senior secured credit facilities, including the revolver and the term loan, are extended to August 2027. The earliest maturity of the group's debt is now September 2024 when its senior unsecured Euro note issued by Crown European Holdings S.A. matures.

Crown's credit profile is supported by the consolidated industry structure in the can segment, which demonstrates solid growth, and serving the stable alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverage and food end markets. Its credit profile is also supported by a large base of installed equipment in the transit packaging segment that drives a high percentage of recurring sales of consumables. Crown also benefits from geographic diversification to Europe.

On the other hand, the credit profile is constrained by the company's high customer and product concentration of sales and exposure to cyclical end markets in the transit packaging segment. Additionally, the fragmented and competitive industry structure in the transit packaging segment makes growth and margin expansion difficult. The company also has an outstanding asbestos liability, which Moody's adds to total debt as a part of our adjustments.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Crown's profit and cash flow will be supported by solid demand for the beverage cans business for the next 12-18 months and that the company will manage its cash outflow to restrain total debt and leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Crown sustainably improves its credit metrics within the context of a stable competitive environment and maintains good liquidity. An upgrade would also require a more streamlined debt capital structure and the flexibility of an unsecured capital structure. Specifically, the ratings could be upgraded if total debt/EBITDA is below 3.5x and free cash flow/debt is over 10%.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if credit metrics, liquidity or the competitive environment deteriorate. Specifically, the rating could be downgraded if total debt/EBITDA rises above 4.25x, free cash flow/debt falls below 6.0%, or EBITDA/Interest expense is below 5.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass and Plastic Containers published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360650. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Yardley, Pennsylvania, Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK), is a global manufacturer of steel and aluminum containers for food, beverage, and consumer products. Crown also manufactures protective packaging products and solutions. For 2021, the company generated about $9.8 billion in revenue, excluding its divested European tinplate business.

