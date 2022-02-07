Moody's affirms Culligan's B3 CFR; rates incremental first lien facilities B3; outlook remains stable

New York, February 07, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") affirmed
the ratings of AI Aqua Merger Sub, Inc. ("Culligan"
or "the company") including the company's Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) at B3, Probability of Default Rating at B3-PD,
and the B3 rating on the company's senior secured first lien credit
facilities. At the same time, Moody's assigned a B3
rating to the company's proposed $1,100 million increment
first lien term loan due 2028 and $250 delayed draw first lien
term loan due 2028. The outlook is stable.
Net proceeds from the proposed incremental $1,100 million
first lien term loan, along with new common equity contribution
from the company's financial sponsors BDT Capital Partners,
LLC (BDT), as well as a significant rollover from Waterlogic's
existing shareholders will be used to fund the previously announced acquisition
of Waterlogic Group Holdings Limited ("Waterlogic",
B3 stable). Waterlogic is a global designer, manufacturer,
distributor, and service provider of purified drinking water dispensers.
At the same time the company intends to increase its first lien revolver
due 2026 to $300 million from $225 million. The first
lien revolver and proposed $250 million delay draw term loan are
expected to be undrawn at close.
Culligan's majority owners, BDT and its co-investors
will remain majority shareholders of the combined company. Waterlogic's
majority owners, Castik Capital, Waterlogic's management
and other existing shareholders will maintain a meaningful minority ownership
position in Culligan following the close of the transaction. The
company expects to complete the Waterlogic acquisition in mid-2022.
Today's ratings affirmations and stable outlook reflect that the
planned Waterlogic acquisition will further enhance Culligan's business
profile, and that the significant equity component of the purchase
price moderates some of the financial risk of the transaction for creditors.
Moody's estimates the company's debt/EBITDA leverage pro forma
for the transaction will remain below 7.0x. The planned
combination will increase Culligan's scale, adding Waterlogic's
revenue, which was $368 million in 2020, to Culligan's
revenue scale of about $2,000 million, pro forma for
acquisitions and based on the company's estimates. Moody's
views the planned combination as complementary as it will increase Culligan's
exposure in the bottle free cooler (BFC) category and its geographic penetration
in key markets such as the UK and Germany, and will expand its product
offerings. In addition, Culligan's recurring revenue
base will improve given Waterlogic's high recurring revenue base
of over 80%.
Moody's estimates that pro forma for the proposed Waterlogic acquisition,
Culligan's debt/EBITDA leverage is high at around 6.1x for
the fiscal year 2021 and including pro forma credit from recent acquisitions
and related transaction expenses. However, Culligan's
pro forma financial leverage remains within the range Moody's expects
for its B3 CFR.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
New Assignments:
..Issuer: AI Aqua Merger Sub, Inc.
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan,
Assigned B3 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term
Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)
Ratings Affirmed:
..Issuer: AI Aqua Merger Sub, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed B3-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: AI Aqua Merger Sub, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Culligan's B3 CFR broadly reflects its high financial leverage with debt/EBITDA
estimated at around 6.1x as of fiscal year 2021, pro forma
for the Waterlogic acquisition and including pro forma credit from acquisitions
and related transaction expenses. The company has a relatively
short history of operating at its current scope with revenue increasing
about 5x since 2017, and its aggressive growth strategy through
acquisitions that pressures free cash flow generation, and results
in weak quality of earnings. As the company grows in scale,
a reduction in future acquisition related costs relative to the earnings
base should support positive free cash flow on an annual basis and debt/EBITDA
leverage below 7.0x over the next 12-18 months without significant
pro forma adjustments.
Culligan's rating also reflects the company's relatively large scale,
strong market position, segment diversification, and high
level of recurring revenue. The company's good geographic
and product diversification helps to somewhat mitigate revenue and earnings
volatility. The legacy Culligan, and the Quench and Waterlogic
businesses have strong market positions in the residential and office
drinking water markets. Culligan's good liquidity reflects Moody's
expectations for modestly positive free cash flow on an annual basis and
the support provided by its undrawn $300 million revolving credit
facility.
Governance factors primarily consider the company's aggressive financial
policies, including its high financial leverage, and its aggressive
growth through acquisition strategy. The company's financial
sponsor support through meaningful equity funding of acquisitions helps
to somewhat mitigate the integration, leverage and cash flow risks
of the transactions, and the rating also reflects Moody's expectation
that this financial support will continue.
Environmental considerations include that the company's products
and services help reduce single use plastics such as plastic water bottles.
Social considerations include that the company's products and services
have favorable long-term demand because they are aligned with delivery
of an essential resource with increasing consumer focus on sustainability
including reducing plastic waste. Other favorable demand trends
include increased consumer focus on health and wellness including replacing
high calory and sugar hydration with clean water, as well as increased
focus on drinking water safety and scarcity.
The B3 rating assigned to the company's proposed first lien credit facilities
including the proposed incremental term loan and delayed draw term loan,
same as the B3 CFR, reflects that the first lien facilities represent
the preponderance of the debt capital structure.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will
continue to profitably grow its revenue scale, and will generate
positive free cash flow on an annual basis over the next 12-18
months. The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectation that
the company will continue to execute its acquisition strategy prudently
with minimal disruption both operationally and to credit metrics.
The ratings could be upgraded if the company sustainably achieves organic
revenue and EBITDA growth with a narrowing gap between reported US GAAP
and management-adjusted results (particularly EBITDA). A
ratings upgrade will also require debt/EBITDA sustained below 6.0x,
a track record of positive free cash flow generation, Moody's expectations
of financial strategies that support credit metrics at those levels,
and at least good liquidity.
The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating results weakened,
or it fails to generate positive free cash flow. Ratings could
also be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 7.5x,
financial policies become more aggressive, or if liquidity deteriorates
for any reason.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois, AI Aqua Merger Sub,
Inc. (dba Culligan) through its subsidiaries operates as a global
producer and distributor of consumer water products and services to household,
commercial drinking water, and commercial solutions end-markets.
Since 2021, the company is majority owned by BDT Capital Partners,
and it does not disclose its financial information. Culligan's
revenue for the fiscal year 2021 is estimated at around $2.4
billion, pro forma for acquisitions and including Waterlogic.
