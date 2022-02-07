Moody's affirms Culligan's B3 CFR; rates incremental first lien facilities B3; outlook remains stable

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed the ratings of AI Aqua Merger Sub, Inc. ("Culligan" or "the company") including the company's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at B3, Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD, and the B3 rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit facilities. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B3 rating to the company's proposed $1,100 million increment first lien term loan due 2028 and $250 delayed draw first lien term loan due 2028. The outlook is stable.

Net proceeds from the proposed incremental $1,100 million first lien term loan, along with new common equity contribution from the company's financial sponsors BDT Capital Partners, LLC (BDT), as well as a significant rollover from Waterlogic's existing shareholders will be used to fund the previously announced acquisition of Waterlogic Group Holdings Limited ("Waterlogic", B3 stable). Waterlogic is a global designer, manufacturer, distributor, and service provider of purified drinking water dispensers. At the same time the company intends to increase its first lien revolver due 2026 to $300 million from $225 million. The first lien revolver and proposed $250 million delay draw term loan are expected to be undrawn at close.

Culligan's majority owners, BDT and its co-investors will remain majority shareholders of the combined company. Waterlogic's majority owners, Castik Capital, Waterlogic's management and other existing shareholders will maintain a meaningful minority ownership position in Culligan following the close of the transaction. The company expects to complete the Waterlogic acquisition in mid-2022.

Today's ratings affirmations and stable outlook reflect that the planned Waterlogic acquisition will further enhance Culligan's business profile, and that the significant equity component of the purchase price moderates some of the financial risk of the transaction for creditors. Moody's estimates the company's debt/EBITDA leverage pro forma for the transaction will remain below 7.0x. The planned combination will increase Culligan's scale, adding Waterlogic's revenue, which was $368 million in 2020, to Culligan's revenue scale of about $2,000 million, pro forma for acquisitions and based on the company's estimates. Moody's views the planned combination as complementary as it will increase Culligan's exposure in the bottle free cooler (BFC) category and its geographic penetration in key markets such as the UK and Germany, and will expand its product offerings. In addition, Culligan's recurring revenue base will improve given Waterlogic's high recurring revenue base of over 80%.

Moody's estimates that pro forma for the proposed Waterlogic acquisition, Culligan's debt/EBITDA leverage is high at around 6.1x for the fiscal year 2021 and including pro forma credit from recent acquisitions and related transaction expenses. However, Culligan's pro forma financial leverage remains within the range Moody's expects for its B3 CFR.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

New Assignments:

..Issuer: AI Aqua Merger Sub, Inc.

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Ratings Affirmed:

..Issuer: AI Aqua Merger Sub, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: AI Aqua Merger Sub, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Culligan's B3 CFR broadly reflects its high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA estimated at around 6.1x as of fiscal year 2021, pro forma for the Waterlogic acquisition and including pro forma credit from acquisitions and related transaction expenses. The company has a relatively short history of operating at its current scope with revenue increasing about 5x since 2017, and its aggressive growth strategy through acquisitions that pressures free cash flow generation, and results in weak quality of earnings. As the company grows in scale, a reduction in future acquisition related costs relative to the earnings base should support positive free cash flow on an annual basis and debt/EBITDA leverage below 7.0x over the next 12-18 months without significant pro forma adjustments.

Culligan's rating also reflects the company's relatively large scale, strong market position, segment diversification, and high level of recurring revenue. The company's good geographic and product diversification helps to somewhat mitigate revenue and earnings volatility. The legacy Culligan, and the Quench and Waterlogic businesses have strong market positions in the residential and office drinking water markets. Culligan's good liquidity reflects Moody's expectations for modestly positive free cash flow on an annual basis and the support provided by its undrawn $300 million revolving credit facility.

Governance factors primarily consider the company's aggressive financial policies, including its high financial leverage, and its aggressive growth through acquisition strategy. The company's financial sponsor support through meaningful equity funding of acquisitions helps to somewhat mitigate the integration, leverage and cash flow risks of the transactions, and the rating also reflects Moody's expectation that this financial support will continue.

Environmental considerations include that the company's products and services help reduce single use plastics such as plastic water bottles.

Social considerations include that the company's products and services have favorable long-term demand because they are aligned with delivery of an essential resource with increasing consumer focus on sustainability including reducing plastic waste. Other favorable demand trends include increased consumer focus on health and wellness including replacing high calory and sugar hydration with clean water, as well as increased focus on drinking water safety and scarcity.

The B3 rating assigned to the company's proposed first lien credit facilities including the proposed incremental term loan and delayed draw term loan, same as the B3 CFR, reflects that the first lien facilities represent the preponderance of the debt capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to profitably grow its revenue scale, and will generate positive free cash flow on an annual basis over the next 12-18 months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that the company will continue to execute its acquisition strategy prudently with minimal disruption both operationally and to credit metrics.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company sustainably achieves organic revenue and EBITDA growth with a narrowing gap between reported US GAAP and management-adjusted results (particularly EBITDA). A ratings upgrade will also require debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0x, a track record of positive free cash flow generation, Moody's expectations of financial strategies that support credit metrics at those levels, and at least good liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating results weakened, or it fails to generate positive free cash flow. Ratings could also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.5x, financial policies become more aggressive, or if liquidity deteriorates for any reason.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, AI Aqua Merger Sub, Inc. (dba Culligan) through its subsidiaries operates as a global producer and distributor of consumer water products and services to household, commercial drinking water, and commercial solutions end-markets. Since 2021, the company is majority owned by BDT Capital Partners, and it does not disclose its financial information. Culligan's revenue for the fiscal year 2021 is estimated at around $2.4 billion, pro forma for acquisitions and including Waterlogic.

