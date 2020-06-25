Moody's affirms Cumulus Media's B2 CFR; outlook changed to negative

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") affirmed Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc.'s ("Cumulus") B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), B2-PD Probability of Default, and B2 rating for the senior secured term loan and senior secured notes. The outlook was changed to negative from stable.

The negative outlook for Cumulus reflects the impact of the economic recession arising from the coronavirus outbreak which Moody's expects will materially impact radio advertising revenue in the near term and lead to higher leverage levels and lower cash outflow from operations. While Cumulus is projected to maintain sufficient liquidity and benefits from the closing of a recent asset sale in Maryland, operating cash flow is projected to deteriorate significantly in the near term. As a result, the Speculative Grade Liquidity (SGL) rating was downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2.

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, affirmed at B2

....Probability of Default Rating, affirmed at B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st lien Term Loan due 2026, affirmed at B2 (LGD4) from (LGD3)

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st lien Global Notes due 2026, affirmed at B2 (LGD4) from (LGD3)

Downgrades:

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, changed to Negative from Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cumulus's B2 CFR reflects the high leverage level of 5.7x (as of Q1 2020 excluding Moody's standard lease adjustments) and Moody's projection that leverage levels will increase substantially in the near term due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy. The radio industry is also being negatively affected by the shift of advertising dollars to digital mobile and social media as well as heightened competition for listeners from a number of digital music providers. Secular pressures and the cyclical nature of radio advertising demand have the potential to exert substantial pressure on EBITDA performance over time. Cumulus is expected to take aggressive cost cutting actions and will be focused on preserving liquidity in the near term. Revenue from sports programming declined in Q1 2020 due to the pandemic and sports related revenues may be further impacted if sporting events are unable to resume operations in the near term.

Cumulus benefits from its position as the third largest radio broadcaster in the US with stations in 87 markets, ownership of the Westwood One network which provides syndicated radio programming in addition to a small but growing local digital marketing services platform. The company also benefits from a geographically diversified footprint with strong market clusters in most of the areas it operates which enhances its competitive position. The geographically diversified footprint may support performance if some markets are less impacted by the pandemic and not subject to additional health restrictions. A diversified format offering of music, news, and sports as well as digital growth initiatives are also positives to the credit profile.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on Cumulus of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to advertising spending, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

A governance impact that Moody's considers in Cumulus's credit profile is the relatively conservative financial strategy focused on debt reduction. Since emerging from bankruptcy in 2018, Cumulus has used free cash flow and proceeds from several asset sales to reduce outstanding debt by over $275 million prior to the $60 million ABL draw in Q1 2020. Cumulus is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Market.

The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects adequate liquidity with $106 million of cash on the balance sheet and access to a $100 million ABL facility due March 2025 (not rated by Moody's) with $60 million drawn as of Q1 2020. The net proceeds of the recently completed land sale in Maryland support liquidity in the near term, but are required to be used to repay debt within the next year or be reinvested back into the business. Cumulus spent $27 million in capex as of LTM Q1 2020 and plans to reduce capex significantly in the near term to help preserve liquidity. Cumulus has not paid a dividend since emerging from bankruptcy. Free cash flow (FCF) as a percentage of debt was 7% LTM Q1 2020, but Moody's expects FCF will decline materially in the near term before improving to above 5% of debt in 2021.

The term loan is covenant lite. Moody's expects that Cumulus will remain in compliance with the 1x fixed charge coverage ratio covenant for the ABL revolver that is applicable when average excess availability of the facility is less than the greater of 12.5% of the total facility or $5 million.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that Cumulus will experience significant declines in revenues and EBITDA in the next few quarters due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the economy and radio advertising revenue. The outlook also incorporates Moody's expectation for Cumulus's debt-to-EBITDA leverage to increase substantially and liquidity position to deteriorate in the near term. Political advertising revenue is projected to support results as the election approaches towards the end of 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that Cumulus's leverage will be sustained above 5.75x due to underperformance, audience and advertising revenue migration to competing media platforms, or ongoing economic weakness. A free cash flow to debt ratio in the low single-digits or a weakened liquidity profile could also lead to a downgrade.

An upgrade for Cumulus is not expected in the near term due to the impact of the pandemic and Moody's projection of higher leverage in the near term. However, the ratings could be upgraded if leverage declined below 4.25x, as calculated by Moody's, with a good liquidity profile and a high single-digit percentage of free cash flow to debt ratio. Positive organic revenue growth and expanding EBITDA margins would also be required in addition to confidence that the company would maintain financial policies consistent with a higher rating level.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cumulus Media New Holdings Inc. is one of the largest radio broadcasters in the U.S. with 424 stations in 87 markets, a nationwide network serving approximately 8,000 broadcast affiliates, and numerous digital channels. Cumulus emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in June 2018. The company reported $1.1 billion of net revenue during the LTM period ending in Q1 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Scott Van den Bosch

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

